Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
CNET

Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
biztoc.com

Social Security recipients to see huge rise in monthly benefits

Cost-of-living adjustment is designed to offset soaring inflation. The average retiree who receives $1,656 a month would get an extra $159 in each payment. COLA helps people on fixed Social Security benefits afford to pay for groceries, clothing, and other staples when inflation suddenly drives up prices. If inflation should...
The Motley Fool

4 Crucial Ways Social Security Benefits Will Change for Retirees In 2023

There are some annual changes built into the Social Security benefits program. The age at which future retirees can claim their full benefits will also be later. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

3 Reasons a Large Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment Is Bad News

Each year, Social Security benefits are subject to a cost-of-living adjustment based on inflation. Experts are anticipating a large raise for 2023, but that's not necessarily a wonderful thing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
biztoc.com

Roth IRA transfer question

I currently have my Roth IRA with vanguard and I have a brokerage account with Fidelity. I was thinking about transferring my vanguard Roth to a fidelity Roth. My entire Roth IRA is currently invested in VTSAX. I would love to hear from you about your Roth IRA transfer question.
The Independent

‘Millions face winter of despair with one in four unable to afford energy bills’

Millions of people in the UK face a “winter of despair”, with one in four unable to afford their energy bills in October based on current forecasts, Citizens Advice has warned.The 24% of people who will not be able to afford to pay for their energy is double the number already in the red ahead of the price cap rise, according to figures released by the advisory service.And it said the figure could jump to one in three (34%) in January when prices are predicted to soar above £4,200.⚠️ We found that 1 in 4 people in the UK won’t...
