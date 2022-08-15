Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
CNET
Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023
As Americans continue to grapple with high prices, experts predict Social Security benefits will increase next year to keep up with inflation. In 2022, seniors already saw the biggest boost in nearly four decades, thanks to an increase in the cost of living adjustment, or COLA. Starting in January, payments rose by 5.9%, or about $93 a month.
Motley Fool
If You're Receiving Social Security Benefits, Get Ready for a Record Increase in 2023
Cost-of-living adjustments are intended to protect Social Security recipients' purchasing power. With inflation raging in 2022, the program is likely to increase the monthly benefit by 10%. Limitations of the Consumer Price Index mean that this increase might not be enough. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Social Security: Biggest payment increase since 1981 is coming for all recipients
Social Security recipients are expected to receive the largest increase in benefit payments in over 40 years.
Who's Ready for a $192 Per Month Increase to Their Social Security Check?
Most working Americans will lean on Social Security income during retirement to make ends meet. Historically high inflation could provide a big lift to Social Security checks in the upcoming year. Unfortunately, the purchasing power of Social Security income has been shrinking since 2000, and a mammoth COLA isn't going...
Social Security Updates To Know for August 2022
While the broad strokes of Social Security have remained the same since they were first created, the details of the program change constantly. Benefit amounts, earning limits, cost-of-living...
Higher Tax Bills Are Coming for Social Security Retirees. Here's Why
Retirees could face higher tax bills next year due to surging inflation.
Social Security Recipients Could Receive an Extra $1900 Next Year
biztoc.com
Social Security recipients to see huge rise in monthly benefits
Cost-of-living adjustment is designed to offset soaring inflation. The average retiree who receives $1,656 a month would get an extra $159 in each payment. COLA helps people on fixed Social Security benefits afford to pay for groceries, clothing, and other staples when inflation suddenly drives up prices. If inflation should...
4 Crucial Ways Social Security Benefits Will Change for Retirees In 2023
There are some annual changes built into the Social Security benefits program. The age at which future retirees can claim their full benefits will also be later. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons a Large Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment Is Bad News
Each year, Social Security benefits are subject to a cost-of-living adjustment based on inflation. Experts are anticipating a large raise for 2023, but that's not necessarily a wonderful thing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Social Security Alternatives That Will Provide Income in Retirement
Social Security has long been the backbone of American retirement, and many working Americans look forward to the day they can sit back and enjoy collecting a Social Security check. But Social...
biztoc.com
I’m 65 and want to retire in 6 months. I have a $125K annuity, plus $100K of money that I’m not sure what to do with. Should I get professional help?
I had $225,000 in my 401 and then rolled over $125,000 to an annuity at 7%. I just turned 65 and want to retire in six months, but I don't know what to do with the other $100,000. Should I hire a financial adviser to help?. To figure out how...
biztoc.com
Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment
U.S. Treasury bills are a good alternative to money market funds and bank certificates of deposits. Interest is exempt from state and local taxes, a contrast with bank CDs. Individual investors may want to consider following Buffett’s lead now that they are yielding as much as 3%.
7 Things To Know About Social Security and Retirement for 2022
Given that a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 23% of Americans have nothing saved for retirement, it's clear that many will be relying on Social Security to fund their golden years. And even if...
biztoc.com
Roth IRA transfer question
I currently have my Roth IRA with vanguard and I have a brokerage account with Fidelity. I was thinking about transferring my vanguard Roth to a fidelity Roth. My entire Roth IRA is currently invested in VTSAX. I would love to hear from you about your Roth IRA transfer question.
biztoc.com
Jobless claims drop slightly, with 250,000 Americans filing for unemployment benefits
Claims for unemployment benefits fell to 250,000 in the week ended Aug. 13. That is above the 2019 pre-pandemic average of 218,000 claims. It just narrowly missed topping the eight-month high of 261,000 recorded in mid-July. The number of Americans who are consecutively receiving unemployment aid rose slightly. The July...
‘Millions face winter of despair with one in four unable to afford energy bills’
Millions of people in the UK face a “winter of despair”, with one in four unable to afford their energy bills in October based on current forecasts, Citizens Advice has warned.The 24% of people who will not be able to afford to pay for their energy is double the number already in the red ahead of the price cap rise, according to figures released by the advisory service.And it said the figure could jump to one in three (34%) in January when prices are predicted to soar above £4,200.⚠️ We found that 1 in 4 people in the UK won’t...
6 Reasons Your Expenses Could Go Up During Retirement
People base their retirement plans on predictions about what they'll spend once their earning years have passed. Conventional wisdom says spending decreases once you're retired -- but that can be a...
