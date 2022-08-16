ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 0

Related
biztoc.com

Costco: Maybe Pick A Competitor Instead

Summary Costco is still reporting high growth rates and while inventory levels also increased, the company is reporting better results than other retailers. The company is also very resilient to a potential recession, with revenue hardly declining at all and earnings per share declining only in the low teens. And the stock is still overvalued, as a price-free-cash-flow ratio of 60 is not justified.
RETAIL
biztoc.com

Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock price: Why shares are crashing in a wild meme stock rollercoaster ride

Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock is crashing, thanks to meme stock investors, a dog food entrepreneur, and a college student. If GameStop was the favorite stock of 2021 among individual investors, Bed Bath & Beyond is quickly lining up for this year’s crown among meme stock investors. But the home goods store seems to be packing all of the volatility of the one-time r/WallStreetBets favorite into a matter of days.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virgin Money#Bank Statements#Getting On#Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Banking
biztoc.com

It’s no surprise that Uber and Lyft are tapping into the ad business

The rideshare giants have captive audiences who are either looking at their devices while being carted around, or sitting in cars that have ample room for digital advertisements. Making money by connecting users to rides is a notoriously tough business. Uber and Lyft are losing loads of cash each quarter.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy