I’m 65 and want to retire in 6 months. I have a $125K annuity, plus $100K of money that I’m not sure what to do with. Should I get professional help?
I had $225,000 in my 401 and then rolled over $125,000 to an annuity at 7%. I just turned 65 and want to retire in six months, but I don't know what to do with the other $100,000. Should I hire a financial adviser to help?. To figure out how...
16 Ways To Save Money on Food Now That Prices Are Rising
If you want to get the best grocery deals, you have to do a little work, but that'll turn into a lot of savings. Read on for tips on scoring these deals.
Costco: Maybe Pick A Competitor Instead
Summary Costco is still reporting high growth rates and while inventory levels also increased, the company is reporting better results than other retailers. The company is also very resilient to a potential recession, with revenue hardly declining at all and earnings per share declining only in the low teens. And the stock is still overvalued, as a price-free-cash-flow ratio of 60 is not justified.
Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock price: Why shares are crashing in a wild meme stock rollercoaster ride
Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock is crashing, thanks to meme stock investors, a dog food entrepreneur, and a college student. If GameStop was the favorite stock of 2021 among individual investors, Bed Bath & Beyond is quickly lining up for this year’s crown among meme stock investors. But the home goods store seems to be packing all of the volatility of the one-time r/WallStreetBets favorite into a matter of days.
It’s no surprise that Uber and Lyft are tapping into the ad business
The rideshare giants have captive audiences who are either looking at their devices while being carted around, or sitting in cars that have ample room for digital advertisements. Making money by connecting users to rides is a notoriously tough business. Uber and Lyft are losing loads of cash each quarter.
This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond --- and he's a 20-year-old student
Jake Freeman, a 20-year-old student, made $110 million from meme-stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond. Freeman snapped up a 6.2% stake in the homeware retailer in July. On Tuesday, Freeman sold over $130 million worth of stock. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond fell more than 18% in after-hours trading...
