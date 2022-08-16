Read full article on original website
Roger Ver: The notorious nexus in exchanges’ BSV delisting campaign
For ‘crypto’ insiders, one’s opinion on Bitcoin SV (BSV) appears less based on the technology’s merits than on how closely one is linked to Roger Ver. On May 13, the High Court of Antigua and Barbuda postponed a hearing in the defamation case brought by Dr. Craig Wright against Roger Ver. The hearing was to discuss a jurisdictional challenge by Ver, who previously convinced a different court that the U.K. wasn’t the appropriate jurisdiction. Wright subsequently filed his claim in Antigua and Barbuda, where both individuals have established ties. No date was specified for the rescheduled hearing.
Uzbekistan restricts access to digital asset exchanges—Binance, FTX affected
Uzbekistan is strengthening its implementation of digital asset legislation and oversight. As the citizens of the country swarmed to the asset class, the wave of adoption has attracted several exchanges. According to the Uzbekistan government, most of these exchanges reportedly bypassed requisites for proper licensing. The authorities have hence recently restricted access to such entities, which include certain notable exchanges, such as Binance.
Canada introduces new pre-registration filing for unlicensed digital asset firms
The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), which comprises all individual securities regulators in Canada, has introduced a new requirement for the operation of digital asset platforms. The CSA says that digital assets trading platforms are expected to file a “pre-registration undertaking” while their application for licenses is under review.
The CoinGeek Pulse Episode 100: Google’s $1.5B blockchain bet, NFT warnings, BSV Blockchain Meetup in Manila
There is no stopping the growth of blockchain and digital assets globally. Recent data shows Top 100 public companies are investing in the space, with Google topping the list with over $1 billion in investments. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Google’s parent company, is the largest blockchain investor in the world today,...
Neobank unicorn Revolut to offer digital assets across Europe
One of Europe’s biggest digital banking startups has now become licensed to provide digital asset services across the region. Revolut received the license from the Cyprus securities watchdog and will now be able to serve 30 countries, including France, Spain, Switzerland, and Germany. Revolut, which has 20 million users...
NASDAQ-listed Eqonex to exit ‘crowded crypto exchange space’ and focus on custody
After over two years of operating an exchange, Eqonex (NASDAQ: EQOS) has called it a day and is set to shut down the exchange part of its business in a week’s time. Eqonex, which is also active in asset management and custodial business, announced this week that it was cutting off some aspects of its business to focus primarily on areas where it sees the most potential for revenue growth.
BSV Claims Ltd: A personal story
I’m not a litigious person. Never have been. In fact, I have a reputation for grace, mercy and patience in most of the circles of my life. I am also extremely competitive and ideological with a firm belief that a victory won through subterfuge is no victory at all. In my life, this has been relevant to everything from the debate team to the wrestling mats; academic rhetoric and sales positions to urban defense instruction and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition. My reputation is that of a man who seeks peace, prepares for war and fights until submission.
Galaxy Digital BitGo deal falls through
Galaxy Digital, the digital asset-focused financial services and asset management company, has terminated its $1.2 billion deal to acquire the digital asset custodian BitGo. According to Galaxy Digital, the deal was broken off because BitGo failed to deliver an audited financial statement for the 2021 business year by the required date, July 31, 2022, in the agreement between the companies.
Alphabet, BlackRock lead public firms investing $6B in blockchain startups
The digital currency market may be in a bear phase, and some major companies may have collapsed this year, but interest in blockchain technology is as high as ever among the world’s largest companies. A new report has revealed that the top 40 public companies have continued to back blockchain startups, injecting over $6 billion into these firms over the past year.
Coinify exchange secures regulatory nod to operate in Italy
Coinify, a digital assets platform with headquarters in Denmark, has gotten regulatory approval from Italy’s financial market regulator, the Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM), to operate in the country. According to a filing on the regulator’s website, the approval was given on August 12 and allowed the platform to...
The Bitcoin Association for BSV appoints four new ambassadors in the EMEA region
Zug Switzerland, Thursday 16 August 2022: The Bitcoin Association for BSV has appointed four new BSV Ambassadors as part of its global ambassador programme. The list of new ambassadors includes:. Sami Carouba – GCC and North Africa. Rami El Sabeh – GCC & The Levant. Michel Abboud –...
UnionBank of the Philippines begins testing digital assets transactions on its mobile app
UnionBank of the Philippines has become the first banking entity in the country to offer digital assets exchange services through its mobile banking application. According to a report by FinTechNews PH, the feature has been rolled out to selected users and will be open to the general public soon. Through the new feature, customers can now directly purchase and sell Bitcoin from the bank’s app without needing third-party digital currency wallets.
