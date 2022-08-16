I’m not a litigious person. Never have been. In fact, I have a reputation for grace, mercy and patience in most of the circles of my life. I am also extremely competitive and ideological with a firm belief that a victory won through subterfuge is no victory at all. In my life, this has been relevant to everything from the debate team to the wrestling mats; academic rhetoric and sales positions to urban defense instruction and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition. My reputation is that of a man who seeks peace, prepares for war and fights until submission.

