A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
Dow Jones Futures: What To Do As Market Rally Pulls Back; Warren Buffett Blasts Out Of Base
The stock market rally pulled back last week from key resistance while Treasury yields moved back toward 3%. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies sold off hard Friday. Dow Jones futures will open Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, with Fed chief Jerome Powell looming large late next week.
Costco: Maybe Pick A Competitor Instead
Summary Costco is still reporting high growth rates and while inventory levels also increased, the company is reporting better results than other retailers. The company is also very resilient to a potential recession, with revenue hardly declining at all and earnings per share declining only in the low teens. And the stock is still overvalued, as a price-free-cash-flow ratio of 60 is not justified.
Twitter CFO Ned Segal told employees in an email that they might receive only half of their annual bonuses as the company grapples with economic uncertainty
Twitter warned its employees on Friday that they might receive only half of their typical annual bonuses as the social media company grapples with economic uncertainty. Twitter, which is fighting a legal battle to complete a $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, made the announcement in an email to employees and blamed its financial performance for the potential bonus cut. When the company reported quarterly earnings last month, its revenue declined for the first time since 2020 and it swung to a net loss.
Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau
The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price. “SOL’s price action is also looking interesting from several angles. In terms of raw price action, SOL could potentially pull a 2x if the current recovery rally continues. This doesn’t sound like much, but if the rally does continue, it would be a larger percentage gain than other large cap altcoins,” he says.
Dow Jones Falls After Key Economic Data; BBBY Stock Plunges 28%
Bed Bath & Beyond shares plunged 28% in morning trade. GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures disclosed a plan to sell shares. Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday after key economic data. First-time jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index were released. Bed Bath & Beyond shares surged 560%...
Energy stocks: Is there room for more upside? Experts weigh in
The S&P 500 is up more than 40% since the beginning of the year. Energy stocks have been hit hard by a drop in oil prices. The sector is expected to continue to make gains as the dollar weakens. The market is down more than 10% this year. "We still...
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
Crypto TV Ad Budget Sank By 99.9% in July 2022
Amidst the current crypto market downturn, crypto firms have naturally sought measures to reduce spending. That includes TV advertising.
Here are the signs that the bear market rally in stocks won’t last long
The three major indexes tumbed this week under reviving fears about interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve. Citigroup’s analysts say the bulk of the bear-market rally is already behind us. “Bear market rallies are often sentiment driven, as the market just becomes too bearish,” they wrote.
Monkeypox doses ready by December: Michigan manufacturer
Michigan-based Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing is hoping to get its first batch of additional monkeypox vaccine doses ready for delivery by December, CEO Tom Ross said Friday. The company has been tapped to be the U.S.-based partner for Bavarian Nordic (BVNRY) — the sole supplier of the smallpox vaccine being...
Bed Bath & Beyond's sinking stock price wipes nearly $100M in value off Vanguard funds
Vanguard Group is the third largest stakeholder in Bed Bath & Beyond. Based on its 7.92 million shares as of June 29, the value of its holding fell from $183 million on Wednesday to $147 million on Thursday and to $88 million on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell...
Across The World Coal Power Is Back
Authored by Chadwick Hagan via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),. A bucket-wheel dumping soil and sand removed from another area of the mine in Newcastle, Australia, the world's largest coal exporting port, on Nov. 5, 2021. (Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images) In the United States, coal consumption hit an all-time...
Something Is Looming Geopolitically, And We Better Start Taking It Seriously
Something Is Looming Geopolitically, And We Better Start Taking It Seriously. As a result of western governments’ taking collective action under the auspices of a ‘climate change’ agenda, we are on the cusp of something happening with ramifications that no one has ever seen before. Western governments’,...
An ETF that focuses on stocks above their moving average?
Is there an ETF that focuses on stocks above their moving average? I've been focused on my screeners that have certain criteria and the main one is above their 50 and 200 day MA. I was wondering if anyone knows of an ETF similar to this I could invest in? Or an ETF That focuses on charts of stocks more than anything as their focus?
Money Is Not Wealth, Nor Is Wealth Natural Resources
The misconception that money and natural resources are wealth is rampant among intellectuals and other educated individuals, and even economists. Prevailing monetary and economic policy choices reflect this entrenched misconception. Consider the fact that since the 2008 Great Recession, leading central banks have injected trillions of dollars, euros, yens, etc.,...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Cleared to Buy as Much as Half of Occidental's Shares
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said that Berkshire Hathaway had asked for and received its permission to buy up to 50% of the driller's shares. Berkshire has been loading up on Occidental’s shares this year, amassing roughly 20% of its stock.
Here’s Why Warren Buffett Loves Oil Giant Occidental Petroleum
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on Friday won approval to buy as much as 50% of the shares. Some investors believe it’s a step toward a full takeover, which may end up costing more than $50 billion. Oil is one of the best natural hedges out there. Buffett first invested...
Bed Bath & Beyond shares tank after Ryan Cohen dumps stake
"The flag bearer for the rise up and kind of left," one analyst said of the meme stock. "He deflated the balloon."
