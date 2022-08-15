ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Costco: Maybe Pick A Competitor Instead

Summary Costco is still reporting high growth rates and while inventory levels also increased, the company is reporting better results than other retailers. The company is also very resilient to a potential recession, with revenue hardly declining at all and earnings per share declining only in the low teens. And the stock is still overvalued, as a price-free-cash-flow ratio of 60 is not justified.
Twitter CFO Ned Segal told employees in an email that they might receive only half of their annual bonuses as the company grapples with economic uncertainty

Twitter warned its employees on Friday that they might receive only half of their typical annual bonuses as the social media company grapples with economic uncertainty. Twitter, which is fighting a legal battle to complete a $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, made the announcement in an email to employees and blamed its financial performance for the potential bonus cut. When the company reported quarterly earnings last month, its revenue declined for the first time since 2020 and it swung to a net loss.
Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau

The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price. “SOL’s price action is also looking interesting from several angles. In terms of raw price action, SOL could potentially pull a 2x if the current recovery rally continues. This doesn’t sound like much, but if the rally does continue, it would be a larger percentage gain than other large cap altcoins,” he says.
Dow Jones Falls After Key Economic Data; BBBY Stock Plunges 28%

Bed Bath & Beyond shares plunged 28% in morning trade. GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures disclosed a plan to sell shares. Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday after key economic data. First-time jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index were released. Bed Bath & Beyond shares surged 560%...
Energy stocks: Is there room for more upside? Experts weigh in

The S&P 500 is up more than 40% since the beginning of the year. Energy stocks have been hit hard by a drop in oil prices. The sector is expected to continue to make gains as the dollar weakens. The market is down more than 10% this year. "We still...
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up

Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
Here are the signs that the bear market rally in stocks won’t last long

The three major indexes tumbed this week under reviving fears about interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve. Citigroup’s analysts say the bulk of the bear-market rally is already behind us. “Bear market rallies are often sentiment driven, as the market just becomes too bearish,” they wrote.
Monkeypox doses ready by December: Michigan manufacturer

Michigan-based Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing is hoping to get its first batch of additional monkeypox vaccine doses ready for delivery by December, CEO Tom Ross said Friday. The company has been tapped to be the U.S.-based partner for Bavarian Nordic (BVNRY) — the sole supplier of the smallpox vaccine being...
Across The World Coal Power Is Back

Authored by Chadwick Hagan via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),. A bucket-wheel dumping soil and sand removed from another area of the mine in Newcastle, Australia, the world's largest coal exporting port, on Nov. 5, 2021. (Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images) In the United States, coal consumption hit an all-time...
Something Is Looming Geopolitically, And We Better Start Taking It Seriously

Something Is Looming Geopolitically, And We Better Start Taking It Seriously. As a result of western governments’ taking collective action under the auspices of a ‘climate change’ agenda, we are on the cusp of something happening with ramifications that no one has ever seen before. Western governments’,...
An ETF that focuses on stocks above their moving average?

Is there an ETF that focuses on stocks above their moving average? I've been focused on my screeners that have certain criteria and the main one is above their 50 and 200 day MA. I was wondering if anyone knows of an ETF similar to this I could invest in? Or an ETF That focuses on charts of stocks more than anything as their focus?
Money Is Not Wealth, Nor Is Wealth Natural Resources

The misconception that money and natural resources are wealth is rampant among intellectuals and other educated individuals, and even economists. Prevailing monetary and economic policy choices reflect this entrenched misconception. Consider the fact that since the 2008 Great Recession, leading central banks have injected trillions of dollars, euros, yens, etc.,...
Here’s Why Warren Buffett Loves Oil Giant Occidental Petroleum

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on Friday won approval to buy as much as 50% of the shares. Some investors believe it’s a step toward a full takeover, which may end up costing more than $50 billion. Oil is one of the best natural hedges out there. Buffett first invested...
