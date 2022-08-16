Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia Spencer faces questions about her pregnancy…

Emmerdale 's Amelia Spencer is in the hot seat in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Teenager Amelia Spencer has had such a tough few months.

She's been crippled with anxiety about her looks and secretly started taking a weight gain syrup which she bought online.

While childminding at Home Farm for Gabby, 15-year-old Amelia fainted while she was holding baby Thomas who was then rushed to hospital.

Amelia collapsed while she was babysitting Thomas Tate and later learned she was pregnant. (Image credit: ITV)

As the sorry truth about Amelia's dodgy habit emerged she got checked out by a medic and learned she was pregnant!

But this wasn't all. She'd been stealing visiting orders Noah has sent Gabby and visiting the Dingle.

Amelia stole visiting orders which Noah sent Gabby and snuck into the prison to visit him, (Image credit: ITV)

And now the full extent of the mess she's in has reached her dad Dan and her stand-in mum Kerry Wyatt.

The parents want and need to know everything – but will the teen talk?

Dan finds out his daughter Amelia is pregnant and after wrongly accusing Noah, he wants to know who has put the underage teen in this position. (Image credit: ITV)

Amelia's mum has died but Kerry, her dad's ex, is the closest thing she has to a mother-figure. Can Kerry get the teen talking? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Laurel and Gabby are frosty with Kit, and Pollard wonders what lies ahead now Faith has roped him in to her plan.

