Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia Spencer faces questions about her pregnancy…
Emmerdale 's Amelia Spencer is in the hot seat in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Teenager Amelia Spencer has had such a tough few months.
She's been crippled with anxiety about her looks and secretly started taking a weight gain syrup which she bought online.
While childminding at Home Farm for Gabby, 15-year-old Amelia fainted while she was holding baby Thomas who was then rushed to hospital.
As the sorry truth about Amelia's dodgy habit emerged she got checked out by a medic and learned she was pregnant!
But this wasn't all. She'd been stealing visiting orders Noah has sent Gabby and visiting the Dingle.
And now the full extent of the mess she's in has reached her dad Dan and her stand-in mum Kerry Wyatt.
The parents want and need to know everything – but will the teen talk?
Elsewhere, Laurel and Gabby are frosty with Kit, and Pollard wonders what lies ahead now Faith has roped him in to her plan.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
