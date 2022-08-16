ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia Spencer faces questions about her pregnancy…

By Sarah Waterfall
 3 days ago

Emmerdale 's Amelia Spencer is in the hot seat in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Teenager Amelia Spencer has had such a tough few months.

She's been crippled with anxiety about her looks and secretly started taking a weight gain syrup which she bought online.

While childminding at Home Farm for Gabby, 15-year-old Amelia fainted while she was holding baby Thomas who was then rushed to hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SLSOP_0hIm8aM900

Amelia collapsed while she was babysitting Thomas Tate and later learned she was pregnant. (Image credit: ITV)

As the sorry truth about Amelia's dodgy habit emerged she got checked out by a medic and learned she was pregnant!

But this wasn't all. She'd been stealing visiting orders Noah has sent Gabby and visiting the Dingle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LukYM_0hIm8aM900

Amelia stole visiting orders which Noah sent Gabby and snuck into the prison to visit him, (Image credit: ITV)

And now the full extent of the mess she's in has reached her dad Dan and her stand-in mum Kerry Wyatt.

The parents want and need to know everything – but will the teen talk?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YKGL0_0hIm8aM900

Dan finds out his daughter Amelia is pregnant and after wrongly accusing Noah, he wants to know who has put the underage teen in this position. (Image credit: ITV)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kX53_0hIm8aM900

Amelia's mum has died but Kerry, her dad's ex, is the closest thing she has to a mother-figure. Can Kerry get the teen talking? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Laurel and Gabby are frosty with Kit, and Pollard wonders what lies ahead now Faith has roped him in to her plan.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.

