cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Daily Gas Map: Thursday, August 18, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $4.01, is down 1 cent from our last report of $4.02 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 5 cents from a week ago, and is up, 44 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Three Missing Cubs Not On Wyoming Grizzly Mortality List Probably Dead
The total number of grizzly bear deaths in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is likely at least three more than the current official tally of 28, a federal biologist said. Three cubs in Grand Teton Park that bear enthusiasts said went missing...
Have You Seen The Unbelievable Wyoming History On Legend Rock?
When you google 'petroglyphs in Wyoming' there are three major sites that come up. White Mountain petroglyph site, Castle Gardens and Legend Rock State petroglyph site. Not saying that there aren't more than that and likely there are MANY more, but just not as publicized. I've been lucky enough to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Large Bull Elk Poached Off Highway Near Wheatland; Head, Antlers Sawed Off
It was confirmed on Thursday that the bull was killed on the south side of the highway, in hunt area 6, Game and Fish public information officer Robin Kepple told Cowboy State Daily. It still wasn't clear whether it had been shot from the highway. The carcass was fully intact when wardens first investigated the scene, so it wasn't clear if the person or people involved in the shooting were the same who came by later and took the head and antlers.
cowboystatedaily.com
Recount Results: Nothing Changed, Incumbent Loses By 13 Votes In Northeastern Wyoming
The recount results are in and nothing has changed in the House District 22 race in Northeast Wyoming. Allen Slagle won the Republican nomination by the same 13 votes as he originally did in Tuesday night's primary election. Wyoming law...
cowboystatedaily.com
More Than 6,000 Vehicle-Wildlife Collisions Happen Every Year In Wyoming
About 6,000 times a year, on average, somebody plows into a wild animal along the Cowboy State's highways, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. That not only kills numerous animals, it threatens human safety and causes hundreds of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Gets First Airstream Franchise; Grand Opening On August 27
Cruising down the American highway with the sun glinting off its aluminum carapace, the Airstream trailer has permanently parked itself in the annals of popular culture. Now there are airstreams parked in Wyoming and they are for sale. It's a little...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunting: “90/10” Big Game Hunting Allocation Might Be Down, But Not Out
The latest iteration of a proposal to allocate draws for Wyoming big game hunting tags along a "90/10" split – with 90 percent going to resident hunters and 10 percent to non-residents – was rejected by the Wyoming Wildlife Task Force at its meeting on August 8, but an advocate for the idea said it isn't dead.
cowboystatedaily.com
Jim Angell, Former Managing Editor For Cowboy State Daily, Dies At 64
Lifelong journalist Jim Angell (James Lew Angell) died Wednesday, August 17, at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He was 64. Born in Spokane, Wash., on May 29, 1958, he was raised by his parents Carol and Darrel Dean Angell, who...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Tom Lacock Wins As Best Wyoming Election Guesser
Tom Lacock of Cheyenne, was one of three contestants who just had one race wrong in Tuesday's Wyoming primary in the contest conducted by Cowboy State Daily to see who is the best. Lacock's day job is with AARP where he handles communications and state advocacy.
cowboystatedaily.com
Yellowstone Reminds Tourists Not To Get Gored By Bison
Not that any tourist will pay attention to the warning, but Yellowstone National Park is attempting anyway. It's the time of the year known as "the rut" and it's when bison fall in love and particularly don't like humans.
cowboystatedaily.com
One Last Ride For Deceased Rider at Wyoming’s Tom Horn Days; Suicide Prevention Group Formed
A bucking bronc at a rodeo is a common sight. What is less common is a bucking bronc spreading the ashes of a rider. That is what took place during the 3rd Annual Tom Horn Days in Bosler, Wyoming this past...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Wyoming Education Association is suing the State of Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) — According to the Wyoming Education Association, the State of Wyoming is getting served with a lawsuit for not upholding its constitutional duty. And the association wants to make sure Wyoming students get equal access to quality education. The group filing the lawsuit includes...
cowboystatedaily.com
Another Incumbent Loses: Shelly Duncan Beaten By Lingle’s Scott Smith In Goshen County.
Lingle man Scott Smith defeated incumbent Rep. Shelley Duncan in the Republican Primary for the state House district representing Goshen County. Smith won by about 250 vote leads, with 1,794 votes to Duncan's 1,546, according to preliminary results from the Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
No Albino Moose Lately In Wyoming But There Has Been An Albino Catfish And Albino Antelope
It could be an ethical quandary for hunters: If you had an albino critter in your sights, would you pull the trigger?. So long as the hunter has a valid tag and the species is in season, there's no regulation against...
thecheyennepost.com
Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again
Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
cowboystatedaily.com
175-Foot Lawn Design Shows Off University of Wyoming Grad’s Cowboy Spirit
Jake Edmunds is a BIG fan of Wyoming Cowboy football. And he's shown it in a BIG way – by mowing a 175-foot high replica of "Steamboat," the Wyoming Cowboys icon, into his lawn just outside Sheridan.
cowboystatedaily.com
81-Year-Old Man Selling His Prairie Dog Vacuuming Business
Willing to work hard and interested in a business opportunity? How does making a buck by vacuuming up live prairie dogs sound?. For more than three decades, that was a cornerstone method used by Dog-Gone Prairie Dog Control, founded and run...
wyo4news.com
All Aboard!! Passenger railway systems could be coming back to Southwest Wyoming
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Regional advocacy organization All Aboard Northwest presented Rock Springs City officials with the potential plans for a passenger car rail system that would essentially connect Colorado to Oregon by way of Rock Springs yesterday at a meeting open to the public. Presenters Dan Bilka and Vice President Charlie Hamilton presented, in video form, the mission of their organization diving deeper into the logistics of achieving such a railway system in council chambers.
cowboystatedaily.com
Shooting The Breeze With Rod Miller & Cat Urbigkit: Post-Election Punditry
Miller and Urbigkit are opinion columnists for Cowboy State Daily. Rod Miller: Well, Cat, after the soothsayers and seers read the political tea leaves and examined the political chicken entrails, the voters – the only pundits that really count – have spoken. So here we are, with the slates set for the general election in the Cowboy State. I have some thoughts on Tuesday's results, but I'd like to hear yours first. What struck you about what the voters of Wyoming said in the primary?
