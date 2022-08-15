ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Applications for Violence Prevention Funding Now Available

Peoria, Illinois
 5 days ago

The city of Peoria has received funding through the American Rescue Plan for Violence Prevention programming. Applications are now open and will close at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 9th. This grant provides funding for programming focused on place-based efforts and supportive services to prevent crime and promote neighborhood safety.

Applications are available to not-for-profits, 501(c)3 organizations, and government agencies to provide violence prevention programs for City of Peoria residents. The minimum funding request is $50,000 and the maximum funding request is $250,000.

Programs must meet the criteria of one of five priority areas: Thriving Neighborhoods, Empowered Youth & Young Adult, Restorative & Resilience, Intervention, or Violence Reduction. All programs must be evidence-based and have measurable results.

The Violence Prevention Program is funded through the American Rescue Plan. Eligible applications will be reviewed by the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Services Advisory Commission and agencies will be notified of funding decisions following City Council approval.

More information, including detailed program guidelines and a recorded application session, is available at www.peoriagov.org/community-development.

For application questions, please contact the city of Peoria Community Development Department at grants@peoriagov.org or by calling (309) 494-8600.

