The first season of MultiVersus is almost here. The most significant update to MultiVersus yet will be released tomorrow. With Morty and Rick to come later in the season, the update will include the first comprehensive MultiVersus fight pass. However, MultiVersus users can also expect some surprises from developer Player First Games.
Players of Tower of Fantasy have finally managed to play the game for a long enough period to discover some strange glitches and uncover some valuable insights after suffering through startup waits and login issues that required incentives from the developers as an apology. The worldwide response to Tower of...
The initial release of Total War: Warhammer 3 in February 2022 was received favorably by both players and reviewers. When the game first came out, there were a few problems. For instance, many users reported encountering issues that would cause Total War: Warhammer 3 to crash in the middle of conflicts, which may be quite irritating, particularly while attempting to complete one of the campaign’s several quest battles.
A new teaser for Atlus‘s upcoming title Soul Hackers 2 today teased a host of DLC, along with a completely supplementary plot, that will be made accessible once the game is released. Soul Hackers 2 follows the trend of Atlus games’ outfit packs, which draw design cues from earlier...
With a book and a fairy to just provide ample protections and damage mitigation strategies, Final Fantasy 14’s Scholar class is a healer for the smarties. What if, though, you were able to engage using an actual book instead of your typical keyboard or joystick for a truly immersive environment?
It’s time to stop waiting. We can now edit Spider-Man Remastered after eagerly adding Spider-Man patches to other videogames like GTA San Andreas, GTA 4, and obviously, Skyrim. Therefore, we will modify the version of him to look like another person. The first batch includes mods that transform Spider-Man...
As an homage to the early Call of Duty games, Battalion 1944 entered early access in 2018. Although there were some issues, which were to be expected in an early access game, it appeared like a very good beginning for a specialized multiplayer FPS. According to its November 2018 acquisition...
Even though Apex Legends has received high praise from the gaming press since its release, the game has been home to a wide variety of unusual and occasionally absurd bugs. Given that it’s a highly complicated game that frequently receives significant content upgrades, this is obviously neither especially shocking nor surprising, but one would assume that its player base would have seen everything by then.
The eagerly awaited Half-Life 2: VR mod will launch its public beta in September, following five years of work and its own “development hell” phase. It’s a VR adaptation of Half-Life 2 in the style of Half-Life: Alyx made by a team known as the Source VR Mod Team that enables you to fight masked thugs from an alien police state as if you were there. Motion sickness sufferers, good luck with those excessively long car segments.
Pirate enthusiasts now have even more to look toward at the end of the year in addition to Skull & Bones from Ubisoft, which is unquestionably one of the most eagerly awaited games of 2022. Following the launch of the game, Dark Horse Books will publish a new hardback titled...
Naoki Yoshida, director of Final Fantasy 14 and 16, claims that one of the most recognizable videogame franchises is struggling to remain current. Inverse quoted Yoshida as saying, “I think the series is currently struggling in regards to whether Final Fantasy is effectively adjusting to industry developments.”. “At this...
MacroBioBoi eventually finished the “world’s very first entirely untwinked solo self-found Hellish pacifist Sorceress run” in Diablo 2: Resurrected after more than 50 hours of gameplay. Macro defeated Diablo 2 in ways more recognizable to those who aren’t speedrunners: Resurrected using only things they obtained along the...
Since its first release in 2016, Persona 5 has only gotten better. Persona 5 Royal, a complete version of the long-running series, and its spin-offs were promoted by Atlus’ PlayStation exclusive, which swiftly rose to the position of best-selling game in the genre. Persona 5 Royal will no longer...
The third and final Anniversary Remix event for Overwatch will begin on Tuesday. It will offer veteran players of Blizzard’s hero shooter new skins and the option to go through some of the game’s previously-expired game types. Unfortunately, loot box sales in the game will also end due...
The vampire hotel manager game Bloody Hell Hotel has been unveiled as a fresh first-person horror-filled twist on management sims like Stardew Valley. In the game created by Unfold Games, players take on the role of a vampire who must remodel their hotel and take care of their guests, but who can also decide whether to suck their blood instead of letting them go.
With a squad of mercenaries under your command, you command a counter-insurgency in Jagged Alliance 3. You’ll take part in updated versions of the series’ actual combat, RPG systems, and 4X components in this rebirth of the turn-based tactical game from the mid-1990s. The paramilitary Legion seizes power...
In September, Square Enix will release The DioField Chronicle, its upcoming RPG. The fantasy strategy RPG is characterized as having real-time combat and a “hard-hitting” narrative. Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey developer Lancarse and Square Enix collaborated on its creation. As a result, there is an intriguing fusion...
The third and final Anniversary Remix event for Overwatch has begun, when famous legendary and epic skins from the game’s history will receive remixed color variations. The typical Overwatch seasonal events, in this case, Summer Games, have been replaced by the Anniversary Remix events. The majority of the skins were enticing variant versions of skins that have grown to be fan favorites over time. A skin created by the design team for what is thought to be the final Overwatch event before the release of Overwatch 2 is getting rave reviews.
The residents of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are made up of various races. Breath of the Wild features a large cast of diverse characters, each with unique quirks and characteristics, ranging from the Zora to the Goron. As Link embarks on his adventure, he will come into contact with various amazing creatures that inhabit the game’s environment.
Elden Ring, which debuted in February, has attained incredible success and is often recognized as the best game of the year. Due to its jaw-dropping battles with more than 150 enemies, the action role-playing game by FromSoftware is hailed as one of the most challenging video games ever created. Millions of people worldwide are fans of several of these Elden Ring bosses, including Melania – Blade of Miquella, Rennala, and Starscourge Radahn.
