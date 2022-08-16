ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

HappyGamer

In Addition To Rick And Morty, MultiVersus Has Several Other Surprise Character Introductions Planned As Part Of Its Season 1 Release

The first season of MultiVersus is almost here. The most significant update to MultiVersus yet will be released tomorrow. With Morty and Rick to come later in the season, the update will include the first comprehensive MultiVersus fight pass. However, MultiVersus users can also expect some surprises from developer Player First Games.
HappyGamer

A Latest Teaser For Total War: Warhammer 3’s Final Faction Commander, The Fourth, Has Been Released

The initial release of Total War: Warhammer 3 in February 2022 was received favorably by both players and reviewers. When the game first came out, there were a few problems. For instance, many users reported encountering issues that would cause Total War: Warhammer 3 to crash in the middle of conflicts, which may be quite irritating, particularly while attempting to complete one of the campaign’s several quest battles.
HappyGamer

Season 14 Legends Are Having The Wrong Powers Due To A New Apex Legends Bug

Even though Apex Legends has received high praise from the gaming press since its release, the game has been home to a wide variety of unusual and occasionally absurd bugs. Given that it’s a highly complicated game that frequently receives significant content upgrades, this is obviously neither especially shocking nor surprising, but one would assume that its player base would have seen everything by then.
HappyGamer

As The Virtual Reality Remake Of The Vintage Game Half-Live 2 Announces When It Will Enter Public Beta, A Half-Live 2 VR Mod Displays Brand-New Gameplay Clips

The eagerly awaited Half-Life 2: VR mod will launch its public beta in September, following five years of work and its own “development hell” phase. It’s a VR adaptation of Half-Life 2 in the style of Half-Life: Alyx made by a team known as the Source VR Mod Team that enables you to fight masked thugs from an alien police state as if you were there. Motion sickness sufferers, good luck with those excessively long car segments.
HappyGamer

A Diablo 2 Player Successfully Completes The Pacifist Hell Run, Which Was Before Only Thought To Be Theoretically Conceivable

MacroBioBoi eventually finished the “world’s very first entirely untwinked solo self-found Hellish pacifist Sorceress run” in Diablo 2: Resurrected after more than 50 hours of gameplay. Macro defeated Diablo 2 in ways more recognizable to those who aren’t speedrunners: Resurrected using only things they obtained along the...
HappyGamer

A First-Person Horror Game With Management Simulation Elements Is Called Bloody Hell Hotel

The vampire hotel manager game Bloody Hell Hotel has been unveiled as a fresh first-person horror-filled twist on management sims like Stardew Valley. In the game created by Unfold Games, players take on the role of a vampire who must remodel their hotel and take care of their guests, but who can also decide whether to suck their blood instead of letting them go.
HappyGamer

The Diofield Chronicle Demo Is Released By Square Enix, Giving Strategy RPG Enthusiasts A Preview Of The Game Before Its September Release

In September, Square Enix will release The DioField Chronicle, its upcoming RPG. The fantasy strategy RPG is characterized as having real-time combat and a “hard-hitting” narrative. Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey developer Lancarse and Square Enix collaborated on its creation. As a result, there is an intriguing fusion...
HappyGamer

A Crimson Power Ranger May Be Seen In The New Overwatch Genji Skin

The third and final Anniversary Remix event for Overwatch has begun, when famous legendary and epic skins from the game’s history will receive remixed color variations. The typical Overwatch seasonal events, in this case, Summer Games, have been replaced by the Anniversary Remix events. The majority of the skins were enticing variant versions of skins that have grown to be fan favorites over time. A skin created by the design team for what is thought to be the final Overwatch event before the release of Overwatch 2 is getting rave reviews.
HappyGamer

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Enthusiast Posted Online A Video Demonstrating A Unique Korok Acorn Purse

The residents of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are made up of various races. Breath of the Wild features a large cast of diverse characters, each with unique quirks and characteristics, ranging from the Zora to the Goron. As Link embarks on his adventure, he will come into contact with various amazing creatures that inhabit the game’s environment.
HappyGamer

In A Humorous Video, A Player Of Elden Ring Can Be Seen Acting Out The Game’s Boss And Interesting Character Patches In Which They Are Having A Lot Of Fun

Elden Ring, which debuted in February, has attained incredible success and is often recognized as the best game of the year. Due to its jaw-dropping battles with more than 150 enemies, the action role-playing game by FromSoftware is hailed as one of the most challenging video games ever created. Millions of people worldwide are fans of several of these Elden Ring bosses, including Melania – Blade of Miquella, Rennala, and Starscourge Radahn.
