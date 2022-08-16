Read full article on original website
Natrona County Search and Rescue Operation Successful
At around 1:50 pm on Friday, August 5, 2022, Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Search And Rescue call in the area of Rim Campground on Muddy Mountain in Natrona County, Wyoming. It was determined, through the reporting party’s communications with Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers, that the missing individual was a juvenile male with a cognitive disability, who had left a group at approximately 1:00 pm, according to a recent press release from the Natrona County Sherriff's Office on Facebook.
New Internet Provider Coming to Casper
A new internet service provider called Bluepeak will soon be available to the people of Casper. Casper residents in the area east of Wyoming Boulevard and north of Westcott Drive will be the first to have the new internet service provider available to them, with construction heading south next. Those interested can confirm service availability with their address on mybluepeak.com.
Rollover Crash on the corner of Durbin and 15th Streets
There was an automobile crash on Friday sometime between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. when a vehicle was broadsided by another vehicle, causing it to rollover, according to the Casper Police. One person was involved in the crash and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The YMCA of Natrona County nearby...
Police Seeking Community’s Help in Searching for Missing Casper Man
The Casper Police Department has announced that Robert Ewings has been found "safe and sound." The CPD wishes to thank the community for their help and support. The Casper Police Department is is asking for the community's help in locating a missing Casper man. That's according to a press release...
2 Dead After Pickup Collides With Car in Northeast Wyoming
Two people were killed and another person injured after a pickup collided with a car near Wright late Friday night. The crash happened around 11:55 p.m. near milepost 138 on Wyoming 387. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Oklahoma resident Michael Brasch was headed south when he crossed the centerline,...
PHOTOS: Toy Town LEGO Contest Underway
Toy Town's annual LEGO contest has kicked off and continues through the 19th. The competition has been going on since 1988, said Toy Town owner Darlene. Thus far, the store had about 60 exhibits, which is on par to produce as many as last year, which totaled 106. Lockhart explained...
Town of Evansville Hosting ‘Movie in the Park,’ Featuring ‘The Jungle Book’
In life, if we've learned anything it's that you've got to accentuate the positives and eliminate the negatives. And one of the huge positives of the Town of Evansville is how community-minded they are. For proof of this, look no further than the upcoming 'Movie in the Park' event happening...
Close to Home: Casper Firefighter Thanks Colleagues Who Put Out Fire Near His Home While He Was Away
The fire was mere feet away from his backyard. The grassfire that took place on Thursday, August 10 near the Wolf Creek subdivision in Casper could have been a lot worse. Luckily, it was put out by firefighters before it could spread to any of the surrounding homes or businesses.
Mannheim Steamroller Coming To Casper Just In Time For Holidays
Do you hear the carol of the bells? They're ringing. And if you listen closely, you may just hear somebody on the rooftop, click click clicking. We're not sure if the Ford Wyoming Center has a chimney, though. But! It will surely have various other types of Christmas décor because Mannheim Steamroller is performing a concert on December 28, 2022!
Election Results for City of Mills and Towns of Evansville and Bar Nunn
These are the primary election results for City of Mills and the towns of Bar Nunn and Evansville on Tuesday. They will be updated when the Natrona County Clerk's elections office posts more results. These races are nonpartisan. CITY OF MILLS CONTESTS. Two for Mills City Council -- 4-year term.
Dallas Laird, Two Incumbents Win Natrona County Commission Seats
Lawyer and former Casper City Council member Dallas Laird took the top spot in the Republican primary for three four-year terms on the Natrona County Commission, according to unofficial results from the Natrona County Clerk's elections office with all 46 precincts reporting. Two incumbent commissioners -- Commission Chairman Paul Bertoglio...
Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Burglary, Assault
A lifelong Casper resident who pointed a loaded semi-automatic rifle at a woman during a drug burglary faces decades in prison if convicted of that and other crimes. Antonio Harrington, 20, heard that and other charges during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Assistant District Attorney...
Casper Council Rolls Forward $44 Million in Uncompleted Projects
On Tuesday, the Casper city council voted to roll forward $43,778,435 in uncompleted projects from the previous fiscal year into 2023. The $43 million has already been allocated last year, so the council doesn't need to authorize new money, it only means that some projects weren't able to be completed in the previous fiscal year, so they need authorization from the council to continue working on them this year.
Be VIP For Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Pops in the Park’
The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra's Pops in the Park is returning to Washington Park on August 27, 2022 featuring classics from the legendary rock band Queen. We want to send you to the show for FREE and give you the VIP treatment. This exclusive VIP package includes:. Reserved VIP parking. 4...
HEAR ME OUT: Casper is in Need of a Third Wendy’s Location
There are many fast food options in Casper, but one chain in particular seems to be busier than the others. I try to eat at local establishments as much as I can, but sometimes I just need something quick. Drive-thru fast food is often the answer in those cases. If I am in the mood for a burger, Wendy's is typically my first choice. However, I have found it increasingly difficult to ever eat there since the lines are almost always 20+ cars deep and often overflowing into the street or adjacent parking lot. I simply don't have 30 minutes to wait in a drive-thru line. Therefore, I end up going somewhere else with a short wait time.
Dear Casper: Thanks for Exercising the Most American of Rights
While the general consensus is that freedom of speech is the most American important constitutional right, I have always thought the right to vote is equally important. For that reason, I was happy to see how well Casper showed up to the various polling locations yesterday (August 16th, 2022). At some locations, like the Restoration Church and the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, had substantial lines, but this did not deter the populace at all.
Election Results – Casper City Council
According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County clerk's office, Jai-Ayla Sutherland got the most votes in Ward 1, Michael Bond got the most votes in Ward 2, and Ray Pacheco and Brandy Haskins got the most votes in Ward 3 in the primary for the Casper city council.
Grant Street Grocery Hosting Nashville Hot Chicken Night, Serving Up Sammies and Beer
In terms of chicken sandwich phenomena, Popeyes ain't got nothin' on Grant Street Grocery. Last year, when Grant Street Grocery introduced Casper residents to its Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, people lost their minds. That's how good it was. Social media pages were singing the praises of this delicious chicken sammy and Grant Street Grocery quickly ran out.
UK man in court over threat to ‘kill queen’ with crossbow
Prosecutors say a man who got into the grounds of Windsor Castle armed with a crossbow told police he wanted to “kill the queen." Jaswant Singh Chail was arrested at the royal residence west of London on Christmas Day 2021. The 20-year-old is charged under the Treason Act with intending to “injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, or to alarm her Majesty.” Prosecutors allege Chail wanted revenge on the British establishment for its treatment of Indians and sent a video to about 20 people claiming he was going to assassinate the queen. He appeared Wednesday in a London court remotely from Broadmoor, a high-security psychiatric hospital.
