EXETER, NH (WGME) – Police are searching for 5 suspects who reportedly robbed a New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint before running away early Tuesday morning. According to police, the suspects went into the EZ Mart Shell station on Main Street in Exeter around 3:25 a.m. They reportedly walked around the store before one of the suspects got the clerk’s attention after pulling out a handgun. Police say another suspected also pulled out what appeared to be an AR-15 style weapon.

EXETER, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO