Shapleigh, ME

Q106.5

A Lewiston Woman Accidentally Shoots Her Bottom with a Cop’s Gun

A woman accidentally shot her own buttocks while struggling with a Windham Police Officer. The incident actually happened at the Lewiston Police Headquarters. According to the Sun Journal, Windham Police had gone to Lewiston to take Tameika Girardin, 24, of Lewiston into custody on a suspected burglary charge for a home invasion in which the homeowner was assaulted.
LEWISTON, ME
Maine Crime & Safety
WPFO

Maine man accused of assaulting 2-year-old

SANFORD (WGME) – An Old Orchard Beach man is facing assault charges after police say he seriously injured a 2-year-old child in Sanford. Sanford Police say they responded to Southern Maine Health Care on July 25 after a 2-year-old suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Following an investigation, police say...
SANFORD, ME
Seacoast Current

Maine Business Epically Calls Out Person Who Paid With Fake $100 Bill

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Passing off counterfeit money is nothing new. It happens every so often and sometimes it's spotted immediately. Other times criminals get away with using phony money and essentially getting away with stuff absolutely free, with the burden on the seller.
CASCO, ME
WGME

Two teens charged in Lewiston shooting

LEWSITON (WGME) -- Two teens have been charged after a shooting Monday in Lewiston. Police say they responded to 102 Pierce Street around 5 a.m. for a report of several shots fired. Officers say they found several bullets holes on the outside of a building that was targeted. They say...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

5 suspects sought after robbing New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint

EXETER, NH (WGME) – Police are searching for 5 suspects who reportedly robbed a New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint before running away early Tuesday morning. According to police, the suspects went into the EZ Mart Shell station on Main Street in Exeter around 3:25 a.m. They reportedly walked around the store before one of the suspects got the clerk’s attention after pulling out a handgun. Police say another suspected also pulled out what appeared to be an AR-15 style weapon.
EXETER, NH
WMTW

Graves trampled, veterans’ flags pulled at New Hampshire cemetery

Canterbury, New Hampshire police are trying to figure out who caused damage at the Maple Grove Cemetery. Police say graves were trampled and veteran flags were pulled out of the ground sometime between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14. Investigators said some type of all-terrain vehicle also left tire marks in...
CANTERBURY, NH

