WMTW
School bus driver from Maine held without bail in interstate stalking case
CONCORD, N.H. — An Eliot man who worked as a school bus driver in Greenland, New Hampshire, and is accused of stalking an 8-year-old boy and threatening his family, has been ordered held without bail pending his trial. Michael Chick, 39, faced a judge in federal court in Concord,...
wabi.tv
Convicted Maine murderer to be released pending possible new trial
LIMINGTON, Maine (WMTW) - A Limington man who was convicted of murdering his neighbor and sentenced to 38 years in prison will now be released while he waits for a new trial. Bruce Akers was convicted in 2020 for the murder of Douglas Flint with a machete in 2016. Flint’s...
Possible hate crimes under investigation near mosque in Portland, Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police say they're investigating possible hate crimes at and around a mosque in the city. The incidents include a video of a burning Quran sent to a member of the mosque and a message left on "pavement" near the home of a Muslim family living a short distance away, according to a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.
A Lewiston Woman Accidentally Shoots Her Bottom with a Cop’s Gun
A woman accidentally shot her own buttocks while struggling with a Windham Police Officer. The incident actually happened at the Lewiston Police Headquarters. According to the Sun Journal, Windham Police had gone to Lewiston to take Tameika Girardin, 24, of Lewiston into custody on a suspected burglary charge for a home invasion in which the homeowner was assaulted.
WPFO
Woman accidentally shot in Lewiston while grabbing officer's gun, police say
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A woman was reportedly accidentally shot in the butt after she allegedly grabbed a police officer’s gun while being escorted out of the Lewiston police station on Tuesday, according to the Sun Journal. The woman, identified as 24-year-old Tameika Girardin of Lewiston, was being picked up...
Police searching for ‘very dangerous’ man wanted in connection with violent assault in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a “very dangerous” man wanted in connection with a violent assault that occurred Thursday morning in Manchester. Drew Fortier, 26, is wanted for first-degree assault after a violent incident that happened in the city’s South End, according...
WPFO
Maine man accused of assaulting 2-year-old
SANFORD (WGME) – An Old Orchard Beach man is facing assault charges after police say he seriously injured a 2-year-old child in Sanford. Sanford Police say they responded to Southern Maine Health Care on July 25 after a 2-year-old suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Following an investigation, police say...
York police work to identify suspects in Oceanside Store robbery
YORK, Maine — Police are searching for two suspects who are accused of breaking into The Oceanside Store in York early Wednesday morning. "The beverage cooler piqued their interest," according to a Facebook post by the York Police Department. The two individuals reportedly stole a few hundred dollars worth...
Maine Business Epically Calls Out Person Who Paid With Fake $100 Bill
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Passing off counterfeit money is nothing new. It happens every so often and sometimes it's spotted immediately. Other times criminals get away with using phony money and essentially getting away with stuff absolutely free, with the burden on the seller.
Portland, Maine, Police Arrest Two Accused of Stealing $20K Worth of Copper at Construction Site
Two people were arrested in Portland after they were found hauling off over $20,000 worth of copper and $8500 worth of tools from the construction site of the new Homeless Services Center on Riverside Street late Monday night. The Portland Police Department posted the information about the arrest on their...
Juvenile arrested in deaths of three in New Hampshire
A mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield home last week,
wgan.com
Police charge 2 teens accused of firing shots at building in Lewiston
Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a shooting in Lewiston. Police responded to an address on Pierce Street around 5 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired. Several bullet holes were found on the outside of the building that was targeted. No one was injured. Police were...
Family's lawsuit challenges Maine school vaccination requirements
MAINE, USA — Two Cumberland County parents who haven’t vaccinated their seven-year-old son for religious reasons are asking a judge to declare Maine’s school vaccination requirements unconstitutional, the Bangor Daily News reports. Gregory and Rita Fox of Cumberland last month sued the state of Maine and its...
WGME
Two teens charged in Lewiston shooting
LEWSITON (WGME) -- Two teens have been charged after a shooting Monday in Lewiston. Police say they responded to 102 Pierce Street around 5 a.m. for a report of several shots fired. Officers say they found several bullets holes on the outside of a building that was targeted. They say...
Four men charged in connection with black-market marijuana, tobacco trafficking in Mass.
Four men are charged in connection with a "major black-market marijuana and tobacco trafficking operation" in Woburn.
WPFO
5 suspects sought after robbing New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint
EXETER, NH (WGME) – Police are searching for 5 suspects who reportedly robbed a New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint before running away early Tuesday morning. According to police, the suspects went into the EZ Mart Shell station on Main Street in Exeter around 3:25 a.m. They reportedly walked around the store before one of the suspects got the clerk’s attention after pulling out a handgun. Police say another suspected also pulled out what appeared to be an AR-15 style weapon.
wgan.com
Identity of person who died in Cumberland County Jail released
The name of the man who died over the weekend at the Cumberland County Jail has been released. According to media reports and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, James Mannion was found unresponsive in his cell just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A corrections officer and medical staff attempted to...
WMTW
Graves trampled, veterans’ flags pulled at New Hampshire cemetery
Canterbury, New Hampshire police are trying to figure out who caused damage at the Maple Grove Cemetery. Police say graves were trampled and veteran flags were pulled out of the ground sometime between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14. Investigators said some type of all-terrain vehicle also left tire marks in...
WMTW
Man’s death inside Cumberland County Jail is Maine’s 9th in-custody death in 2022
PORTLAND, Maine — A man’s death inside the Cumberland County Jail represents at least the ninth death inside a Maine correctional facility so far in 2022, according to data from the Maine Department of Corrections. The number already exceeds last year’s total of eight in-custody deaths. The...
N.H. authorities investigating after eggs were allegedly taken from a piping plover nest at Hampton Beach
Anyone with any information should contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-344-4262. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying those responsible for allegedly tampering with a state-endangered piping plover nest at Hampton Beach last month. Authorities believe two piping plover eggs may have...
