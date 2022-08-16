Read full article on original website
5 best non-Japanese curry rice in Tokyo
These Malaysian and South Asian curry and rice dishes will fire up your palate – in a way that leaves you wanting more. Some days, you just need fire on your tongue and heat in your belly. Spice is addictive. The bold, punchy flavours, when balanced well, is a joy to eat. They make food invariably more appetising, and the best accompaniment to all that curry and gravy is steamed white rice to soak it all up.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
3 best places to go glamping near Boston
Explore the great outdoors without the hassle at these luxe New England campgrounds. Sadly, we are nearing the end of summer here in Boston. However, there is still plenty of time to have a big summer adventure, even if that adventure is not that far from home. Glamping is a fun way to get the excitement of camping out in the wilderness, with pretty much none of the hassle! Everything is there waiting for you, your tent, you bed, your campfire, all you need to bring is a little sense of wonder and you are in for a fin time. We’ve rounded up the best places to go glamping near Boston. While we recommend getting out into the great outdoors at least once this summer, if you want the comfort of sleeping in your own bed after a day out and about check out our list of the best day trips from Boston or the best things to do in Boston this summer.
Japan is asking its young people to drink more booze
Get this: the Japanese government wants young people to drink alcohol, not less. That’s right: faced with younger generations that drink much, much less than older ones (a whopping 25 percent less, in fact), the country wants to kickstart boozing amongst its youth. So why is Japan desperate to...
The best breweries in L.A.
Want killer craft beer straight from the source? Head to these breweries for a taste of what's on tap across Los Angeles. If it seems like a new brewery pops up in a Torrance warehouse or Highland Park garage every few months, it's because it does. Despite L.A.'s impressive pre-existing selection of beer bars, we’re also a city full of artisans.
If you're after OTT dining, Castlecrag's S'more had better be on your hitlist
Two former Merivale chefs have opened a high-end yet approachable diner in Castlecrag, serving up raw scallop crudo, lobster pasta, and Siberian caviar with all the trimmings. "Big" Sam Young (Mr Wong, Totti’s and Lotus 2.0) and partner Grace Chen (Est, Queen Chow and Poly) are the pair behind venue, where the emphasis is on luxury.
The Grand Tour is closing on Newbury Street in Boston
The Grand Tour is closing on September 3. However, the same team will be opening a new restaurant in its place on September 12. Chef Michael Serpa and his team at Serpa Hospitality Group are opening “Little Whale Oyster Bar” in the Grand Tour space on Newbury Street in September. Following in the footsteps of his other seafood restaurants, Little Whale Oyster Bar will be a New England-style-seafood concept.
Ultimate guide to Universal Studios Japan in Osaka: top tips and hacks
All you need to know to fully enjoy the Osaka theme park: USJ app, how to avoid queues, Super Nintendo World, and more. Home to the world’s first Super Nintendo World as well as iconic characters and attractions from Hello Kitty to Jaws is the fun-packed Universal Studios Japan in Osaka. The sprawling theme park is one of a handful around the world owned by NBC Universal, but while it shares some popular rides like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey with its American counterparts, this Japan location also has its own set of unique thrills.
Pasta, Ferraris and lots of fun are on the menu at this restaurant outside of Boston.
Concorso Italiano is this Sunday, August 21 at Tuscan Village in Salem, NH. This annual free car show features over 250 exotic cars each year and is an all-around fun day for the whole family. Join Tuscan Village on Sunday, August 21 from 10-2pm to see some exciting cars from...
Projector X: Picturehouse soft launches at The Cathay, taking over The Cathay Cineplex
Back in July, we shared the news that The Cathay Cineplex will be making way for local independent cinema, The Projector. That handover is coming to fruition at 4pm today with the soft launch of Projector X: Picturehouse. Judging from The Projector's social media post, the team has been hard...
Bad news: a pint of beer could cost £9 in the UK by next year
We know. Everything is expensive and everything sucks. Your parents won’t stop telling you how much they paid for the same stuff back in ‘their day’. Your weekly shop has you wondering if they added a zero by mistake. So the last thing you need is more...
Steve Aoki and Afrojack to perform at Marquee Singapore on F1 race weekend
Famed nightclub Marquee Singapore had previously brought in world-class DJs and entertainers, including Paul van Dyk and Firebeatz. For the F1 weekend, prepare for a night with electro-house legend Steve Aoki and DJ and producer Afrojack. Aoki last performed in Singapore back in 2019, where he was part...
You can win a year's supply of these chunky NYC-style cookies from this Sydney bakery
In excellent news for all big-time cookie lovers, the baked goods gods over at Thicc Cookies have just turned three, and to celebrate they’re giving two lucky chosen ones a year’s supply of their insanely massive (and delicious) New York style cookies. To clarify – this is real life, and not the plot of a best-selling children’s book.
The Wanch: Keeping the music alive
Since April, performance venues have reopened and the live music-starved public is finally able to attend concerts and music festivals. Yet live performances in restaurants and bars are still banned due to Covid-19 curbs, affecting many musicians and bars whose major income stream comes from regular live music performances. A lot of struggling musicians are desperate to return to work, while some have given up on Hong Kong and moved out of the city. But with the relaxation of quarantine rules for arrivals in the city, there could be some light at the end of the tunnel. Some of the live music industry stalwarts are hopeful and not giving up.
The sixth generation Peak Tram is set to launch in August
The fifth-generation Peak Tram, a classic 1989 burgundy tramcar, announced its retirement in June 2021. Now, a little more than a year later, the sixth-generation Peak Tram is set to make its public debut on August 27, returning as one of the city’s long-standing icons. The $799 million revamp...
The 22 best pubs in the UK
From city-centre boozers to idyllic rural gastropubs: these are the absolute best pubs in the UK. The pub is a place where most people in the UK spend a frankly inordinate amount of time. It’s a safe space – a neutral ground where you can meet your friends, colleagues and family without having to put on any airs or graces – and one of the few venues that’s just as appropriate for a first date as it is for a wedding ceremony or a wake.
A massive month-long Halloween experience is opening just outside NYC
If you’ve ever wanted to step inside Disney’s 1998 movie Halloweentown, which is set in a magical town filled with friendly pumpkin people, ghosts, ghouls and witches and thousands of glowing pumpkins, you’ll finally have your chance this fall. From September 30 to October 31, Los Angeles’...
Is this the ‘happiest’ travel destination in the world?
It’s a question that’s troubled mankind for millennia: what is happiness? Well, a report from hotel and package holiday company Club Med reckons it has the answer. And it involves cheap beer and spas. Club Med has released a study that claims to rank the happiest holiday destinations...
