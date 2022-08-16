Read full article on original website
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles
Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
Shoppers are flocking to dollar stores for canned goods because they can't afford fresh food due to soaring inflation
Shoppers are increasingly feeling the effects of soaring inflation in the US. Some say they are switching to dollar stores and buying in bulk to try and combat rising prices, The Wall Street Journal reported. Elayna Fernandez, a mother of four, told the Journal that she had recently bought a...
Walmart is slashing prices on clothing and electronics by up to 50% as inflation hits shoppers’ wallets
WALMART is adjusting its sales approach by slashing prices by more than 50% on certain necessities, as the big box retailer is seeing a shift in consumer spending. Inflation has made consumers think twice about where to spend their hard-earned dollars. Shoppers have been more conservative when it comes to...
Walmart says shoppers are swapping lunch meat for beans in the latest sign that inflation is roiling low income households
Walmart says inflation continues to impact its shoppers, particularly those with low incomes. CFO John Rainey spoke about how consumers are trading meat for beans. Inflation has hit lower-income consumers harder than their affluent counterparts. Walmart shoppers are reaching for beans over lunch meats, the company said Tuesday, in the...
US seafood inflation overtakes record grocery inflation
U.S. overall grocery inflation reached a record in July, but inflation for seafood products outpaced total grocery inflation, according to new data. The inflation hitting seafood products is outpacing total grocery inflation, and is up 16.8 percent in July versus a year ago, data and tech firm Numerator told SeafoodSource. Frozen seafood grocery prices also soared 14.4 percent versus a year ago – but shrimp and prawns are below the average rate of inflation, rising 8.5 percent.
