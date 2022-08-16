Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have identified the man who was shot to death in a mall food court Thursday and have released photos of the suspected gunman. Darrion Herring, 20, of Hyattsville, was found with gunshot wounds in the food court of the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville about 4 p.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

HYATTSVILLE, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO