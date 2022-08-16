Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwindB.R. ShenoyWashington, DC
Virginia Guaranteed Income Program For Alexandria HouseholdsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Related
Pedestrian struck by Baltimore County patrol car in Harford County
A pedestrian was struck by a Baltimore County patrol car Thursday afternoon in Harford County. Their condition is unknown.
WTOP
1 killed in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say
In Maryland, Prince George’s County police said a woman died following a shooting near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway. The incident happened at around 9:15 p.m., police said in a tweet. The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital with an apparent gunshot...
Officials Release Video Of Implosion Of Iconic Baltimore County Landmark
Police have released a video of the implosion of an iconic Baltimore County landmark. The former C.P. Crane Power Station in Bowleys Quarters has been imploded on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19, according to Baltimore County Police. The Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore County Police Department, and Maryland Department...
WTOP
Police ID man killed in Mall at Prince George’s shooting, release suspect photo
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have identified the man who was shot to death in a mall food court Thursday and have released photos of the suspected gunman. Darrion Herring, 20, of Hyattsville, was found with gunshot wounds in the food court of the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville about 4 p.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police ID Maryland Woman Killed In Two-Car Crash In Montgomery County
A Silver Spring woman has been identified as the victim in a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County earlier this month, authorities say. Gity Karamouz, 68, was killed in the collision that occurred near the 500 block of Randolph Road near Hawkesbury Lane, Friday, Aug. 5, according to Montgomery County police.
WTOP
Man charged with robbing same Anne Arundel Co. 7-Eleven 5 times
A man who police suspect of robbing the same 7-Eleven five times in less than two months has been arrested in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. Dejuante Sheppard, 26, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, was arrested following the latest armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on 1250 Crain Highway, which happened early Thursday morning, Anne Arundel County police said.
rockvillenights.com
7th assault since May 18 reported at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Wednesday night, August 17, 2022. The assault was reported at 7:49 PM. This was the seventh 2nd-degree assault reported at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department recently announced it would be opening a "resource room" at the property.
WTOP
Police: 71-year-old woman killed by stray bullet in Prince George’s Co.
A 71-year-old woman was shot dead Thursday night in Prince George’s County, Maryland, during a shootout between vehicles. Deborah Armstrong, 71, of Bladensburg, Maryland, was caught in the crossfire of a shooting between two vehicles, police said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway, near Greater Landover.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Juvenile charged with Frederick County school bomb threat
A boy who attends Oakdale High School in Frederick County, Maryland, has been charged with making threats of mass violence and disruption of school activities after the sheriff’s office said he used Apple’s AirDrop feature to share “several images with text that alluded to a bomb threat.”
WTOP
Police: 1 dead after shooting at Mall at Prince George’s
A young man is dead in a Thursday afternoon shooting at the food court at the Mall at Prince George’s, police said. “As a member of this community, I come to our community and our city angry and disappointed that a man lost his life today in our mall,” said Hyattsville City Police Chief Jarod J. Towers during a news conference.
Howard County Police Blotter: Here’s what’s happening
RobberyColumbia, 21046: Harris Teeter, 8600 block of Guilford Road, Aug. 17 11:51 a.m.A store employee reported...
One killed in crash involving SUV, parked Pepsi truck in NE Baltimore
A person was killed when a SUV crashed into a Pepsi truck in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
Collision on I-370 Closes WB Lanes
WB I-370 is closed due to a crash between 355 and I-270. Traffic is moving extremely slow/stopped back to Shady Grove Road due to the crash and response by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services. Photo by Instagram user @GiHoarder.
fox5dc.com
Juvenile shot, hospitalized in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male hospitalized in Montgomery County Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 11:23 p.m. following a dispute in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle in the Gaithersburg area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with...
Car collision leaves pedestrian dead in Fairfax County
A pedestrian was killed in Seven Corners on Arlignton Boulevard when two cars collided.
Nottingham MD
Essex man arrested for impaired boating in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Officers on boat patrol in Middle River arrested an Essex man for impaired driving and excessive speed earlier this month. At around midnight on August 7, officers were on boat patrol in Middle River and Norman Creek when they observed a vessel exceeding 25 knots. The area is restricted to 6 knots on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.
Woman Injured in Montgomery County Crash Passes in Hospital
SILVER SPRING, MD – A woman who had been in the hospital since her August...
mocoshow.com
Police and Family Concerned For Welfare of Missing Man
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Cold Case Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 45-year-old man from Poolesville. James Munn was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, in the 19500 block of Fisher Ave. Munn is approximately...
Funeral Arrangements Set, Traffic Advisory Issued For Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy
Funeral details for the Anne Arundel County Sheriff's Deputy who suffered a heart attack after arriving for duty have been released, authorities say. Services for Deputy Scott C. McArdle will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 at the Saint John Neumann Church located at 620 N. Bestgate Road in Annapolis at 10:30 a.m., according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
WTOP
2 teens charged in Rockville murder 8 months ago
A 16-year-old and an 18-year-old have been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in a Rockville, Maryland, shooting that occurred eight months ago. The Montgomery County police charged 16-year-old, Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores of D.C. as adult in the killing of Danis Alcides Salgado-Mata, 22, of...
Comments / 0