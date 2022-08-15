ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unm.edu

Deadline for Eisenhower Transportation Fellowship is Aug. 31

Students at The University of New Mexico are invited to apply for the local competition of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Transportation Fellowship. Applications are due at 5 p.m. Mountain Time on Aug. 31. The UNM competition for this fellowship is open to both undergraduate (juniors or seniors) and graduate students...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
unm.edu

Headlines for August 19, 2022

Santa Fe New Mexican - With eye on ending late audits, city of Santa Fe signs new agreements. Los alamos Daily Post - Local Students Earn Associate Degrees Through N3B Los Alamos Apprenticeship Program. Las Cruces Sun News - International journal publishes research by 16-year-old Deming students. Las Cruces Bulletin...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
unm.edu

New project reveals Black history at UNM

With a swipe of the screen, the history and legacy of the Black experience at The University of New Mexico is now available thanks to a new touchscreen at the African American Student Services office in Mesa Vista Hall. The website touchscreen project Black History at UNM is the result of a collaboration between the AASS and UNM Communications and Marketing Department Web team.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy