Read full article on original website
Related
McDonald's Australia shuts down speculation that the size of their burgers have shrunk
McDonald's has responds to claims their iconic burgers have shrunk. Yahoo! News reports that a user posted to the Facebook group Markdown Addicts NSW asking: “Have McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish always been this small? I don’t remember it being mini, kid-sized like this.”. A spokesperson for the fast food...
Researchers say Australia would be one of the best places to survive a nuclear war
A recent study has revealed that you really want to be living in Australia if all-out nuclear war happens. Experts have used Australia’s and Canada’s cataclysmic bushfires in 2019 and 2020 to emulate the after effects of a nuclear war and how that would impact global food production.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warning as heavy rain expected to trigger rare ‘thunder fever’ weather phenomenon
THUNDERSTORMS this week could prove dangerous for millions, experts have warned. “Thunder fever”, a rare phenomenon not seen in decades, can be dangerous and potentially fatal for some. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms with “torrential rain” for Wednesday covering the south of England and...
Tyson Fury offers to buy 'UK's biggest gold chain and cross' from kid who reached out
Tyson Fury has offered to buy the biggest golden crucifix and chain in the UK when it comes up for auction to save it from being melted down for scrap. The boxer said he was willing to bid £25,000 for the gleaming golden cross and chain to get his hands on the piece.
Australian Bureau of Meteorology has just issued a La Niña alert
Renewed cooling in the tropical Pacific Ocean and models indicating a La Niña is likely by the end of the year have prompted the the Bureau of Meteorology to declare a La Niña alert—the last step before an official La Niña. A La Niña occurs when...
Experts predict price of a pint could rise to £14
Bad news, boozehounds, new research reckons a pint in London will set you back £13.98 by 2025. Meanwhile, in just two-and-a-half years, a cup of coffee could cost as much as £4.44 and a standard Uber fare – which currently sits at around £18 – will burn a £27 hole in your pocket.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Smoker accidentally creates ominous skull cloud while puffing on a cigarette
A smoker has created a spine-tingling cloud of cigarette smoke in the shape of a skull. Foreshadowing much?. Honestly, it looks like something right out of The Conjuring. The Reddit user posted the terrifying snap with the caption 'a pic of the smoke from my cancer stick', which of course, had many spooked.
Man gobsmacked after finding out how they change the prices on petrol station boards
A man has blown TikTok users’ minds as he revealed how the prices on petrol station boards get change – and it’s simpler than you think. Watch it below:. Social media user Marlon Williams took to the platform on Thursday (18 August) to share a video of him capturing how a Sainsbury’s petrol station employee updates their prices.
Two weekend warning for Brits planning to spend £20 and £50 notes
Brits are being urged to check their wallets for £20 and £50 notes as the paper notes will no longer be legal tender after 30 September. The Bank of England began replacing the paper notes with polymer notes back in February 2020, and warned that the old notes would expire at the end of September.
London influencer spends £10,000 a month on food but refuses to cook
As most of the UK grapples with the cost-of-living crisis, one influencer has revealed that he spends a whopping £10,000 a month on food. Despite his hefty spending, Cosmin Cernica says he refuses to cook as he hates the smell of it in his home. The 29-year-old splits his...
Brits warned to be careful as flesh eating lice are biting swimmers
British swimmers have been warned to steer clear of seafront lakes in Clevedon and Weston-super-Mare following reports that bathers have been bitten by ‘flesh-eating lice’. Swimmers have felt ‘stings’ and ‘nips’ while swimming, and after exiting the water have noticed red patches on their body, while other bathers...
Motorists driving for miles to UK fuel station selling petrol for £1.60
Motorists from across the UK are driving miles to a petrol station in the north of England that is selling petrol for the bargain price of £1.60. So much so that ironically, drivers are actually using more petrol than they would to top-up to take advantage of the staggering prices.
The only country in the world which currently has a number plate on bicycles is concerning for UK
The only country in the world that requires bicycles to have number plates on them could be a sign of things to come in the UK. According to today's front page of the Mail, ministers are considering tightening the rules for the public using their bicycles, including the mandatory use of number plates - despite continued pledges of making the UK as 'green' as possible.
U.K.・
LADbible
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 0