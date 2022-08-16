ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts predict price of a pint could rise to £14

Bad news, boozehounds, new research reckons a pint in London will set you back £13.98 by 2025. Meanwhile, in just two-and-a-half years, a cup of coffee could cost as much as £4.44 and a standard Uber fare – which currently sits at around £18 – will burn a £27 hole in your pocket.
BUSINESS
Two weekend warning for Brits planning to spend £20 and £50 notes

Brits are being urged to check their wallets for £20 and £50 notes as the paper notes will no longer be legal tender after 30 September. The Bank of England began replacing the paper notes with polymer notes back in February 2020, and warned that the old notes would expire at the end of September.
ECONOMY
Brits warned to be careful as flesh eating lice are biting swimmers

British swimmers have been warned to steer clear of seafront lakes in Clevedon and Weston-super-Mare following reports that bathers have been bitten by ‘flesh-eating lice’. Swimmers have felt ‘stings’ and ‘nips’ while swimming, and after exiting the water have noticed red patches on their body, while other bathers...
HEALTH
The only country in the world which currently has a number plate on bicycles is concerning for UK

The only country in the world that requires bicycles to have number plates on them could be a sign of things to come in the UK. According to today's front page of the Mail, ministers are considering tightening the rules for the public using their bicycles, including the mandatory use of number plates - despite continued pledges of making the UK as 'green' as possible.
U.K.
