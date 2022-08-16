ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

UPCOMING: Step into the shoes of Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputies with its Citizen’s Academy

By Lindsey Jensen Multimedia Journalist
FOX 11 and 41
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
News Talk KIT

Yakima Woman Fighting Return to Yakima to Face Charges

Apparently Bertha Cerna isn't in any hurry to get back to Yakima. The former teacher at Toppenish High School, arrested in Orange County California last weekend on a warrant from Yakima County did not waive extradition during her court hearing on Tuesday. The 40-year-old Cerna is now prepared to fight the effort to return her to Yakima to face charges.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Still No Answers After Autopsy on Burned Body Near Wapato

Yakima County Sheriff's Detectives are investigating the discovery of a burned body found near Wapato on Tuesday. The discovery was made early Tuesday morning in the100 block of Progressive Road. Sheriff's Deputies, Yakima Nation Tribal Police and the FBI responded where they found a partially burned body and a burned car nearby.
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Man shot in confrontation with Yakima police held on $1 million bail

Four months after he was shot by Yakima police, José Trindad De Alba was in court on charges of attacking the officers. De Alba, 27, of Zillah, was arrested after failing to appear in court Aug. 8 on a summons. He is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm in connection with the April 16 incident.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Burned body found in Wapato

WAPATO, Wash.- In the early morning hours of Tuesday, August, 16th, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies, the Yakama Nation Tribal Police, and the FBI responded to a report of a burned body near a burned car in the 100 block of Progressive Road in Wapato. A dead male was found at...
nbcrightnow.com

Rabid bat found in Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A rabid bat has been identified in Kittitas County. The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) received the bat for testing from a community member. The female who found the bat received post-exposure care and is expected to be fine. Her dog was also exposed, but is...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Four suspects in Yakima drive-by shooting released as police gather more evidence

Four suspects in a drive-by shooting that wounded a teenage girl will not be charged — for now. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said the four — an 18-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — have been released from custody pending further investigation. Court records show prosecutors declined to file charges on Thursday.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Astria hospital adds medication drop off box at Toppenish location

TOPPENISH, Wash. – The Astria Sunnyside Hospital has had a medication drop off box for many years, however, the hospital has now updated to a more secure box and added one in their Toppenish hospital. According to the Assistant Pharmacy Director at Astria Sunnyside Hospital Elizabeth Jensen, these boxes...
TOPPENISH, WA
KIMA TV

Brush fire burning in West Valley near homes

YAKIMA -- A brush fire is burning in the West Valley area and it is endangering some nearby homes and buildings. The fire is spreading nearby North Fork Road in Tampico. The smoke from the fire can be seen throughout the Yakima area. On the radio fire crews have said...
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

Pasco man dies after crashing vehicle into ditch

Grant County, Wash. — A Pasco man has died after crashing a vehicle into a ditch near Mattawa in Grant County on August 16th. State Troopers said around 5:30 a.m., 80-year-old Roy Lomon was driving a vehicle Northbound on SR 243 near Rd 24 SW. Lomon failed to negotiate...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Free backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts offered at Yakima’s Beauchamp Center

YAKIMA, Wash. — We’re quickly approaching the end of summer break, meaning parents and children are starting to think about returning to school. However, things are a bit different this year as inflation drives up the prices of basic goods and services needed to prepare for the new school year. That’s why community organizations are coming together at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center to offer free assistance to families who need it.
YAKIMA, WA
KLEWTV

Church of Christ burglary suspects identified

Thanks for the public's help, Lewiston Police have identified the burglary suspects from Saturday's theft at the Church of Christ on Southway Avenue. Investigators say Evan Gregory Wienholz and Sheila Antoinette Meshell, both believed to be from Yakima, WA, were the two who broke into the church around 2:30 a.m. August 13, and stole yard equipment.
LEWISTON, ID

