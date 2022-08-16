UPCOMING: Step into the shoes of Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputies with its Citizen’s Academy

Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Police Department honors its first ever fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police officer pay their respect to the department's first fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio. He died on August 3, 2021. Sgt. Deccio served the City for an honorable 15 years. He's the first YPD Officer to die on duty in YPD history. YPD shared in a Facebook...
Yakima Woman Fighting Return to Yakima to Face Charges
Apparently Bertha Cerna isn't in any hurry to get back to Yakima. The former teacher at Toppenish High School, arrested in Orange County California last weekend on a warrant from Yakima County did not waive extradition during her court hearing on Tuesday. The 40-year-old Cerna is now prepared to fight the effort to return her to Yakima to face charges.
Still No Answers After Autopsy on Burned Body Near Wapato
Yakima County Sheriff's Detectives are investigating the discovery of a burned body found near Wapato on Tuesday. The discovery was made early Tuesday morning in the100 block of Progressive Road. Sheriff's Deputies, Yakima Nation Tribal Police and the FBI responded where they found a partially burned body and a burned car nearby.
Yakima police officers search for 15-year-old missing for several days
YAKIMA, Wash. — Have you seen 15-year-old Alexis Burson in the Yakima County region? She was reported missing days ago and has not made contact with any friends or family members since. According to a social media alert from the Yakima Police Department, Burson is described as being five...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima’s Clean City Program helps clean more than 2,000 graffiti incidents
YAKIMA, Wash.- In just six months the City of Yakima has seen cleared over 87 tons of trash cleared. The Yakima Clean City Program was first developed in 2019 to address visual trash and graffiti, address the lack of trash clean up, clean-up homeless encampments and more. One of which...
Pit bull owner charged with horrific attack on Prosser mother and son in their own yard
Up to 9 dogs terrorized neighbors, chased horses and even threatened police officers.
Yakima Herald Republic
Man shot in confrontation with Yakima police held on $1 million bail
Four months after he was shot by Yakima police, José Trindad De Alba was in court on charges of attacking the officers. De Alba, 27, of Zillah, was arrested after failing to appear in court Aug. 8 on a summons. He is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm in connection with the April 16 incident.
nbcrightnow.com
Burned body found in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash.- In the early morning hours of Tuesday, August, 16th, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies, the Yakama Nation Tribal Police, and the FBI responded to a report of a burned body near a burned car in the 100 block of Progressive Road in Wapato. A dead male was found at...
nbcrightnow.com
Rabid bat found in Kittitas County
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A rabid bat has been identified in Kittitas County. The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) received the bat for testing from a community member. The female who found the bat received post-exposure care and is expected to be fine. Her dog was also exposed, but is...
Burned body launches homicide investigation in Wapato
WAPATO – Authorities with the Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the FBI have launched a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in Wapato. Authorities were called to the 100 block of Progressive Road after a burned body was found next to a burned car. The man...
Yakima Herald Republic
Four suspects in Yakima drive-by shooting released as police gather more evidence
Four suspects in a drive-by shooting that wounded a teenage girl will not be charged — for now. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said the four — an 18-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — have been released from custody pending further investigation. Court records show prosecutors declined to file charges on Thursday.
Yakima Herald Republic
Sentencing delayed for Jordan Stevens, convicted in murder of Alillia Minthorn on Yakama Reservation
Convicted killer Jordan Stevens’ sentencing has been moved to Dec. 14. Stevens was convicted of first-degree murder in the May 3, 2019, shooting death of Alillia “Lala” Minthorn on the Yakama Reservation. A jury found him guilty on June 10, 2021, in U.S. District Court in Yakima.
FOX 11 and 41
Astria hospital adds medication drop off box at Toppenish location
TOPPENISH, Wash. – The Astria Sunnyside Hospital has had a medication drop off box for many years, however, the hospital has now updated to a more secure box and added one in their Toppenish hospital. According to the Assistant Pharmacy Director at Astria Sunnyside Hospital Elizabeth Jensen, these boxes...
Elderly Pasco man dies a day after losing control of his pickup at a roundabout
The truck went off the road and crashed.
nbcrightnow.com
2022-08-19 - KNDU 6AM - 8 burned body in wapato
A burned body was found near a burned car in Wapato. Several agencies are investigating as a homicide.
KIMA TV
Brush fire burning in West Valley near homes
YAKIMA -- A brush fire is burning in the West Valley area and it is endangering some nearby homes and buildings. The fire is spreading nearby North Fork Road in Tampico. The smoke from the fire can be seen throughout the Yakima area. On the radio fire crews have said...
KEPR
Pasco man dies after crashing vehicle into ditch
Grant County, Wash. — A Pasco man has died after crashing a vehicle into a ditch near Mattawa in Grant County on August 16th. State Troopers said around 5:30 a.m., 80-year-old Roy Lomon was driving a vehicle Northbound on SR 243 near Rd 24 SW. Lomon failed to negotiate...
‘We are seeking justice’: Women speak out after Sunnyside mushroom farm fired 85% of its female workers
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Workers are speaking out against a Sunnyside mushroom farm they claim fired the bulk of its majority-female workforce, leaving behind more than one single mom frantically searching for ways to pay the bills. A newly-filed civil rights lawsuit claims Ostrom Mushroom Farms has systemically fired 85%...
Free backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts offered at Yakima’s Beauchamp Center
YAKIMA, Wash. — We’re quickly approaching the end of summer break, meaning parents and children are starting to think about returning to school. However, things are a bit different this year as inflation drives up the prices of basic goods and services needed to prepare for the new school year. That’s why community organizations are coming together at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center to offer free assistance to families who need it.
KLEWTV
Church of Christ burglary suspects identified
Thanks for the public's help, Lewiston Police have identified the burglary suspects from Saturday's theft at the Church of Christ on Southway Avenue. Investigators say Evan Gregory Wienholz and Sheila Antoinette Meshell, both believed to be from Yakima, WA, were the two who broke into the church around 2:30 a.m. August 13, and stole yard equipment.
