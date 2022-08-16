ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

House of the Dragon Gets Negative Reviews for Having 'Too Many Targaryens'

House of the Dragon is already set to premiere this weekend and early reviews are finally here. So what are people saying about the Game of Thrones prequel? Not surprisingly, the new HBO series is already getting a lot of great feedback. However, there are also some negative reviews claiming that the show has "too many Targaryens."
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy