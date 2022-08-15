Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Current Steelers QB to be traded to Lions this week?
It was no secret that Detriot Lion’s situation at QB was going to be an issue. However, GM Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell saw different even after rumors of taking Malik Wills and Kenny Pickett. Those two also interviewed with the team keep in mind. So, you ask what made the group change their mind, look no further than Friday’s exhibition against the Falcons.
Yardbarker
Former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings has a ridiculous prediction for the NFC North
Is there any player that hates his former team as much as Greg Jennings hates the Green Bay Packers? The former Packers second round round wide receiver has constantly been at odds with his former team. In the past, he has trashed Aaron Rodgers and seemingly never picks the Packers to do well. Jennings continued that tradition on a YouTube post for The 33rd Team:
Yardbarker
Marquise Brown Had A Curious Comment About The Ravens
Wide receiver Marquise Brown had some choice words about the Baltimore Ravens. He could make those comments public now that he has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals. On the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens traded Brown and their third-round pick in exchange for the Cardinals’ 23rd overall selection.
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Reveals Tough Colts Injury News
The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to bounce back to the playoffs after missing it last season. They had two opportunities to clinch a postseason berth but missed it. Moving forward, they hope that the pieces in place will be enough to get them over the hump. However, it’s possible that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?
Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
Yardbarker
Two unknowns make a big impression at Packers camp
For the Green Bay Packers, this is the dawn of a new era. Gone are the days of 30-point games offensively and big chunk plays featuring Davante Adams. The offense now runs through Aaron Jones and a cast of unknown characters at wide receiver. However, when it comes to the Green Bay Packers defense, it is hard to find many flaws.
Yardbarker
Watch: Green Bay Packers WR Sammy Watkins completely loses a New Orleans Saints DB for a nice catch
While drops have been a huge problem for the Packers early in training camp, there have been many big plays as well. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke about the frustration with his receivers but did not mention any of the veterans. The video below shows why. Sammy Watkins absolutely destroys the Saints defensive back.
Steelers Swap Pair of Offensive Linemen
The Pittsburgh Steelers make more changes to their roster.
RELATED PEOPLE
QB Aaron Rodgers meets with Packers' receivers a day after heavy criticism
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers blasted his group of young receivers on Tuesday, calling them out for "a lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions" and "running the wrong route," among other things. On Wednesday, the future Hall-of-Famer hashed things out with the group. "A day after...
Antonio Brown goes after Tom Brady in latest social media tirade
Antonio Brown's social media persona is a bit like a toddler: You should be worried if he's quiet for too long, because that usually means that trouble is brewing. Sure enough, the embattled wide receiver has unleashed his fury on social media this week and targeted one of the biggest names in football, Tom Brady.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Watch: Romeo Doubs absolutely cooks Saints starting CB
I am not sure if any player in the Green Bay Packers’ camp is gaining more hype than rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who is making a “wow” play on a daily basis at camp. Aaron Rodgers, Eric Stokes, Randall Cobb, Jaire Alexander, coaching staff and many beat writers have taken notice. Now opposing teams are getting to see the rookie wide receiver firsthand. The Green Bay Packers are hosting joint practices with the New Orleans Saints this week, which means we get to see one on ones with opposing teams. This one went to the Packers rookie.
Yardbarker
Report: Then-Giants GM Dave Gettleman didn't answer phone for potential Broncos trade for No. 2 pick in 2018 draft
The tenure of former New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman will not be remembered fondly by the team’s fans. One story that came out recently will not make the fans feel any better about what could have been. SNY reporter Connor J. Hughes, who covers both the Jets...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
ESPN analyst: 'I wouldn't be stunned' if Steelers win AFC North this season
It's understandable that many are down on the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers as it pertains to their chances of making the playoffs. Unlike Tom Brady, future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger legitimately retired for more than just six weeks, and the Steelers are seemingly preparing to name former Chicago Bears castoff Mitchell Trubisky as Roethlisberger's immediate successor over career backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett.
Yardbarker
Doug Pederson explains why he won't use 'Philly Special' with Jaguars
Doug Pederson is regarded as the author of the famous “Philly Special” trick play that he broke out to great effect in the Super Bowl. Just don’t expect to see a repeat of it now that he has taken over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pederson admitted Wednesday that...
Yardbarker
Broncos Safety Offers Up A Bold Prediction For His Team
Success has been a long time coming for the Denver Broncos. Since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2016, they have fielded strong teams but always came up short. This time, they are not settling for another disappointment after hiring former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach.
Yardbarker
Packers WR Sammy Watkins: 'I'm not there mentally' with Aaron Rodgers yet
The Green Bay Packers' efforts to replace Davante Adams haven't produced early returns. On Wednesday, quarterback Aaron Rodgers complained about the team's young group of receivers for their drops and poor route-running. Veteran free agent acquisition Sammy Watkins hasn't had the easiest time gelling with his new quarterback either. "I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
The Lions Wish A Team Legend Happy Birthday
Detroit Lions fans consider quarterback Dan Orlovsky a legend. Who could forget the safety called against him because he forgot that the end zone is just 10 yards deep?. But kidding aside, he had been with the franchise for seven seasons, making the playoffs twice. That’s why they greet him...
Why injured Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams traveled to Indy and Levi Onwuzurike didn't
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Jameson Williams is still a few months from playing in his first NFL game, but the Detroit Lions brought their injured receiver to Indianapolis this week to experience Sunday's road preseason game and joint practices against the Colts. Lions coach Dan Campbell said that decision allows the team to be "a little more hands-on" with Williams as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in January. ...
Yardbarker
Steelers Sign RB Max Borghi, Waive/Injured RB Master Teague
Teague will revert to Pittsburgh’s injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed. Borghi, 22, was twice named honorable mention All-Pac 12 and led Washington State in rushing in 2019 and 2021. He signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. During his...
FOX Sports
NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks' Drew Lock tests positive for COVID
There are a handful of NFL teams with quarterback competitions this summer. With the preseason in full swing, let's dive into where the league's quarterback battles stand. Drew Lock contracts COVID-19 after increasing first-team reps, Geno Smith still holding QB1 spot. Despite Geno Smith's lead in the Seahawks' quarterback derby,...
Comments / 0