Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Gets October Release Date
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the upcoming four versus one game from Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds developer IllFonic, will be released on October 18. Preorders are also now live for all versions of Spirits Unleashed - PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Illfonic has teased that further information is coming next week at Gamescom. Preordering digitally will grant players advance access to Slimer, a custom Particle Thrower and Proton Pack, and special clothing colourways.
IGN
How to Watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – Showtimes and Streaming Release Status
The second Dragon Ball Super movie takes the characters we've come to know and love and presents them in an all-new aesthetic as the franchise's first-ever 3DCG-animated film. Dragon Ball fans will be happy to hear the stylish new movie "manages to successfully thread the needle between past and present, both showing love for the now codified personalities of its characters and finding a new path for them," according to our Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero review.
IGN
One-Punch Man Season 3 Announced
One-Punch Man Season 3 is officially happening, almost three years after the second season wrapped its run on the small screen. As reported by Crunchyroll, the official website for the One-Punch Man TV anime confirmed on Thursday that a third season of the hit show will be going into production. A key visual drawn by character designer Chikashi Kubota was posted alongside the announcement. The artwork features Saitama and Garou, but it doesn't offer any teasers of what will actually evolve in the upcoming season.
IGN
Koshchei in Hell: Mike Mignola Returns to the Hellboy Universe
The main Hellboy/BPRD saga may be over, but creator Mike Mignola has yet to fully close the door on this iconic horror universe. IGN can exclusively reveal the latest addition to the Hellboy mythos, Koschchei in Hell. As the title suggests, this four-issue limited series centers around Hellboy's old nemesis....
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
She-Hulk: Series Premiere Review
This is a spoiler-free review of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premiere, which premieres on Disney+ on Aug. 18. There are so many Marvel characters that fit right into the sitcom mold that it’s frankly pretty surprising that She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is the first time we’re seeing the format tackled by the media giant. Waiting worked out in their favor, though. Jennifer Walters’ plucky fourth wall breaks and extremely relatable fish-out-of-water antics as she navigates her newfound powers are a perfect fit for the shorter, funnier style of episode.
IGN
How to Watch Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon – Release Date, Episode Count, Cast
After a three-year hiatus, we're headed back to Westeros for an all-new prequel series set in the world of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon brings viewers back to the reign of House Targaryen, 200 years before the events of the original series, when King Viserys Targaryen ruled over the Seven Kingdoms with the help of 17 dragons. According to our House of the Dragon premiere review, it "feels like Game Of Thrones is back – and not in a Season 8 way."
IGN
D&D Reviving 'Planescape' Setting in 2023, Expanding on 5e Adventures
Dungeons & Dragons has announced its intended release schedule for 2023. The lineup includes deep dives on classic D&D items and lore, the expansion of one of Fifth Edition's earliest and most famous adventures, as well as the revival of the classic Planescape campaign setting. The schedule includes five releases,...
IGN
The Road to Phase 5: Daredevil's Past and Future in the MCU
Lately, there’s been nothing but good news for fans of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. Following a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cox is poised to become a major part of the MCU over the next several years. We’ll next see him play a supporting role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law before branching out into his own series in 2024, dubbed Daredevil: Born Again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Elden Ring Wiki Guide
"Weapon comprised of a blade attached to a long haft. A far-reaching piercing weapon, it can be wielded from behind the safety of a raised shield. Very effective against mounted foes." The Spear Default Weapon Skill is Impaling Thrust: Skill that lets piercing armaments overcome enemy shields. Build power, then...
IGN
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Board Game Reveals the Addition of Peter Parker Clone Ben Reilly
In less than a year, fans will flock towards the theatres once again to experience the thrill of comic book mania in the animated form with the release of the sequel to Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Titled "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse", the upcoming animated flick will be the first...
IGN
All Fortnite Dragon Ball Rewards
The Dragon Ball Fortnite cross-over comes with a series of rewards for players to unlock for free. The event introduces a battle pass-like page, with each in-game item being better than the last, and the only way players can obtain these items is by completing the Dragon Ball quest. This...
IGN
Top Gun: Maverick Set To Take Off For A Home Release - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Top Gun: Maverick will be available to own real soon! August 23rd, you can own it on Top Gun 2 on digital, with physical 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray copies of #TopGunMaverick arriving November 1st. August 24th and November 2nd, respectively, for those in Australia. The newest Rick and Morty trailer, Wormageddon: Journey to Earth, gives us small clues into what Rick, Morty and family could be facing. and also in entertainment news, an inside look at the cast of Amazon Prime Video’s Paper Girls' favorite moments from Episode 1! It’s all presented by Paper Girls, a new series on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s drop it!
IGN
Thymesia - Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for Thymesia for another look at fearsome enemies and more from this action RPG. Thymesia is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In a kingdom where death spreads, play as a mysterious character known by the code name "Corvus"....
IGN
Achievements and Trophies
Welcome to IGN's complete list of Cult of the Lamb achievements and trophies. Many involve collecting blueprints, Follower skins, and upgrading your Cult's village.
IGN
Earth: Revival - Official Teaser Trailer
Earth: Revival is Nuverse's sci-fi open world survival game coming to PC and mobile in 2023. To take a look at the ravaged and destroyed planet Earth, you can pre-register for the Closed Beta Test now with exclusive in-game rewards via https://bit.ly/ignytbb Stay tuned for the latest updates of Earth: Revival on the official site and Facebook.
IGN
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Part 9 of Digimon Survive.. This page is a work in progress, check back later for more updates!. From this point forward in the walkthrough, any story details described will be from choosing the Wrathful path. All Karma-based choices and Affinity decisions will still be described as normal, and the variables that come from other paths will be noted where relevant. The game's True Ending is explained here.
IGN
Game of Thrones Face-Off: Who Is the Best Character in Westeros?
House of the Dragon is set to premiere on HBO this Sunday, August 21, and the Game of Thrones prequel looks to tell the story of the mighty House Targaryen and their fearsome dragons. In celebration of this new Westeros story set 200 years before the original, we thought it'd be the perfect time to ask you to jump back (and forward?) with us and help decide who the best Game of Thrones character is before we are introduced to many more.
IGN
Death Stranding Is Coming to Xbox PC Game Pass Next Week
Death Stranding is officially coming to Xbox PC Game Pass on August 23, following recent speculation about the PlayStation console exclusive's appearance on a Microsoft service. Developer Kojima Productions and publisher 505 Games announced that the original version of Death Stranding (so not the upgraded director's cut) will be available...
IGN
Valorant New Agent 21: Mage Rumors and Details
Valorant’s Agent 21 should arrive soon. Here’s all the leaks, rumors, and speculation regarding the next Agent as we look forward into the next Act. Agent 21 should arrive in Act 2 of Episode 5. As a disclaimer, all information here is speculative and subject to change. Agent...
IGN
IGN UK Podcast #658: Better Call She-Hulk
It's with a heavy heart that Alex, Emma and Mat wave good by to Saul Goodman (or should we say Jimmy) for the last time, but thankfully there's She-Hulk and some unexpectedly great games to raise the mood. And Mat reacts in the most British way when trying to get the most British of Pikachus.
Comments / 0