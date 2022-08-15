Read full article on original website
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Coach of the Week: Wisconsin Dells’ Mike Janke
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — When Mike Janke started with Wisconsin Dells football, he was a volunteer assistant middle school coach. Fast forward to now, he’s the leader of the program who’s coming off their first undefeated regular season since 1986. He earned his way up to the head coach spot and that’s what he’s preaching to his Chiefs.
Big Ten football coming to CBS as part of record broadcasting deal
MADISON, Wis. — You could soon see the Wisconsin Badgers on WISC-TV as part of a new record-breaking broadcasting deal for the Big Ten. The conference announced a new agreement with CBS, FOX, NBC and the Peacock streaming platform Thursday morning, which will join the Big Ten Network and FS1 in broadcasting Big Ten football, women’s and men’s basketball and Olympic sports.
Lake Mills takes down Wisconsin Dells for first win of the season
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Man arrested in Ohio following north Madison shooting extradited back to Wisconsin, bail set at $1 million
MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County man arrested in Ohio earlier this month after being charged in a deadly shooting in Madison made his initial court appearance in Dane County Thursday afternoon. Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 4. He faces five felony...
Art Infusion 2022 to bring new public art to downtown Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Six artists with local and international ties will transform a set of walls in downtown Janesville as part of an upcoming public art project. This year’s Art Infusion mural series runs Sept. 9 through 11. Throughout the course of the weekend, muralists from Miami, Madison, Mexico City, Detroit, and South Bend, Indiana will spend hours creating their works of art while interacting with spectators.
Republican candidate files recount petition for 2nd Congressional District primary
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Election officials in Rock County plan to hold a recount this weekend after two Republican candidates for Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District came out of the August primary with fewer than 100 votes separating them. According to initial election results, Charity Barry lost to her opponent...
POLL: Barnes in driver’s seat in U.S. Senate race, Evers and Michels in tight gov. race
MADISON, Wis. — The race for governor is tightening between incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and his Republican challenger Tim Michels in the first post-primary Marquette Law School poll, while Mandela Barnes opens up a lead against incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Evers has a small edge over Michels, but...
Gunshots reported outside hotel on far west side
MADISON, Wis. — A person staying at a hotel on Madison’s far west side reported hearing gunshots late Thursday night, Madison police said. The gunshots were reported by a guest at the Comfort Inn and Suites on John Q. Hammons Drive at about 11:25 p.m. Thursday. Officers responded...
Man hurt in downtown shooting early Thursday morning
MADISON, Wis. — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after a shooting in downtown Madison overnight Thursday. Police got a call about gunshots around 1 a.m. from the 700 block of East Main Street and found the man injured there. He was taken to the hospital and...
Dane County dips back down to medium COVID-19 community level
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County has dropped back down to a medium level of COVID-19 community spread, according to the latest CDC data. The news comes just a week after Dane County was bumped up to a high level of spread as hospitalizations in Dane County rose slightly. The...
Artist paints murals in UW-Madison’s South Madison Partnership building
MADISON, Wis. — Applying to paint a series of murals inside a Madison building just seemed natural to Lilada Gee. On Thursday, those murals went from concept to creation. Gree and a team of volunteers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison painted five murals inside the university’s South Madison Partnership building on South Park Street.
Drug reduces asthma attacks in some children, UW researchers find
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin researchers found a drug that reduces asthma attacks in children living in low-income urban neighborhoods, according to a study published in The Lancet. Researchers at UW’s School of Medicine and Public Health led by Dr. Daniel Jackson found that the drug mepolizumab dropped...
Raptor Center helps birds of prey return to wild
MILTON, Wis. — An unassuming non-profit organization is quietly giving nature a helping hand. The Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center near Milton has rehabilitated hundreds of birds of prey since Dianne Moller founded it 25 years ago. This love of these birds started at a young age for Moller.
In the 608: Preview of Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – The 69th Annual Sun Prairie Corn Festival is back this week, featuring traditional favorites with a blend of new features. This year’s festival has new elements including an expansion to a five-day “Corn Fest” which runs Wednesday, August 17th to Sunday, August 21st.
In the 608: Distribution Day for News 3 Now Back-to-School Drive
MADISON, Wis. – Our Back-To-School drive will serve hundreds of youth this year, and the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is happy to have your support in making it happen. School supply distribution is set for Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the...
Women Arrested in Green County
Around 3:30 PM on Monday, Green County Deputies responded to the Town of Cadiz, for a report of a verbal altercation. After further investigation, 39 year old Nicole Hull of Browntown was arrested for disorderly conduct and was taken to Green County Jail.
Dane Co. sheriff hopeful: Barrett ‘puts political theater and politics in front of policing’
MADISON, Wis. — A detective hoping to replace Kalvin Barrett as Dane County’s sheriff blasted Barrett Wednesday, saying the current sheriff “puts political theater and politics in front of policing that could put human lives at risk.”. During a news conference at Olin-Turville Park Wednesday morning, Detective...
Medical examiner identifies Madison man killed in stabbing
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person killed in a stabbing last week in Madison as 35-year-old Larry I. Fullilove. Police say Fullilove was stabbed at about 11:30 p.m. last Friday night on the 900 block of Mayfair Avenue off of Lexington Avenue on the city’s north side. Officers found him at the scene with a stab wound, but he later died at the hospital.
Man charged in Fitchburg shooting to stand trial
MADISON, Wis. — A man charged in a Fitchburg shooting from earlier this year will stand trial for his alleged involvement in the incident. Prosecutors allege that the man — 34-year-old Dwayne Pickens Jr. — shot at another man in late June while both men were in their vehicles at the intersection of McKee Road and Commerce Park Drive. According to authorities, Pickens shot at the other man after the two of them got into an argument at a nearby gas station.
Tow Truck Mistakenly Drives Into Construction Zone
A tow truck crashed into a construction zone Wednesday near Platteville, but no injuries were reported. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible crash on Highway 151 around 7:30am. It was reported that a tow truck had entered a construction zone and struck several orange traffic barrels and was now facing southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 151. After an investigation, it was found that 24 year old Wyatt Kisling of Dubuque was operating a tow truck that was towing a full-size semi and loaded semi trailer with a total weight around 79,000 pounds. Kisling didn’t realize he was entering a construction zone with a lane closure. Kisling applied his brakes, but realized he was not going to be able to stop in time. Kisling decided to drive into the median to avoid colliding with the cars in front of him. The truck came to a rest facing southbound in the northbound lanes. The tow truck had minor damage to the front bumper while the semi tractor being towed had moderate damage to the undercarriage from striking the ditch. Kisling was cited for Driving Too Fast for Conditions.
