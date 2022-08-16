ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

KSLA

Fatal crash claims life of Shreveport woman in DeSoto

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. The incident occurred on I-49, just north of LA Hwy 175. Officials say Tracey Shaver, 54, was driving north on I-49 in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Investigation continues in deadly I-20 shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Police on both sides of the Red River are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that caused a man to crash on Interstate 20 then later die. Bossier City police are helping Shreveport police with the investigation. Investigators believe the victim was shot while on the Shreveport side of the interstate near the Red River bridge.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Arrests made in shooting that injured Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left a woman injured. Detectives charged Mavin Savannah, 52, and Damion Wilson, 44, with aggravated second-degree battery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property. Savannah was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport woman killed in De Soto Parish crash

FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Shreveport woman killed in a crash on Thursday evening in De Soto Parish. State police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed 54-year-old Tracey Shaver on I-49, just north of La. Highway 157 before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Shaver...
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Bossier City man arrested in connection with I-20 deadly shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Interstate 20. Albert Jo Lopez, 57, of Bossier City was arrested for the death of Chase Brownfield, 29, of Shreveport. Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit determined Brownfield had recently been involved in a domestic dispute...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Shreveport woman dead in single-vehicle crash in DeSoto

NEAR FRIERSON, La. -- A Shreveport woman died late and another person was injured Thursday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish, troopers said Friday in a news release. The crash claimed the life of Tracey Shaver, 54, who was pronounced dead after being transported to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

BCPD confirms victim in I-20 shooting has died

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have confirmed the victim in a shooting on I-20 early Thursday morning has died. Shreveport police found the male victim with a gunshot wound to the head after his black 2006 Jeep Liberty first struck the guardrail on the Red River bridge just before 4 a.m. before ultimately crashing on the interstate just before the Fairfield Ave. exit.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Interstate 20 Homicide Investigation

The Bossier City Police Violent Crimes Unit is assisting the Shreveport Police Department. with the investigation of a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, August. 18, in the westbound lane of Interstate 20. Authorities say that an adult male with life threatening. injuries was found in...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
#Louisiana
KTAL

GPD seize hundreds of ecstasy pills in traffic stop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Greenwood police arrested a Texas woman after they say officers found hundreds of ecstasy pills in her car Wednesday morning. Police stopped her car for allegedly running a stop sign. While searching the vehicle, officers discovered over 200 MDMA pills, approximately 12 grams of marijuana, and a firearm.
GREENWOOD, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

2 arrested in East Texas for ‘felony-level’ property theft

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people were arrested in East Texas on Monday after they allegedly stole a utility trailer, along with several other items. Brandon Whitehorn and Shelby Rosas were arrested Monday by Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Gregg County Jail for “felony-level” theft of property. The two were reportedly […]
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KTBS

I-20 W in Shreveport reopens after shooting that led to accident

SHREVEPORT, La. - Drivers were urged to use caution and perhaps allow for a little extra time on their commute Thursday morning. This was in response to a shooting and crash near downtown Shreveport. According to DOTD, I-20 west was closed for several hours closed at Spring Street and traffic...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning causes delays on interstate

The drivers of both vehicles were treated for minor injuries. Reports indicate that the driver of a black pickup rear-ended a cement truck as they were traveling on the interstate. The Bowie County Sheriff’s Department gave awards to two civilians at a ceremony today at the Bi-State Justice Building.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

BCPD looking for runaway teen girl

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is currently looking for a teen girl who ran away from home. Police say Keyana Williams, 16, ran away from her home in Bossier City on Aug. 15. Williams is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs about 160 lbs.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Shreveport Police Still Seeking Answers in Cold-Case Homicide (VIDEO)

On July 29, 2018, Justin Kemp and an acquaintance were parked on the parking lot of 4920 Jewella Avenue engaging in what investigators believe to be narcotics sales. Just after 9:57 p.m., multiple shots were fired at the rear of the vehicle (from the north toward Doris Street) striking Justin Kemp multiple times and his passenger once.
SHREVEPORT, LA
foxsportstexarkana.com

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office to recognize citizens who helped in armed pursuit

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office will recognize two citizens for their heroic efforts in helping locate and end the horrific acts perpetrated by Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar. Aguilar was wanted for a murder that was committed earlier this month when he was confronted by Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Lillis. Aguilar shot Lt. Lillis in the face before fleeing in a stolen truck.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
redriverparishjournal.com

Two Coushatta men arrested on cruelty to a juvenile and other charges

Coushatta Police arrested two men August 5th and 7th on various charges including 2nd degree cruelty to a juvenile. Larry James Rainey was arrested August 5th on charges of 2nd Degree cruelty to a juvenile, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and domestic abuse aggravated assault. His total bond was set at $20,000. The weekly arrest report indicated he had not posted bail as of last Friday.
COUSHATTA, LA

