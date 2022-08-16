ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Andy Murray edges past Stan Wawrinka to set up clash with Cameron Norrie

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DDnlX_0hIlvSSk00

Andy Murray survived a thrilling encounter with long-time rival Stan Wawrinka to progress to the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The Scot took the opening set in a tiebreak as momentum swung freely between the two veterans.

However, the second set went the way of Wawrinka as Murray tightened up with muscle cramps.

The 35-year-old then showed a lot of courage and toughness in the decider, battling back from an early break to claim victory 7-6 (5) 4-6 6-4.

Murray acknowledged the physicality of the match in his on-court interview.

“The court is pretty lively when the weather is like this. Physically I feel tired,” he said.

“I had some issues with cramp during the match, the same as Washington, so that is something I need to get on top of.

“I tried to take the ball on a little more and finish points at the net. I wasn’t that successful when I came up, but the intention was there. I was a little more offensive on the second-serve return. Last game I was just fighting, trying to find a way through.”

The win sets up a second-round clash with Englishman Cameron Norrie, who was tested by Dane Holger Rune in their opening clash.

The world number 11’s path to victory mirrored Murray’s as he ultimately overcame his teenage opponent 7-6 (5) 4-6 6-4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk prize money: What is fight purse for heavyweight title rematch?

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will share the ring again this month, as the heavyweights go head to head with the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles on the line in Saudi Arabia.The pair’s rematch comes 11 months after their initial clash, which saw Usyk comprehensively outpoint Joshua in the Briton’s own backyard, taking the belts from “AJ” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.Now Joshua, 32, will seek to regain the titles for the second time in his career as he faces the unbeaten Ukrainian in Jeddah. In 2019, Joshua lost the belts to Andy Ruiz Jr at New...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Laura Muir retains European title while Dina Asher-Smith settles for 200m silver

Great Britain’s Laura Muir won her fourth medal of an “insane” summer with gold in the 1,500 metres in the European Championships as Zharnel Hughes also tasted victory in Munich.Muir, who won bronze in the World Championships and gold and bronze in the Commonwealth Games, powered to a commanding win to retain the title she claimed four years ago in Berlin.Hughes was also an impressive winner of the men’s 200m ahead of team-mate Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, but Dina Asher-Smith had to settle for silver in the women’s event behind Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji.Muir was happy to sit at the back of the...
NFL
The Independent

What TV channel is Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk on and how much does PPV cost?

Saudi Arabia will be the site of what is being billed as the ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ this Saturday, when Anthony Joshua takes on Oleksandr Usyk for the second time.Eleven months after Usyk defeated Joshua on points in London, the heavyweights will clash again with the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles up for grabs.Ukrainian Usyk, 35, took the belts from “AJ” at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September to become a two-weight world champion and remain unbeaten, and Joshua must now replicate his own feat from three years ago: win back the gold in Saudi Arabia.In June 2019,...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

David Wiese and Adam Lyth end Birmingham Phoenix’s unbeaten home record

An exceptional all-round display from David Wiese and a quickfire Adam Lyth half-century helped Northern Superchargers end Birmingham Phoenix Men’s unbeaten home record in front of a packed house at Edgbaston.Wiese smashed 34 off just 14 balls, including four sixes, to propel the visitors to a solid total of 169 for six batting first. The Namibia international then claimed exceptional figures of three for 15 as the Phoenix fell 33 runs short.Opener Lyth had earlier set a platform for Wiese’s onslaught by smashing an exhilarating 26-ball half-century, while Adam Hose added an unbeaten 53, to get Superchargers off to a...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

798K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy