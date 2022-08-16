ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Tax fuel on domestic flights to fund train fares freeze, urges lobby group

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O3Lik_0hIlvPoZ00

A fuel tax should be imposed on domestic flights to fund a freeze in train fares, a pressure group has said.

Campaign for Better Transport said taxing jet fuel at the same rate as petrol and diesel for motorists would help cut carbon emissions from aviation and raise £1.53 billion per year.

That money would be enough to scrap the next annual increase in the cost of rail travel, the group said.

It’s absurd that the Government chooses to place no tax on aviation fuel, yet heavily taxes petrol and diesel for drivers

Paul Tuohy

Campaign for Better Transport listed more than 40 countries that tax kerosene on domestic flights, such as Australia, Canada , India, Japan, Norway, South Africa, Switzerland and the US.

The group’s chief executive Paul Tuohy said: “It’s absurd that the Government chooses to place no tax on aviation fuel, yet heavily taxes petrol and diesel for drivers.

“Taxing kerosene would help reduce domestic flights and save carbon, and the money raised could pay for a rail fare freeze next year to make the trains cheaper and encourage more people to use them.”

Increases in regulated train fares such as season tickets are traditionally implemented on the first working day of the year, based on the previous July’s retail price index (RPI) measure of inflation, which will be announced on Wednesday.

But the Department for Transport confirmed on Monday that next year’s rise in fares in England will be delayed until March and will be lower than the RPI figure, which for June was 11.8%.

Wales usually makes similar fares changes to England while the Scottish Government has not announced its plan for 2023.

Fares in Northern Ireland are set by operator Translink, which does not use RPI.

Road fuel is taxed at a rate of nearly 53p per litre, after a 5p per litre cut was implemented in March.

Airlines pay no tax on fuel in the UK, but must pay air passenger duty (APD).

APD is a per passenger charge based on the class of the cabin they travel in and the distance of the flight.

For domestic flights in standard class, the fee is £13 each way.

A spokesman for trade body Airlines UK , which represents carriers, said: “Domestic air travel accounts for only 4% of UK emissions from aviation, but is critical for connecting communities and regions across the UK, in particular for journeys across water and where rail connections are either non-existent or have prohibitively long journey times.

“The Government has set a target of 2040 for domestic aviation to be net zero and has challenged the sector to have zero emission routes connecting different parts of the UK by 2030.

“Technology enhancements rather than constraining demand is rightly seen as the best way to reduce aviation emissions.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fears over UK high streets as energy bill hikes to force hundreds of thousands of businesses to close

Cafes, restaurants and shops across the UK are facing closure as spiralling energy bills hit the high street, industry leaders have warned.Hundreds of thousands of small businesses say they may be forced to shut down or downsize as a result of massive increases to energy bills this winter. One in seven small firms now fear they will have to shrink or close down altogether as experts warned a wave of insolvencies and bankruptcies would deepen Britain’s looming recession.The outlook for UK high streets is particularly dire with just one in three retail and hospitality firms expecting any growth in...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

Ethiopian Airlines plane misses landing after both pilots fall asleep

An Ethiopian Airlines plane flying from Sudan to Ethiopia missed its landing last week after the aircraft’s two pilots fell asleep.On 15 August, flight ET343 of Ethiopia’s largest airline was flying from Khartoum to Addis Ababa, reported Aviation Herald.Alerts were raised when the flight approached the airport but did not start to descend.While Air Traffic Control tried to contact the plane’s crew, the aircraft’s autopilot system kept it cruising at 37,000ft.An alarm was triggered, waking up the crew, when the autopilot disconnected after the plane flew over the runway where it was supposed to land.The pilots landed the plane...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Firefighters at hotel blaze did not know guests were unaccounted for – inquiry

Firefighters attending a fatal hotel blaze did not realise there were guests unaccounted for as they battled the flames, an inquiry has heard.The blaze at the five-star Cameron House Hotel claimed the lives of Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner, Richard Dyson, 38, from London, in December 2017.A Fatal Accident Inquiry into the hotel inferno on the banks of Loch Lomond, near Balloch, is being held at Paisley Sheriff Court.The inquiry had previously heard how the two men had tried to smash a window to escape the burning hotel.Their bodies were later found on the second floor landing area by...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Air Travel#Diesel Fuel#Fuel Tax#Aviation Fuel#Rail Travel#Better Transport#Paul Tuohy Campaign
The Independent

Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan

Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Russian cosmonauts rushed back inside ISS mid-spacewalk due to spacesuit battery voltage drop

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev cut short their planned spacewalk on Wednesday and returned to the International Space Station (ISS) due to a spacesuit malfunction.During the Expedition 67 spacewalk on 17 August, the cosmonauts were expected to install cameras on the European robotic arm, and relocate an external control panel for the arm from one operating area to another. They were also planning to test a mechanism on the arm that will be used to facilitate the grasping of payloads, according to Nasa.This was Mr Artemyev’s seventh spacewalk in his career, and the third for Mr Matveev.It...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Inflation hits 10.1% as cost of living continues to soar

The cost of living soared again in July, putting further strain on under-pressure families across the UK.Consumer Prices Index inflation (CPI) reached 10.1% last month, beating expectations, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed.The increase was largely down to food prices and staples including toilet rolls and toothbrushes, the ONS said.The measure had been expected to reach 9.8%, according to an average of analysts’ estimates calculated by Pantheon Macroeconomics.It is the biggest jump in the cost of living since February 1982, when CPI reached 10.4%, according to ONS estimates.It is also a massive jump from the 9.4% inflation in June.The...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Xiao Jianhua: China court sentences Chinese-Canadian billionaire to 13 years in jail

A China-born Canadian business tycoon Xiao Jianhua was sentenced to 13 years in prison and his company Tomorrow Holdings was fined 55 billion yuan ($8.1bn).Xiao, who disappeared from his room at a Hong Kong hotel in January 2017 and was believed to have been taken by Chinese mainland authorities, made his first public appearance in five years at the trial.The owner of the Beijing-based Tomorrow Holdings was convicted of illegally obtaining public deposits, breach of trust, bribery and the illegal use of billions of dollars funds, according to a ruling by the Shanghai No 1 Intermediate People’s Court on Friday.He...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Switzerland
The Independent

More travel misery for rail passengers as strike action continues

Rail passengers will suffer fresh travel misery on Saturday as tens of thousands of workers go on strike again in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and Unite will walk out for 24 hours, affecting Network Rail and a number of train companies across the country.RMT members at Network Rail and 14 train operators, TSSA members at seven companies, and Unite members at NR will strike again, along with London United bus drivers.Sunday morning train services will be affected by the knock-on effect of...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

What can households do to offset soaring energy costs?

Households are bracing for a new energy price cap that is widely expected to plunge many into significant financial hardship.While price cap predictions may be terrifying, households can still take plenty of measures to ensure they are only using the energy they need.It pays to remember that although individual savings might look relatively small, they can add up to significant savings across a year.– First step: switch off and unplugHouseholds should by now have done a complete check of every power outlet, unplugging anything that is not necessary and turning devices off standby mode – and getting into the habit...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Liz Truss brands Manchester’s Andy Burnham a ‘miserabilist mayor’

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has labelled Andy Burnham the “miserabilist mayor … who doesn’t want opportunities” for people in Manchester.Ms Truss targeted the Mayor of Greater Manchester in her speech at Friday’s Tory hustings in the city.She told an audience of Tory party members: “What I want to see is a successful North of England where everybody has opportunities and we link up the great cities of the North, from Liverpool to Manchester to Leeds and beyond, also, of course, Bradford.“That’s why I want to build Northern Powerhouse Rail.“And I want those opportunities to be powered by enterprise and business...
POLITICS
The Independent

Duke of Cambridge says New Zealand floods reminder to protect environment

The Duke of Cambridge has said the floods which have ravaged New Zealand are a reminder of the need to protect the environment.Hundreds of people have been forced to evacuate their homes as a storm battered the country this week.On Friday, the duke said on Twitter: “Seeing the devastation caused by the floods in New Zealand is a reminder of the herculean effort we must all make to protect our planet.“I know you will come together, as you have done before, to support those in need. Catherine and I are thinking about all those affected.”Seeing the devastation caused by the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Swiss ski resorts may have to shut lifts to save on energy

Swiss ski resorts may have to cut ski lifts and snow-making equipment to save electricity amid fears of power cuts, according to reports.Ski lifts and snow cannons use the same amount of electricity as up to 40,000 Swiss households do in a year.The country’s federal government may order lift operators to reduce their electricity consumption by a fifth, Radio Télévision Suisse reported.But opponents of the idea say it would reduce tourism income, threatening jobs.Laurent Vaucher, head of lift operator Téléverbier in the Swiss canton of Valais, every franc spent on lift passes brings six francs to the region.Many lift operators...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Rishi Sunak would ban new smart motorways to end ‘war on motorists’

Rishi Sunak would ban new smart motorways, clamp down on rogue parking fines and review low traffic neighbourhoods to combat what he calls a “war on motorists”.The Tory leadership contender’s camp described him as the “most pro-driver chancellor in history” as he battles to make up ground on rival Liz Truss.He also pledged to deliver a transition to electric vehicles without punishing drivers and deliver a “rural rollout action plan” to ensure countryside communities are not left behind.Mr Sunak said: “The UK is a passionate driving nation because driving provides freedom.As chancellor, I introduced the largest cut to fuel duty...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

New smart glasses to help nurses maximise time with patients on home visits

Nurses are to wear virtual reality-style goggles on home visits to maximise time with patients, as part of a new NHS trial.The smart glasses will transcribe appointments directly to electronic records in a bid to reduce time-consuming administration tasks.The intention is to give nurses more time for clinical duties such as checking blood pressure, dressing wounds and assessing a patient’s health needs.The goggles will be trialled in the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust area from next week with patients who give their consent for the technology to be used and their data to be recorded.Community nurses are estimated...
HEALTH
The Independent

Water firms in England and Wales leaked 1 trillion litres in 2021, new figures show

Water companies in England and Wales leaked more than 1 trillion litres of water last year, according to provisional figures from the regulator.Around 2,923 million litres per day were lost in 2021, with 2,752 million litres leaked in England and 171.3 million litres leaked in Wales, according to an Ofwat analysis of companies’ 2021/2022 annual reports. That’s the equivalent of 1.06 trillion litres for the year.The analysis comes as water companies face intense scrutiny due to a drought in parts of England and Wales and reports of sewage being pumped into the sea at a time when many families are...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

LA neighbourhood to coat 1m square feet in ‘cool’ paints to beat extreme heat

When a heatwave hits, temperatures in cities can become even more extreme as all that concrete and asphalt absorbs a ton of sunlight.One Los Angeles neighbourhood is testing out a new strategy to keep itself cool from this phenomenon, called the “urban heat island” effect.Pacoima, a community in the San Fernando Valley, is painting one million square feet of roads, playgrounds and basketball courts with a reflective paint. The paint doesn’t absorb as much heat as uncoated surfaces would, and project organizers hope that the effects can spread to cool down the whole neighbourhood.On hot summer days, cities can...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Sewage pumped into environment over a million times since 2016, new figures show

Raw sewage has been discharged into the environment well over a million times in the past five years, new figures show. Between 2016 and 2021, sewage was spilt at least 1,261,498 times in England and Wales, according to Environment Agency data obtained through a freedom of information request by the Labour Party. Last year, on average, a spill lasted for more than seven hours. In total, sewage was pumped out into the environment for more than 9 million hours or 392,806 days during the five-year period. And the data shows that the number of hours during which sewage is being...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

798K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy