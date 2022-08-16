ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belladrum Tartan Heart festival: When is it and where can I get tickets?

By Holly Patrick
 3 days ago

Tickets for next year’s Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival near Inverness have gone on sale.

Held on the Belladrum estate in Kiltarlity for three days in the summer, this year’s edition saw headline performances from Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Van Morrison, and Emeli Sandé.

The festival returned in July following two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic.

This year’s theme was “Myths and Legends,” with prizes awarded to the best-dressed revellers.

