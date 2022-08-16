Read full article on original website
Why Agilent Stock is Surging, Post Q3 Results
Agilent delivered fiscal Q3 2022 revenue and EPS that both exceeded company projections and Wall Street expectations. Agilent boosted its 2022 full-year outlook. The top-performing portfolios tracked by TipRanks are buying Agilent stock. Agilent Technologies (A) stock jumped 6.6% in extended trading on August 16, after the company reported solid...
Which UK stocks pay the highest dividends? Try these five top picks
Today, we will discuss five high dividend-paying stocks from the UK market, which make so much sense in the current inflationary environment. Inflation is not going anywhere soon, with inflation hitting double figures for the first time in 40 years in Britain – so could it be a good time to invest in high-paying dividend stocks?
Insider Buying Sends Cassava Sciences Stock 25% Higher; Should You Follow?
Despite the controversies surrounding its Alzheimer’s drug, corporate insiders are gobbling up SAVA stock. Shares are up 25% on the news. Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) are up 25% today after two corporate insiders disclosed purchasing SAVA stock. Investors may be wondering whether to follow the insiders into the trade. Analysts seem to believe so, as they expect high upside potential.
AO World posts £37m loss but shares soar on 2023 profit forecast
Electrical retailer AO World (GB:AO) has posted a £37m loss for the year to March 31, blaming driver shortages and supply chain inefficiencies – but forecasts profit for the fiscal year 2023. The London-listed group says it expects adjusted core profits of £20-£30 million in the 2023 financial...
Marshalls keeps guidance numbers on track but takes a cautious approach
Marshalls had a strong first-half trading performance but is taking a cautious approach to the economy’s inflationary pressures. Despite a slowdown in consumer spending, paving expert Marshalls (GB:MSLH) reported a jump in its revenue and earnings in its half-year results for 2022. The company maintained its full-year guidance numbers...
Dogecoin: $1 Price Target is Realistic
The skeptics will call Dogecoin a joke token, but they don’t appreciate just how far this little crypto coin has come during the past decade. Besides, support from a famous automaker CEO could help Dogecoin reach the all-important $1 level someday. Dogecoin is a sub-penny cryptocurrency with a price...
Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 19: What You Need to Know
We have arrived at the final day of a relatively less volatile week, as the bear market rally from earlier this month fades on heightened fears of a recession. As a result, stocks finished the day in the red. Stocks Finish Friday’s Session in Negative Territory. Last Updated 4:15...
Shopify Stock Buy or Sell: After its 72% Decline, is the Bad News Over?
With a considerable year-to-date decline of 72% in SHOP stock, most bad news appears to be out. However, SHOP stock has negative signals from hedge funds and insiders. At the same time, high inflation continues to be a drag on the stock. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) (TSE: SHOP) stock has slumped...
Is Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) Stock a Buy?
Energy services company Energy Transfer could be a good investment option at current levels. This midstream company is poised to gain from industry prospects and its internal efforts to boost growth opportunities. Dallas, Texas-based Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) could be an attractive investment option for investors seeking exposure to...
Potential takeover talks for Darktrace drive the stock up by 24%
British cyber expert, Darktrace’s shares gained nearly 24% on Tuesday after the company announced that it is in talks about a possible cash offer. Darktrace (GB:DARK) stock soared after it confirmed that it has been approached by the U.S.-based private equity firm Thoma Bravo for a takeover, with talks in their initial stages.
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
Let’s learn why WOLF, PRVA, XP, TXG, and HKD stocks are the major market movers in Thursday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Thursday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Wolfspeed, Inc....
Admirals partners with TipRanks to boost traders’ research capabilities
Alternative data helps investors make smart, data-driven trading decisions. Global FinTech leader, Admirals, has improved its traders’ research capabilities as the result of a new partnership with TipRanks, the leading financial big data company, the companies announced today. Thanks to the partnership, traders using Admirals’ website and mobile app...
Cisco’s Q4 Results Impress Investors, Sending Shares 4.9% Higher
After Cisco reported its Fiscal Q4-2022 earnings results and future outlook, shares rallied close to 5%, as earnings beat analysts’ expectations. Analysts and top retail investors on TipRanks are bullish on CSCO stock, making it worth considering. Tech giant Cisco (CSCO) recently released its Fiscal Q4-2022 and full-year earnings...
This Insider Just Loaded up on Canoo Stock
The CEO of Canoo, Tony Aquila, has purchased a substantial chunk of the company’s shares, reflecting confidence about the company’s growth trajectory. However, continued losses remain a concern for the company. In a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV)...
Meta Platforms Stock: Should Investors Look Beyond Near-Term Pressures?
Meta Platforms stock is down significantly this year amid weak ad spending, heightened competition from TikTok, and Apple’s iOS policy changes. That said, several Wall Street analysts continue to believe in the company’s long-term growth story. This year has been very challenging for Meta Platforms’ (META) investors. Meta’s...
Upstart Stock Price Zooms 49% in August. Will the Uptrend Sustain?
Upstart stock jumped 49% so far in August. However, multiple headwinds, including funding constraints, could limit the recovery. Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) stock has spiked over 49% so far in August. Further, it closed about 9.7% higher on Tuesday after Coatue Management revealed a stake in UPST stock. While UPST stock has recovered quite a lot, it is still down about 76% on a year-to-date basis. Further, its business faces multiple headwinds, which could stall the recovery in UPST stock.
Ahead of Earnings, Which is the Best Cybersecurity Stock?
Despite macro challenges, Wall Street analysts remain optimistic about cybersecurity companies based on the strong demand for their products amid rising threats. In this article, we’ll discuss three cybersecurity companies: Zscaler, Palo Alto, and CrowdStrike, and look at the expectations for their upcoming results. Cyber attacks have been on...
Cineworld stock plunges on restructuring news as firm blames blockbuster drought
Cineworld (GB:CINE) shares plunged as the cinema chain revealed that it was considering options including diluting shares, in the wake of disappointing post-pandemic ticket sales. The chain blamed a lack of blockbuster films in recent months, and shares fell as low as 7.77p in the wake of the news. The...
Will Innergex Stock (TSE: INE) Get a Boost from PacifiCorp Agreement?
Innergex Renewable Energy’s initiatives to bolster its development efforts in the United States should benefit from the successful construction of the Boswell Springs wind project. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE: INE) has signed a 30-year, 320 megawatts (MW) power purchase agreement (PPA) with PacifiCorp in which the former will...
Global-e Online Stock Gets a Major Boost Post Q2 Results
Shares of Global-e Online jumped almost 25% on Tuesday after the company registered solid top-line growth. Further, investors cheered the company’s raised guidance for FY22. Global-e Online (GLBE) shares jumped almost 25% on August 16 after the company registered impressive second-quarter revenue growth and raised its guidance for FY2022, beating analysts’ expectations.
