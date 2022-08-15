ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Richland man accused of ditching woman's body after overdose

A Richland man was charged with abusing a corpse after police said he left a woman in her vehicle in front of her house after she died of a drug overdose while they were together. Patrick William McCurry, 43, faces a Sept. 28 preliminary hearing on the misdemeanor charge before...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Inmate dies at Allegheny County Jail

A man incarcerated at Allegheny County Jail died Sunday, according to authorities. Ronald James Andrus, 78, of McKees Rocks, was identified in a release by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Andrus was pronounced dead at about 3:15 p.m. The county did not provide further details. However, on Monday,...
wtae.com

Scott Township man pleads guilty to PPP fraud

An Allegheny County man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of bank fraud and laundering. Investigators say 66-year-old Randy Frasinelli of Scott Township filed at least six fraudulent applications for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. He received $3.8 million. Instead of using the money for payroll, rent and utilities,...
Gerald Thomas
PublicSource

Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends

Returning to pre-pandemic normal isn’t always a good thing — at least when it comes to evictions. As pandemic-era rental assistance ends, eviction filings in July exceeded 1,000 across Allegheny County for the second straight month, returning to levels not seen since the shutdown brought federal moratoriums and state curbs on evictions.  One public agency […] The post Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

ChildLine report leads to new charges against man convicted in 2020 of inappropriate contact with child

A Monroeville man on probation for corruption of a minor in a 2020 case was issued a summons last week from Allegheny Township police on similar charges. Guerau Bernat Cabrera, 44, of the 3800 block of Northern Pike in Monroeville was charged Aug. 8 by township police with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault and harassment in connection with an incident police said occurred in December 2019, according to a criminal complaint.
wtae.com

Canonsburg couple facing charges in 3-month-old's death

Canonsburg police are looking for two parents in connection with the death of a 3-month-old. Shannon McKnight, 23, and James May, 31 are facing charges. Police say officers responded to the couple’s home and found the baby wasn't breathing. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
CBS Pittsburgh

Injured blue heron rescued by Pittsburgh animal control officer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After more than a decade on the job, you'd think an animal control officer would have seen all the wildlife Pittsburgh has to offer. But one worker got a surprise on a call Wednesday. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Animal Care and Control Officer Jeffrey Ley found a blue heron in the weeds at the Forestry Division on Stanton Avenue after he was called for an injured bird. It's the first blue heron he's seen in his 11-year career, Public Safety said. According to the National Audubon Society, the blue heron is the largest heron in North America and is usually seen along inland rivers or lakeshores. Public Safety said the bird was taken to the Wildlife Center. 
PublicSource

Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use

After three years of planning and construction, the Second Avenue Commons facility, in Downtown, is slated to open at the beginning of October, providing services like a health clinic and day program for adults experiencing homelessness across Allegheny County.  Planning for the five-story facility began in 2019, helmed by PNC Bank and the PNC Foundation […] The post Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Beltzhoover man gets 5 to 10 years for role in cab driver beating death

A Beltzhoover man who cooperated with prosecutors will serve five to 10 years in prison for his role in the fatal beating death of a Z Trip cab driver in 2017. Hosea Moore, 25, pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy in May. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Elliot Howsie sentenced him on Tuesday.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police trying to identify person in connection with attack on elderly man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are trying to identify a person in connection with an attack on an elderly man last month. Police released photos on Wednesday, saying detectives are trying to identify one of the males pictured.Police said they're investigating after an elderly man was attacked on Grandview Avenue on July 11. The male has blonde hair and is wearing a blue shirt in the photos. Anyone with information is asked to call Zone 3 at 412-488-8326.
