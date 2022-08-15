Read full article on original website
Richland man accused of ditching woman's body after overdose
A Richland man was charged with abusing a corpse after police said he left a woman in her vehicle in front of her house after she died of a drug overdose while they were together. Patrick William McCurry, 43, faces a Sept. 28 preliminary hearing on the misdemeanor charge before...
Families outraged by drug dealer’s sentence in fentanyl deaths
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Emotions ran high at the Beaver County courthouse today, where convicted drug dealer Lucas Ropon, 25, learned his punishment for causing the deaths of two young men. Nathan Smith, 19, and Jordan Martin, 21, died within two months of each other because Ropon sold them...
Suspect convicted of manslaughter in death of Amari Wise; victim’s family wants more punishment
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — A two-year legal battle comes to an end in New Castle today. Connor Henry, 22, was convicted of a felony for the shooting death of Amari Wise. The case began in 2020 with a missing person search. Amari Wise was missing for a week before his body was found in Shenango Township in June 2018.
Inmate dies at Allegheny County Jail
A man incarcerated at Allegheny County Jail died Sunday, according to authorities. Ronald James Andrus, 78, of McKees Rocks, was identified in a release by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Andrus was pronounced dead at about 3:15 p.m. The county did not provide further details. However, on Monday,...
Trial begins for Westmoreland probation officer accused of official oppression
A Derry Township man told jurors in Westmoreland County court Tuesday that his female probation officer threatened to send him to jail if he broke off their sexual relationship. Paul Barsoum testified during the first day in the trial of Mary Jo Borelli that he believed his pretrial release would...
1 man hospitalized after shooting in Penn Hills area
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man was sent to a hospital after a shooting in the Penn Hills area. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1600 block of Brushton Avenue in Penn Hills. A man who was shot in the arm and foot was found nearby...
Families call for tougher sentence for drug dealer in Fentanyl cases
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Two Beaver County families are upset about what they call a soft-on-crime sentence proposed for the drug dealer who pleaded guilty in both of their sons’ deaths. Twenty-five-year-old Lucas Ropon pleaded guilty to two counts of drug delivery resulting in death. Both counts carry...
Scott Township man pleads guilty to PPP fraud
An Allegheny County man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of bank fraud and laundering. Investigators say 66-year-old Randy Frasinelli of Scott Township filed at least six fraudulent applications for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. He received $3.8 million. Instead of using the money for payroll, rent and utilities,...
Former Armstrong County police officer accused of inappropriately touching teen at birthday party
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A former Armstrong County police officer is facing criminal charges tonight. William Rapone II is accused of inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl at a birthday party in Westmoreland County last year. On Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., find out from police why it took so...
Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends
Returning to pre-pandemic normal isn’t always a good thing — at least when it comes to evictions. As pandemic-era rental assistance ends, eviction filings in July exceeded 1,000 across Allegheny County for the second straight month, returning to levels not seen since the shutdown brought federal moratoriums and state curbs on evictions. One public agency […] The post Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Amish buggy driver injured in collision with tanker truck in Mercer County
State Police say glare from the sun may have contributed to a crash involving a milk tanker truck and an Amish buggy in Mercer County. A rescue squad from New Wilmington was dispatched shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Mercer New Wilmington Road to a reported injury accident in East Lackawannock Township.
ChildLine report leads to new charges against man convicted in 2020 of inappropriate contact with child
A Monroeville man on probation for corruption of a minor in a 2020 case was issued a summons last week from Allegheny Township police on similar charges. Guerau Bernat Cabrera, 44, of the 3800 block of Northern Pike in Monroeville was charged Aug. 8 by township police with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault and harassment in connection with an incident police said occurred in December 2019, according to a criminal complaint.
Canonsburg couple facing charges in 3-month-old's death
Canonsburg police are looking for two parents in connection with the death of a 3-month-old. Shannon McKnight, 23, and James May, 31 are facing charges. Police say officers responded to the couple’s home and found the baby wasn't breathing. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Injured blue heron rescued by Pittsburgh animal control officer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After more than a decade on the job, you'd think an animal control officer would have seen all the wildlife Pittsburgh has to offer. But one worker got a surprise on a call Wednesday. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Animal Care and Control Officer Jeffrey Ley found a blue heron in the weeds at the Forestry Division on Stanton Avenue after he was called for an injured bird. It's the first blue heron he's seen in his 11-year career, Public Safety said. According to the National Audubon Society, the blue heron is the largest heron in North America and is usually seen along inland rivers or lakeshores. Public Safety said the bird was taken to the Wildlife Center.
Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use
After three years of planning and construction, the Second Avenue Commons facility, in Downtown, is slated to open at the beginning of October, providing services like a health clinic and day program for adults experiencing homelessness across Allegheny County. Planning for the five-story facility began in 2019, helmed by PNC Bank and the PNC Foundation […] The post Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Local former dentist dies in police custody in Center Township
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A well-known former dentist in Beaver County shot and killed himself after being taken into custody by Center Township police. Former patients of Arpad Sooky were shocked to hear what led up to his death, and have a lot of questions as to how and why he had a gun in the police cruiser.
Delmont woman pleads guilty for threats to Westmoreland County judge
A Delmont woman who pleaded guilty to harassing the judge who presided over a family court case she was involved in was sentenced to seven years’ probation and 18 months’ house arrest. Jennifer Gesuale, 43, pleaded guilty this month to three sets of criminal charges, including allegations she...
Beltzhoover man gets 5 to 10 years for role in cab driver beating death
A Beltzhoover man who cooperated with prosecutors will serve five to 10 years in prison for his role in the fatal beating death of a Z Trip cab driver in 2017. Hosea Moore, 25, pleaded guilty to robbery and conspiracy in May. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Elliot Howsie sentenced him on Tuesday.
Pittsburgh police trying to identify person in connection with attack on elderly man
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are trying to identify a person in connection with an attack on an elderly man last month. Police released photos on Wednesday, saying detectives are trying to identify one of the males pictured.Police said they're investigating after an elderly man was attacked on Grandview Avenue on July 11. The male has blonde hair and is wearing a blue shirt in the photos. Anyone with information is asked to call Zone 3 at 412-488-8326.
Man charged with vehicular homicide following crash in North Versailles
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after a crash in North Versailles that left one person dead. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 person dead, 2 others hospitalized after crash at North Versailles intersection. The two-vehicle crash took place on March 2, 2022. First responders found a Dodge Caravan...
