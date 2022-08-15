ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

localemagazine.com

10 Breakfast Burritos in San Diego Worth a Million Bites

Fully-Loaded and Wrapped With Love—Just How We Like ‘Em!. Where there are beaches, there should always be burritos—and lucky for us, San Diego is home to the best of both. Authentic taco shops light up the city, satisfying everyone from the early risers to the late-night bar crowd with some shops open a full 24 hours. Satisfy any hunger with endless combinations of carne asada, pollo asado, chorizo, eggs, hash browns and more snuggled up in giant, fluffy homemade tortillas. The early bird gets the best burritos, and we’re rounding up our favorites to make sure you hit the right spots. Breakfast Burritos San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theshelbyreport.com

Barons Market Renovates Flagship Store In Point Luma, CA

Barons Market has announced the full redesign and renovation of its first store at 4001 W. Point Loma Blvd in San Diego, California. The community can explore the newly renovated store complete with a fresh salad bar, hot soup counter, olive bar, hot food bar and olive oil and balsamic vinegar tasting bar.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Nonprofit Thrift Store Bringing Style Back After Two-Year Closure

Giving back to the community never goes out of style. On Thursday, a popular Chula Vista nonprofit reopened its second-hand store after a two-year hiatus in the most stylish way possible: With a fashion show. If you head down to Project Refresh you’ll be sure to find great deals and...
Voiceof San Diego

Vista Approves New SRO Hotel Amid Housing Need

A Vista developer is converting a former motel into cheap housing – at $1,300 a month per apartment, they’re about 40 percent below the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in a city where rents are increasing among the fastest in the county. But the 75 units in...
VISTA, CA
Voiceof San Diego

New Homeowners Pay Considerably More in Taxes Than Longtime Homeowners

When California voters approved Proposition 13 in 1978, its supporters portrayed the ballot measure as a much-needed means of keeping people, particularly seniors on a fixed income, in their homes. It was meant to provide stability in a time of inflation by capping property taxes annually — but also passed the burden of paying for public services onto future generations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide

A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Booth Space Available at Oceanside Harbor Days

On September 17th and 18th 2022 the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce along with Tri-City Medical Center, Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians and Genentech ​ will present Oceanside Harbor Days at the Oceanside Harbor. The event will feature arts and craft exhibits, great food and fun activities for the entire family. The event is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days.
OCEANSIDE, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

8 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: August 18-22

August 17-18 San Diego International Vegan Film Festival. The International Vegan Film Festival is making a two-day stop at San Diego’s Cinema Under The Stars for their worldwide ‘best of’ screenings tour. The festival is highlighting several short films from international directors that contain vegan subject matter and educate audiences about the environmental and health benefits that come from plant-based eating. Film screenings will take place from 8-11 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday night and tickets are $25 per night. | 4040 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Take a Look Inside Dr. Seuss' La Jolla Home Before it Sells For The 1st Time in 70 Years

At the tip-top perch of north Mount Soledad sits a sprawling property where some of the most iconic children's literature came to life. Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel lived in the La Jolla home from 1948 until his death in 1991 and it's now up for sale at auction for the first time in more than 70 years by its current owners UC San Diego, which was gifted the property when Geisel's wife, Audrey died in 2018.
SAN DIEGO, CA

