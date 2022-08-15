Read full article on original website
SoulCycle closures to include Del Mar location
SoulCycle is slimming down its number of nationwide locations.
San Diegans cash in on their pools with rental app
People are finding a new, private way to stay cool in the heat -- and some pool owners are making extra cash at the same time.
San Diego home values dip as market adjusts
It mirrors a cooldown seen across the country -- but the typical home value here is still a whopping $894,246, per Zillow.
localemagazine.com
10 Breakfast Burritos in San Diego Worth a Million Bites
Fully-Loaded and Wrapped With Love—Just How We Like ‘Em!. Where there are beaches, there should always be burritos—and lucky for us, San Diego is home to the best of both. Authentic taco shops light up the city, satisfying everyone from the early risers to the late-night bar crowd with some shops open a full 24 hours. Satisfy any hunger with endless combinations of carne asada, pollo asado, chorizo, eggs, hash browns and more snuggled up in giant, fluffy homemade tortillas. The early bird gets the best burritos, and we’re rounding up our favorites to make sure you hit the right spots. Breakfast Burritos San Diego.
theshelbyreport.com
Barons Market Renovates Flagship Store In Point Luma, CA
Barons Market has announced the full redesign and renovation of its first store at 4001 W. Point Loma Blvd in San Diego, California. The community can explore the newly renovated store complete with a fresh salad bar, hot soup counter, olive bar, hot food bar and olive oil and balsamic vinegar tasting bar.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Nonprofit Thrift Store Bringing Style Back After Two-Year Closure
Giving back to the community never goes out of style. On Thursday, a popular Chula Vista nonprofit reopened its second-hand store after a two-year hiatus in the most stylish way possible: With a fashion show. If you head down to Project Refresh you’ll be sure to find great deals and...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: How Proposition 13 Is Affecting San Diego’s Housing Market
If you’re able to buy a house at all in San Diego these days, you’re among the fortunate. Prices have exploded in recent years. But thanks to a decades-old initiative in California, newer and often younger homeowners are paying considerably more in property taxes that help fund public services.
The Plot and Shootz Fish x Beer Among Proposed Tenants at The Cottages on Roosevelt
Carlsbad Development to Welcome Ice Cream, Coffee, Seafood, and More
Voiceof San Diego
Vista Approves New SRO Hotel Amid Housing Need
A Vista developer is converting a former motel into cheap housing – at $1,300 a month per apartment, they’re about 40 percent below the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in a city where rents are increasing among the fastest in the county. But the 75 units in...
Voiceof San Diego
New Homeowners Pay Considerably More in Taxes Than Longtime Homeowners
When California voters approved Proposition 13 in 1978, its supporters portrayed the ballot measure as a much-needed means of keeping people, particularly seniors on a fixed income, in their homes. It was meant to provide stability in a time of inflation by capping property taxes annually — but also passed the burden of paying for public services onto future generations.
Plans for SeaWorld’s next roller coaster take shape
With the long-awaited Emperor dive coaster finally open, SeaWorld San Diego is setting its sights on the park's next thrill ride -- and we're starting to get an idea of what to expect.
iheart.com
FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide
A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
northcountydailystar.com
Booth Space Available at Oceanside Harbor Days
On September 17th and 18th 2022 the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce along with Tri-City Medical Center, Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians and Genentech will present Oceanside Harbor Days at the Oceanside Harbor. The event will feature arts and craft exhibits, great food and fun activities for the entire family. The event is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days.
Oceanside's first year-round homeless center nearing completion
The city of Oceanside now has the most unsheltered homeless people in North County. The center will include 50 beds.
San Diego Courthouse windows spontaneously shattering
Three separate times in the last few months, both interior facing and exterior facing windows have randomly shattered.
sandiegomagazine.com
8 Things to Do in San Diego This Weekend: August 18-22
August 17-18 San Diego International Vegan Film Festival. The International Vegan Film Festival is making a two-day stop at San Diego’s Cinema Under The Stars for their worldwide ‘best of’ screenings tour. The festival is highlighting several short films from international directors that contain vegan subject matter and educate audiences about the environmental and health benefits that come from plant-based eating. Film screenings will take place from 8-11 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday night and tickets are $25 per night. | 4040 Goldfinch Street, Mission Hills.
NBC San Diego
Take a Look Inside Dr. Seuss' La Jolla Home Before it Sells For The 1st Time in 70 Years
At the tip-top perch of north Mount Soledad sits a sprawling property where some of the most iconic children's literature came to life. Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel lived in the La Jolla home from 1948 until his death in 1991 and it's now up for sale at auction for the first time in more than 70 years by its current owners UC San Diego, which was gifted the property when Geisel's wife, Audrey died in 2018.
Naegi Announces Brick and Mortar Restaurant Coming Soon
Japanese Fried Chicken Sandos Headed to Oceanside
Thousands of Terminal 2 travelers at San Diego International Airport forced to rescreen, flights resume
SAN DIEGO — Thousands of passengers at San Diego International Airport were forced to deplane and return to security after a security breach involving an unscreened piece of luggage prompted evacuations on Thursday. TSA said in a statement,. “At approximately 12:25 p.m. today at San Diego International Airport, a...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Aug. 19-21 – Suds & Surf
Feeling active this San Diego weekend, or perhaps, sapped by the unrelenting heat, you just want to sip a cool drink and watch others get their surf, ball and stories on? We’re here for you. That new San Diego Padre, Juan Soto? He’s sort of a big deal. The...
