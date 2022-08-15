LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man arrested in connection to the death of a 4-year-old last April will have more time to consider a plea offer. The deal that was offered to Romiere Hale back in December of 2021 would have had him plead guilty to one count of murder, as well as three counts of endangering children. Since the time the plea deal was offered, Hale was appointed new representation in his case, and because of that, the Lima man and his new lawyer will have time until September 30th of 2022 to review the plea deal.

LIMA, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO