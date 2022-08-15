ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

hometownstations.com

"Arrive Alive Tour" making its way to the Allen County Fairgrounds on August 20th

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Allen County Safe Community Coalition is bringing a national initiative to promote safe choices behind the wheel to the Allen County Fair. This Saturday, the "Arrive Alive Tour" will make its way to the fairgrounds. This drunk and distracted driving awareness simulator is ranked number one in the nation. It uses high-tech and state-of-the-art equipment that allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a vehicle without moving or being intoxicated experiencing real-life dangers without the real-life consequences.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Wood County Park District hosts fall native plant sell

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Purchase woody shrubs and flowering-fall plants will be available for purchase at the Carter Historic Farm on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. There will be tens of thousands quality native plants which are grown by the Wood County Park District’s Stewardship Department.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
hometownstations.com

City of Lima offering free workshop on Civil Service Testing

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima is working to break down any barriers that could be costing residents the chance at a good career. City of Lima human resource officials say that taking a test may be an issue for some individuals and is holding them back from applying for employment. The city requires people to take a civil service test as part of the application process. Some people freeze or get anxious when it comes to testing. The city is holding workshops to help ease the pain.
LIMA, OH
Allen County, OH
Allen County, OH
hometownstations.com

Romiere Hale has until September 30th to consider plea deal

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man arrested in connection to the death of a 4-year-old last April will have more time to consider a plea offer. The deal that was offered to Romiere Hale back in December of 2021 would have had him plead guilty to one count of murder, as well as three counts of endangering children. Since the time the plea deal was offered, Hale was appointed new representation in his case, and because of that, the Lima man and his new lawyer will have time until September 30th of 2022 to review the plea deal.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
LIMA, OH
Mike White

Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in Findlay

The 2022 Hancock County Fair is scheduled for August 31-September 5 at the Fairgrounds in Findlay. Highlights include the fifth annual HCAS Donkey Race Wednesday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m., in the North Grandstand, followed by the annual HCAS Team Volleyball Competition. Other highlights include the KOI Drag Racing Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Demolition Derby Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Truck and Tractor Pull at noon Sunday in the South Grandstand, and a concert by Southern Gospel group Soujourner at 7:30 p.m. in OMSC. The king and queen will be crowned at 7:00 p.m. after the opening ceremonies on August 30 at the Old Mill Stream Centre.
FINDLAY, OH
hometownstations.com

Holiday gift tag fundraiser being held by Downtown Lima Inc.

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's never too early to think about Christmas and Downtown Lima Inc. is hoping you think of them this holiday season. The downtown street lamps have long been decorated throughout the year and are really decked out for the winter holidays. They are doing a new fundraiser selling "gift tags" that can have your name on it to hang on the lamps this Christmas. The money raised will go toward the upkeep and storage of the holiday decorations.
LIMA, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Bowling Green prepares for Tractor Pull, Festival and students’ return

As the summer winds down, Bowling Green, Ohio gets ready for its most eventful weekend of the year. From August 18-20, BG presents the 55th annual National Tractor Pull Championship, Firefly Nights Festival and the return of thousands of students to BGSU’s campus. These events make for a busy, and fun, few days in the town.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
hometownstations.com

School supply filled backpacks are available for students in need at Lima Chevrolet Cadillac

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local car dealership is wanting to make sure kids have what they need when heading back to the classroom this school year. Lima Chevrolet Cadillac, T&D Interiors, The Hearing and Balance Center, and Walmart on Allentown Road have teamed up with VideoBranch and Precision Advertising to fill about 100 backpacks with school supplies. Everything from tablets, folders, pencils, and glue can be found inside. It's a way that they can give back to the community.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

The Marsh Foundation Celebrates 100 Years with Anniversary Weekend

Press Release from the Marsh Foundation: Van Wert, OH - The Marsh Foundation is celebrating its 100th Anniversary this year and is honoring the milestone in a big way. To honor all those individuals we have been blessed to serve and the community which has supported our mission for the past 100 years, we will be hosting an Anniversary Celebration Weekend, on September 16 and 17, 2022.
VAN WERT, OH
The Lima News

Honoring Allen County’s first families

LIMA — Remnants of the Native American and early settler life abound in Allen County. Pam Thaman and the Allen County Genealogical Society work diligently to authenticate and expand upon the area’s local history. Thaman explained the background of the county’s history and the role the organization takes...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Senior day at the fair

TROY — Miami County senior citizens enjoyed Wednesday at the Miami County Fair, the day specifically designated for them. The Free Entertainment Tent was overflowing Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, for Senior Citizens Day after approximately 68 couples married for at least 50 years gathered for the annual Golden Anniversary picture. Couples were seated at 11 a.m. out front of the Miami County Fair secretary’s office for the picture.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

City shuts down water in trailer park over missed payments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill. The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into...
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownstations.com

ONU's move-in day welcomes third largest freshman class in school's history

ADA, OH (WLIO) - The next generation of students arrived on the campus of Ohio Northern University for move-in day, ready to start the next chapter of their academic careers. The campus was busy with a large group of student volunteers helping freshman and returning students get comfortable in their dorms before classes officially begin. For the new students on campus, they are looking forward to getting acclimated to the university, as well as kicking off their pursuit of their degree.
ADA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Police Department Receives $3,361 Donation

DONATION … Bryan Police Chief Greg Ruskey accepted a $3,361 donation from the Bryan Police Reserves for the Bryan Police K-9 Fund. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan City Council meeting of August 15 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a call t... PLEASE LOGIN OR...
BRYAN, OH

