Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
"Arrive Alive Tour" making its way to the Allen County Fairgrounds on August 20th
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Allen County Safe Community Coalition is bringing a national initiative to promote safe choices behind the wheel to the Allen County Fair. This Saturday, the "Arrive Alive Tour" will make its way to the fairgrounds. This drunk and distracted driving awareness simulator is ranked number one in the nation. It uses high-tech and state-of-the-art equipment that allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a vehicle without moving or being intoxicated experiencing real-life dangers without the real-life consequences.
hometownstations.com
Otterbein Cridersville residents get to experience hot air balloon rides
CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - It was an early morning for many residents at Otterbein Cridersvllle as they were eager to check off one of the items on their bucket list. Holly Geaman has more about their beautiful balloon rides. This is Anna Marie Klink's first trip up in a hot...
13abc.com
Wood County Park District hosts fall native plant sell
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Purchase woody shrubs and flowering-fall plants will be available for purchase at the Carter Historic Farm on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9:00 a.m. to noon. There will be tens of thousands quality native plants which are grown by the Wood County Park District’s Stewardship Department.
hometownstations.com
City of Lima offering free workshop on Civil Service Testing
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima is working to break down any barriers that could be costing residents the chance at a good career. City of Lima human resource officials say that taking a test may be an issue for some individuals and is holding them back from applying for employment. The city requires people to take a civil service test as part of the application process. Some people freeze or get anxious when it comes to testing. The city is holding workshops to help ease the pain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Advocate
Ads for Dairy Queen Grill & Chill - Greenville in Greenville, OH
Other Ads from Dairy Queen Grill & Chill - Greenville.
hometownstations.com
Romiere Hale has until September 30th to consider plea deal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man arrested in connection to the death of a 4-year-old last April will have more time to consider a plea offer. The deal that was offered to Romiere Hale back in December of 2021 would have had him plead guilty to one count of murder, as well as three counts of endangering children. Since the time the plea deal was offered, Hale was appointed new representation in his case, and because of that, the Lima man and his new lawyer will have time until September 30th of 2022 to review the plea deal.
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
hometownstations.com
Allen County leaders urge motorists to drive safely as students return back to school
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Leaders from the Lima-Allen County area gathered in order to urge drivers to practice safe driving habits as traffic is expected to increase due to students returning to school. Last year, 176 pedestrians died from traffic crashes in Ohio, including 14 children. To address the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in Findlay
The 2022 Hancock County Fair is scheduled for August 31-September 5 at the Fairgrounds in Findlay. Highlights include the fifth annual HCAS Donkey Race Wednesday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m., in the North Grandstand, followed by the annual HCAS Team Volleyball Competition. Other highlights include the KOI Drag Racing Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Demolition Derby Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Truck and Tractor Pull at noon Sunday in the South Grandstand, and a concert by Southern Gospel group Soujourner at 7:30 p.m. in OMSC. The king and queen will be crowned at 7:00 p.m. after the opening ceremonies on August 30 at the Old Mill Stream Centre.
hometownstations.com
Holiday gift tag fundraiser being held by Downtown Lima Inc.
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's never too early to think about Christmas and Downtown Lima Inc. is hoping you think of them this holiday season. The downtown street lamps have long been decorated throughout the year and are really decked out for the winter holidays. They are doing a new fundraiser selling "gift tags" that can have your name on it to hang on the lamps this Christmas. The money raised will go toward the upkeep and storage of the holiday decorations.
hometownstations.com
Lima Shawnee Middle School Receives Frisbee Disc Golf through American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge Grant
Press Release from the American Heart Association: LIMA, OH – Lima Shawnee Middle School is kicking off the year strong! The Middle school will receive a new Frisbee Disc Golf Course for students and community members because of a grant through the American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge™.
toledocitypaper.com
Bowling Green prepares for Tractor Pull, Festival and students’ return
As the summer winds down, Bowling Green, Ohio gets ready for its most eventful weekend of the year. From August 18-20, BG presents the 55th annual National Tractor Pull Championship, Firefly Nights Festival and the return of thousands of students to BGSU’s campus. These events make for a busy, and fun, few days in the town.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pemberville Free Fair celebrates 77 years with "Miles of Smiles"
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — One of the best parts of summer is fair season, and what better way to end the summer than with the Pemberville Free Fair!. This is the 77th year for the fair in Pemberville. It offers a variety of activities for people of all ages. This...
hometownstations.com
School supply filled backpacks are available for students in need at Lima Chevrolet Cadillac
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local car dealership is wanting to make sure kids have what they need when heading back to the classroom this school year. Lima Chevrolet Cadillac, T&D Interiors, The Hearing and Balance Center, and Walmart on Allentown Road have teamed up with VideoBranch and Precision Advertising to fill about 100 backpacks with school supplies. Everything from tablets, folders, pencils, and glue can be found inside. It's a way that they can give back to the community.
hometownstations.com
The Marsh Foundation Celebrates 100 Years with Anniversary Weekend
Press Release from the Marsh Foundation: Van Wert, OH - The Marsh Foundation is celebrating its 100th Anniversary this year and is honoring the milestone in a big way. To honor all those individuals we have been blessed to serve and the community which has supported our mission for the past 100 years, we will be hosting an Anniversary Celebration Weekend, on September 16 and 17, 2022.
Honoring Allen County’s first families
LIMA — Remnants of the Native American and early settler life abound in Allen County. Pam Thaman and the Allen County Genealogical Society work diligently to authenticate and expand upon the area’s local history. Thaman explained the background of the county’s history and the role the organization takes...
miamivalleytoday.com
Senior day at the fair
TROY — Miami County senior citizens enjoyed Wednesday at the Miami County Fair, the day specifically designated for them. The Free Entertainment Tent was overflowing Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, for Senior Citizens Day after approximately 68 couples married for at least 50 years gathered for the annual Golden Anniversary picture. Couples were seated at 11 a.m. out front of the Miami County Fair secretary’s office for the picture.
WANE-TV
City shuts down water in trailer park over missed payments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill. The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into...
hometownstations.com
ONU's move-in day welcomes third largest freshman class in school's history
ADA, OH (WLIO) - The next generation of students arrived on the campus of Ohio Northern University for move-in day, ready to start the next chapter of their academic careers. The campus was busy with a large group of student volunteers helping freshman and returning students get comfortable in their dorms before classes officially begin. For the new students on campus, they are looking forward to getting acclimated to the university, as well as kicking off their pursuit of their degree.
thevillagereporter.com
BRYAN CITY COUNCIL: Police Department Receives $3,361 Donation
DONATION … Bryan Police Chief Greg Ruskey accepted a $3,361 donation from the Bryan Police Reserves for the Bryan Police K-9 Fund. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Bryan City Council meeting of August 15 began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a call t... PLEASE LOGIN OR...
Comments / 0