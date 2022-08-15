Read full article on original website
Lima Shawnee Middle School Receives Frisbee Disc Golf through American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge Grant
Press Release from the American Heart Association: LIMA, OH – Lima Shawnee Middle School is kicking off the year strong! The Middle school will receive a new Frisbee Disc Golf Course for students and community members because of a grant through the American Heart Association Kids Heart Challenge™.
School supply filled backpacks are available for students in need at Lima Chevrolet Cadillac
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local car dealership is wanting to make sure kids have what they need when heading back to the classroom this school year. Lima Chevrolet Cadillac, T&D Interiors, The Hearing and Balance Center, and Walmart on Allentown Road have teamed up with VideoBranch and Precision Advertising to fill about 100 backpacks with school supplies. Everything from tablets, folders, pencils, and glue can be found inside. It's a way that they can give back to the community.
Students and faculty at Heritage Elementary excited for the new school year
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was back to school for several local school districts on Wednesday. We checked in as kids get back into the classroom and teachers pull out the lesson plans. It's hard to believe another summer break has come and gone as long lines were spotted in...
ONU's move-in day welcomes third largest freshman class in school's history
ADA, OH (WLIO) - The next generation of students arrived on the campus of Ohio Northern University for move-in day, ready to start the next chapter of their academic careers. The campus was busy with a large group of student volunteers helping freshman and returning students get comfortable in their dorms before classes officially begin. For the new students on campus, they are looking forward to getting acclimated to the university, as well as kicking off their pursuit of their degree.
City of Lima offering free workshop on Civil Service Testing
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima is working to break down any barriers that could be costing residents the chance at a good career. City of Lima human resource officials say that taking a test may be an issue for some individuals and is holding them back from applying for employment. The city requires people to take a civil service test as part of the application process. Some people freeze or get anxious when it comes to testing. The city is holding workshops to help ease the pain.
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
The Marsh Foundation Celebrates 100 Years with Anniversary Weekend
Press Release from the Marsh Foundation: Van Wert, OH - The Marsh Foundation is celebrating its 100th Anniversary this year and is honoring the milestone in a big way. To honor all those individuals we have been blessed to serve and the community which has supported our mission for the past 100 years, we will be hosting an Anniversary Celebration Weekend, on September 16 and 17, 2022.
Holiday gift tag fundraiser being held by Downtown Lima Inc.
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's never too early to think about Christmas and Downtown Lima Inc. is hoping you think of them this holiday season. The downtown street lamps have long been decorated throughout the year and are really decked out for the winter holidays. They are doing a new fundraiser selling "gift tags" that can have your name on it to hang on the lamps this Christmas. The money raised will go toward the upkeep and storage of the holiday decorations.
Otterbein Cridersville residents get to experience hot air balloon rides
CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - It was an early morning for many residents at Otterbein Cridersvllle as they were eager to check off one of the items on their bucket list. Holly Geaman has more about their beautiful balloon rides. This is Anna Marie Klink's first trip up in a hot...
Students start to settle into their dorms at the University of Northwestern Ohio
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The University of Northwestern Ohio welcomed students back to campus to get ready before classes resume later this month. Nearly 400 students arrived on campus to collect their keys and get settled into their dorms, with the university welcoming students traveling in from 34 different states. School officials say that this is usually a busy time of year but they are looking forward to welcoming back returning students as well as their incoming freshman class to their home away from home.
Staff at Lima City Schools get motivational advice on work-life balance
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Schools staff are gearing up for another school year. Around 600 employees were part of the school district's opening day meeting. Kentucky educator and speaker Joel Katte came to share some motivational thoughts for the teachers and staff to take into the school year. Katte says that they need to find a balance between work and their life outside of school. The last school year was tough for a lot of districts including Lima City Schools, and Katte says that they need to lean into the tough stuff and maximize every moment at school and at home, and know they are in the business of changing lives.
Allen County Fair begins on Friday with some new events and attractions
ALLEN, OH (WLIO) - It's only days away and the 172nd edition of the Allen County Fair will be underway with something for everyone. The transformation has begun as rides and food trailers are making their way onto the grounds. Soon barns will be filled with animals and the smell of fair food will be filling the midway. Fair administration says they hope to increase attendance at this year's fair by adding a few new events. There will be a wild west comedy-style re-enactment show along with an interactive wildlife experience.
"Arrive Alive Tour" making its way to the Allen County Fairgrounds on August 20th
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Allen County Safe Community Coalition is bringing a national initiative to promote safe choices behind the wheel to the Allen County Fair. This Saturday, the "Arrive Alive Tour" will make its way to the fairgrounds. This drunk and distracted driving awareness simulator is ranked number one in the nation. It uses high-tech and state-of-the-art equipment that allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a vehicle without moving or being intoxicated experiencing real-life dangers without the real-life consequences.
Allen County Public Health offering back-to-school vaccinations
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - While they are still controversial, health officials say they are important in keeping keep your child healthy. With kids heading back into the classroom, many schools require that students are immunized for certain diseases. Now is the time to get your children vaccinated. Allen County Public Health offers appointments to get them and they strongly suggest talking with your doctor if you aren't sure about them because they do protect against disease.
Mayor Sharetta Smith hosts final Community Gun Violence Listening Sessions
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - On Tuesday evening inside Lima City Council Chambers, Mayor Sharetta Smith concluded her community listening sessions about recent gun violence within the city. Mayor Smith received insight from paramedics at the Lima Fire Department, community health care officials, and neighborhood & small business owners about how...
Local couple to star in new documentary
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A local couple is set to star in the new documentary “Back to the Drive-In.”. According to Saunders Theater Group, “Back to the Drive-In” explores the resilience of the family-owned businesses by following 11 different drive-in families in eight states as they navigate the challenges of the pandemic.
Lima, August 16 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Lima. The Van Wert football team will have a game with Bath High School on August 16, 2022, 14:00:00. The Elida football team will have a game with Shawnee High School - Lima on August 16, 2022, 14:00:00.
Romiere Hale has until September 30th to consider plea deal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man arrested in connection to the death of a 4-year-old last April will have more time to consider a plea offer. The deal that was offered to Romiere Hale back in December of 2021 would have had him plead guilty to one count of murder, as well as three counts of endangering children. Since the time the plea deal was offered, Hale was appointed new representation in his case, and because of that, the Lima man and his new lawyer will have time until September 30th of 2022 to review the plea deal.
New drainage practice being tested at OSU Lima
The system was installed by the Ohio Land Improvement Contractors of America at a test field owned by the Lima campus. Old drainage practices move excess water from the fields to ditches and streams and with it the nutrients that were put on by farmers. But with this new way, the water can be filtered of nutrients before it makes it to a waterway to reduce the harmful algal blooms, or the excess water can be reused in the same field.
Badertscher Wins Ohio Achievement Award
News Release from the OSU Hardin County Extension: Hardin County – Mark Badertscher was selected as one of two Ohio Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educators to be recognized for the National Association of County Agricultural Agents (NACAA) Achievement Award. The NACAA Achievement Award recognizes Extension Educators with less than ten years in the profession. The award was presented at the 2022 NACAA Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference held in West Palm Beach, Florida July 18-21.
