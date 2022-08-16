Read full article on original website
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge
Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
bitcoinist.com
How The Trident Protocol Is Offering The Biggest Fixed APY In Crypto 382,000%
The crypto industry is on route to onboard 1 billion users by 2025, according to recent studies. The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector has been one of the fastest growing in the digital asset industry. Data from DeFi Pulse a massive hike in the value held by these products and projects since 2017.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Hits $25K But Fails to Hold, Galaxy Digital Scraps Plan to Buy BitGo
Price Point: Bitcoin briefly touched the important $25,000 mark earlier Monday but has dipped around $900 since. Galaxy Digital has abandoned its plan to buy BitGo, saying the crypto custody specialist had failed to provide financial statements by a deadline of July 31. Market Moves: Options trading volume has risen...
u.today
New SHIB Game Rocks in Vietnam, XRP Classified as “Digital Currency” by Goldman Sachs, “Big Short” Michael Burry Exits All Markets: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
"Big Short" hero Michael Burry exits all markets; is it a sign for crypto?. Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu Games’ alpha director William Volk shared a follow-up of the early testing of Shiba Eternity, a new collectible card game, in Vietnam. He stated that due to a higher-than-expected number of players, the team had to increase the capacity of gameplay servers 50-fold, which indicates that the game is already seeing great popularity. Shiba Eternity was created in partnership with Melbourne, Australia-based game developer PlaySide Studios, and its name was unveiled in early August to much fanfare. Apart from Shiba Inu Games’ success, the meme coin gladdened its community by climbing to 12th place by market capitalization on CoinMarketCap.
dailyhodl.com
Got Bitcoin? Sprawling $5,995,000 Connecticut Home for Sale in BTC and Additional Crypto Assets
Crypto holders on the hunt for a real property can now spend their digital assets on a 187-year-old estate in a Connecticut town. According to the property’s listing agent, the seller of a 4.3-acre farmhouse compound in Greenwich is now accepting crypto assets as a form of payment for the $5,995,000 asking price of the property.
Motley Fool
Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade
The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Flying off Exchanges While Bitcoin Moves in the Opposite Direction: Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
Ethereum (ETH) is leaving crypto exchanges at a rapid rate this week, while Bitcoin (BTC) is moving in the opposition direction, according to Lucas Outumuro, the head of research at analytics firm IntoTheBlock. In a new analysis, Outumuro notes Ethereum recorded nearly $1 billion in net outflows over the past...
JPMorgan Sees Ethereum Merge Spelling $650M Revenue Opportunity For This Crypto Exchange
Research from JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM finds that crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN stands to gain significantly from the upcoming Ethereum ETH/USD Merge. What Happened: An increase in staking revenue after the Merge will have a positive impact on Coinbase, explained JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington in a note seen by CoinDesk.
bitcoinist.com
Privatixy Token, Ethereum, and Fantom: Three Coins To Look Out For in 2023
The cryptocurrency market is currently one of the most lucrative industries and still, it is characteristically volatile. Since Bitcoin’s unexpected success, many people have leveraged crypto technology to build incredible ecosystems to aid the emerging industry. Ethereum (ETH) and Fantom (FTM) are two well-known cryptocurrency platforms that have produced...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
forkast.news
Australian superannuation and institutions await clarity to invest in crypto
There’s growing interest from Australian self-managed super [retirement] funds (SMSF) to invest in crypto but are being let down by a lack of regulatory clarity, Caroline Bowler, chief executive officer of Australian exchange BTC Markets said at an industry panel on Wednesday. See related article: Australia’s Holon Global got...
bitcoinist.com
JPMorgan: Ethereum Merge Will Greatly Benefit Coinbase
The Ethereum Merge is anticipated by the cryptocurrency industry, but many stakeholders want to get the most out of it. The much-anticipated update, according to Wall Street firm JP Morgan, might potentially be quite advantageous for cryptocurrency exchanges. On the other hand, retail traders might be hoping to profit from a potential increase in the price of ETH as soon as it occurs.
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO: We'd Shut Down Ethereum Staking If Threatened by Regulators
Asked if he would choose to censor transactions or get out of the ETH staking business, Brian Armstrong said he'd choose the latter. Between the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioning coin mixer Tornado Cash earlier this month, and the long-awaited Ethereum merge quickly approaching, blockchain technologists are increasingly concerned that government regulations could impact the fundamental operation of Ethereum and its post-merge proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.
blockworks.co
Crypto Prices Collapse Across the Board, Dragged by Bitcoin and Ether
Weak bitcoin and ether prices have triggered a market-wide downturn as the US dollar continues to strengthen. Crypto prices are deep in the red. Over the past week, digital assets have shed more than 10% from their collective capitalizations — representing more than $111 million in lost nominal value.
zycrypto.com
Next-level Cryptocurrency Projects To Check Out- The Sandbox and HachiFi
Because so many new cryptocurrency projects like The Sandbox are being produced daily, the market for cryptocurrencies is enormous. Every day, hundreds of new cryptocurrencies are introduced to the market to address various issues that concern investors and blockchain technology users. Users always have various cryptocurrency project options to choose...
CoinDesk
Is Filecoin Network's Incentive Plan Sustainable? Crypto Analysts Want to Know
That's what crypto analysts are wondering about the Filecoin incentive program, the driver behind the bulk of the blockchain project's growth. Filecoin was launched in 2020 to decentralize the data storage business, providing an alternative to industry giants like Amazon Web Services at nearly a thousandth of the cost. At...
u.today
XRP Classified as "Digital Currency" by Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and HSBC: Report
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Credit Unions Can Meet Member Needs With Cryptocurrency Services
The pandemic forced financial institutions (FIs) of all kinds to undergo a digital transformation of their offerings. While most credit unions (CUs) are now meeting member demands for digital and mobile banking, consumers’ rapidly growing interest in the use of cryptocurrencies is encouraging CUs to rethink the ways in which they can satisfy member needs.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Tumbles Below $22K; and Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Faces Singapore Police ‘Actions’
"The Hash" team discusses that bitcoin (BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, is falling to its lowest price since July 27. Plus, Singaporean crypto lender Hodlnaut discloses massive layoffs and pending “police proceedings” in a Friday blog post. I.D.E.A.S. 2022 by CoinDesk facilitates capital flow and market...
