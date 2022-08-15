Read full article on original website
Related
‘Grease’: John Travolta’s Major Flub Was Never Caught by Fans and Remains in the Film
John Travolta's spotlight performance of the 'Grease' tune 'Greased Lightnin' has a major flub that stayed in the finished film.
John Wayne vs. Clint Eastwood: One of the Most Noticeable Differences in Their Movie Style
When you think of Western movies, there are two names that immediately come to mind. John Wayne helped usher in the genre as one of Hollywood’s most iconic styles, and Clint Eastwood in many ways served as a spiritual successor to Wayne’s trademark macho-laden western films. Both stars...
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
Actress Ana De Armas Is Spitting Image Of Marilyn Monroe In New Biopic Trailer
The newest trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic has just dropped, starring actress Ana de Armas. The film comes to us from director Andrew Dominik and is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, called Blonde. It will be the first Netflix original with an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content” (along with a sexual assault scene) by the Motion Picture Association.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barack, Michelle Obama Surprise Crowd to Introduce Doc ‘Descendant’ at Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Fest
Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama surprised the audience during the opening night of the Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival to celebrate their documentary Descendant. The couple visited the Friday event to introduce the film that their Higher Ground Productions picked up after its premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and is set to release through Netflix later this year. Director Margaret Brown’s feature, which hails from Participant, centers on residents of Africatown, a small community in Alabama, who have a shared history as descendants of the Clotilda, the last known slave ship to illegally bring captives from Africa...
One Of Stephen King's Strangest Books Is Now In The Works As A Movie
One of the few Stephen King books that has never been adapted may finally get its chance on the big screen.
Keanu Reeves To Star In ‘Devil In The White City;’ Hulu Gives Limited Series Order To Adaptation Of Erik Larson Bestseller
Click here to read the full article. It’s official: Keanu Reeves will star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu. The streamer today announced a limited series order for the drama, which tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the Fair’s shadow. This marks Reeves’ first major U.S. TV role. He will also serve as an executive...
‘Garfield’: Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham & Cecily Strong Board Animated Feature From Alcon Entertainment
Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One), Nicholas Hoult (The Menu), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) and Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live) have signed on to star alongside Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson in Alcon Entertainment’s animated feature adaptation of Garfield. The film from director Mark Dindal (Chicken Little, Emperor’s New Groove) is based on Jim Davis’ iconic cartoon strip of the same name, which follows a cynical and lazy orange cat of the same name and his interactions with his owner, Jon Arbuckle, along with his fellow pet, Odie. Details as to the roles the newest additions to the...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Shadow Force’: Da’Vine Joy Randolph & Cliff “Method Man” Smith Join Joe Carnahan’s Action-Thriller For Lionsgate
EXCLUSIVE: Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building) and Cliff “Method Man” Smith (Power Book II: Ghost) have signed on to star alongside Kerry Washington and Omar Sy in Lionsgate’s action-thriller Shadow Force, from director Joe Carnahan (Copshop). The film written by Leon Chills and Carnahan centers on Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy), who were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their...
Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook and Damon Herriman Latest To Join Jeff Nichols ‘The Bikeriders’ At New Regency
EXCLUSIVE: The ensemble for Jeff Nichols next feature film is continuing to grow as sources tell Deadline Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook and Damon Herriman have joined The Bikeriders at New Regency. Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy are already on board. Nichols will direct the pic, which is a fictional story inspired by the photography of Danny Lyon and his 1967 book The Bikeriders. Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producing through Tri-State, the company they share with Nichols, alongside New Regency. Fred Berger is executive producing. The film is an original story set in the 1960s following the rise of a fictional Midwestern...
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris to Direct and Write Warner Bros. Remake of ‘Wizard of Oz’
Toto, we’re not in the 1930s anymore. Warner Brothers has approved a modern reimagining of the 1939 classic film The Wizard of Oz with Kenya Barris at the helm, Rolling Stone can confirm. Barris — the beloved creator and writer of Black-ish, Grown-ish, and Mixed-ish — will be tasked with writing, directing, and producing the upcoming film, which will serve as a “modern reimagining” of the original. (Variety described it as a “fresh take” on the classic.) The planned Warner Bros. film is separate from a previously-planned retelling by New Line. The original film, starring Judy Garland as a Kansas girl who is swept away by...
Netflix Releases First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Series ‘Cabinet of Curiosities,’ Sets October Release Date
Something sinister is lurking in the shadows. Netflix has shared a special first look at “Cabinet of Curiosities,” its upcoming horror anthology series from Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro. The streamer has also set a premiere date of Oct. 25. “Curiosities” consists of eight stories, each intended to challenge traditional notions of horror. Featuring two original stories by del Toro, “Cabinet of Curiosities” also involves different directors and writers for each episode, including Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”), David Prior (“The Empty Man”), Guillermo Navarro (“Narcos”), Keith Thomas (“Firestarter”), Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”), Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”), Vincenzo Natali (“In the Tall Grass”)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Black Panther’, ‘Mysterious Benedict Society’ Actor Seth Carr Signs With Gersh
EXCLUSIVE: Seth Carr, known for his work in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther and Disney+’s The Mysterious Benedict Society, among others, has signed with Gersh for representation. Carr plays the series regular role of George ‘Sticky’ Washington on Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society, which has completed filming its second season. He also toplined the Netflix feature The Main Event from director Jay Karas and was seen in Marvel’s Black Panther as Young Killmonger and opposite Gabrielle Union in Breaking In. His television credits include series regular roles on Nickelodeon’s Knight Squad and Netflix’s Free Rein. He’s also had major arcs on shows such as Bosch and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He’s also voicing a role in Netflix’s upcoming series Oni: Thunder God’s Tale. Carr also is repped by Zero Gravity Management and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher, LLP. More from DeadlineIndie Stalwart ICM Agent Bart Walker To Gersh; Sofia Coppola, Spike Lee Among Top Director Clients Making MoveJohn Cusack Signs With GershVeteran Publicist Cari Ross Joins Gersh As SVP CommunicationsBest of DeadlineWolfgang Petersen: A Career In Photos'Better Call Saul' Characters' Fates Revealed In Series Finale - Photo GalleryOlivia Newton-John's Daughter And Peers Remember The Actress, Singer And Humanitarian: "Heartbroken Doesn't Even Begin To Cover It"
digitalspy.com
Hunger Games prequel releases first look at lead stars Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth
The Hunger Games prequel may be still a long time away, but fans of the YA saga can finally feast their eyes upon the film's first official image. Protagonists Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth have made their journey to Panem to portray Lucy Gray Baird and Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars’ Marlon Brando Moment; Museum Will Host Special Program in September
When Marlon Brando was named best actor for his performance as Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s best picture winner “The Godfather” (1972), a 26-year-old Sacheen Littlefeather (Apache/Yaqui/AZ) took the stage to decline the prize on behalf of the actor. She was lambasted with an avalanche of boos from the audience, racist gestures such as “tomahawk chops” and threatened with violence offstage. Fifty years later, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is apologizing for the treatment she received that evening, in addition to holding a special program and conversation titled “An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather” on Sept. 17. Now 75, Littlefeather, who...
A remake of The Wizard of Oz is in development
Hollywood is once again following the Yellow Brick Road, as the beloved 1939 film The Wizard of Oz is being remade. The Warner Bros. film is set to be a modern retelling of the classic and will be directed by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Barris' Khalabo Ink Society will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Billboard
Here’s the Top-Grossing Film for Each Year From 1977 to 2022
Most Billboard readers have at least a rough idea of the top albums and songs of each year but may be less familiar with the top box-office hits from each year. Fortunately, boxofficemojo.com has that information for each year dating back to 1977. So what do we learn scrolling through...
Kenya Barris to Write & Direct ‘Wizard of Oz’ Reimagining
The creator black-ish and it’s many subsequent spin-off’s, Kenya Barris is poised to put his pen to an American classic, Wizard of Oz. Barris’ adaptation will be based on the 1939 film, and will be a modern reimagining of the iconic musical. Warner Bros and his Khalabo Ink Society are producing. Per Deadline, the deal […] The post Kenya Barris to Write & Direct ‘Wizard of Oz’ Reimagining appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
tvinsider.com
‘Sidney’ Trailer: Oprah, Denzel Washington & More Explore Sidney Poitier’s Life & Legacy (VIDEO)
“He came to this Earth to move it.” Apple TV+ debuted the first trailer for its Sidney Poitier documentary, Sidney, premiering in select theaters and globally on the streamer on Friday, September 23. From producer Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin, the revealing documentary honors the legendary Poitier...
Collider
1988's 'Dangerous Liaisons' Is Still the Best Adaptation of the Book
Dangerous Liaisons, the 1988 period drama directed by Stephen Frears and starring Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer, Uma Therman and Keanu Reeves, is set in France in the late 18th century. The gap between the haves and the have-nots is still widening to an eventual breaking point, but not yet. All that the landed gentry has to worry about right now is their social standing and personal pleasure. It is in this social battlefield where we meet dueling rivals in their attempts to conquer and triumph through seduction of each other or of other people, as the consequences of a lifetime of debauchery, deceit and downright unkindness loom dangerously behind them. It is an absolutely gorgeous film, shot on location in many opulent French palaces, with beautifully detailed and period accurate costuming. No wonder it won the Academy Awards for both costume design and art direction that year. It's also a well-acted film, with Close especially shining in one of her greatest and least spoken about roles. It was the first English language adaptation of the original novel, and it still remains the best one of the lot.
Comments / 0