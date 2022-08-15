ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Actress Ana De Armas Is Spitting Image Of Marilyn Monroe In New Biopic Trailer

The newest trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic has just dropped, starring actress Ana de Armas. The film comes to us from director Andrew Dominik and is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, called Blonde. It will be the first Netflix original with an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content” (along with a sexual assault scene) by the Motion Picture Association.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
The Hollywood Reporter

Barack, Michelle Obama Surprise Crowd to Introduce Doc ‘Descendant’ at Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Fest

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama surprised the audience during the opening night of the Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival to celebrate their documentary Descendant. The couple visited the Friday event to introduce the film that their Higher Ground Productions picked up after its premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and is set to release through Netflix later this year. Director Margaret Brown’s feature, which hails from Participant, centers on residents of Africatown, a small community in Alabama, who have a shared history as descendants of the Clotilda, the last known slave ship to illegally bring captives from Africa...
MOVIES
Deadline

Keanu Reeves To Star In ‘Devil In The White City;’ Hulu Gives Limited Series Order To Adaptation Of Erik Larson Bestseller

Click here to read the full article. It’s official: Keanu Reeves will star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu. The streamer today announced a limited series order for the drama, which tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the Fair’s shadow. This marks Reeves’ first major U.S. TV role. He will also serve as an executive...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Garfield’: Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham & Cecily Strong Board Animated Feature From Alcon Entertainment

Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One), Nicholas Hoult (The Menu), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) and Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live) have signed on to star alongside Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson in Alcon Entertainment’s animated feature adaptation of Garfield. The film from director Mark Dindal (Chicken Little, Emperor’s New Groove) is based on Jim Davis’ iconic cartoon strip of the same name, which follows a cynical and lazy orange cat of the same name and his interactions with his owner, Jon Arbuckle, along with his fellow pet, Odie. Details as to the roles the newest additions to the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Samuel Jackson
Person
Anne Rice
Deadline

‘Shadow Force’: Da’Vine Joy Randolph & Cliff “Method Man” Smith Join Joe Carnahan’s Action-Thriller For Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building) and Cliff “Method Man” Smith (Power Book II: Ghost) have signed on to star alongside Kerry Washington and Omar Sy in Lionsgate’s action-thriller Shadow Force, from director Joe Carnahan (Copshop). The film written by Leon Chills and Carnahan centers on Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy), who were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their...
MOVIES
Deadline

Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook and Damon Herriman Latest To Join Jeff Nichols ‘The Bikeriders’ At New Regency

EXCLUSIVE: The ensemble for Jeff Nichols next feature film is continuing to grow as sources tell Deadline Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook and Damon Herriman have joined The Bikeriders at New Regency. Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy are already on board. Nichols will direct the pic, which is a fictional story inspired by the photography of Danny Lyon and his 1967 book The Bikeriders. Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are producing through Tri-State, the company they share with Nichols, alongside New Regency. Fred Berger is executive producing. The film is an original story set in the 1960s following the rise of a fictional Midwestern...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris to Direct and Write Warner Bros. Remake of ‘Wizard of Oz’

Toto, we’re not in the 1930s anymore. Warner Brothers has approved a modern reimagining of the 1939 classic film The Wizard of Oz with Kenya Barris at the helm, Rolling Stone can confirm. Barris — the beloved creator and writer of Black-ish, Grown-ish, and Mixed-ish — will be tasked with writing, directing, and producing the upcoming film, which will serve as a “modern reimagining” of the original. (Variety described it as a “fresh take” on the classic.) The planned Warner Bros. film is separate from a previously-planned retelling by New Line. The original film, starring Judy Garland as a Kansas girl who is swept away by...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Releases First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Series ‘Cabinet of Curiosities,’ Sets October Release Date

Something sinister is lurking in the shadows. Netflix has shared a special first look at “Cabinet of Curiosities,” its upcoming horror anthology series from Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro. The streamer has also set a premiere date of Oct. 25. “Curiosities” consists of eight stories, each intended to challenge traditional notions of horror. Featuring two original stories by del Toro, “Cabinet of Curiosities” also involves different directors and writers for each episode, including Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”), David Prior (“The Empty Man”), Guillermo Navarro (“Narcos”), Keith Thomas (“Firestarter”), Panos Cosmatos (“Mandy”), Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”), Vincenzo Natali (“In the Tall Grass”)...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Tv Series#American Television#Television Series#Age How Old#Height##Christian
Deadline

‘Black Panther’, ‘Mysterious Benedict Society’ Actor Seth Carr Signs With Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Seth Carr, known for his work in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther and Disney+’s The Mysterious Benedict Society, among others, has signed with Gersh for representation. Carr plays the series regular role of George ‘Sticky’ Washington on Disney+ series The Mysterious Benedict Society, which has completed filming its second season. He also toplined the Netflix feature The Main Event from director Jay Karas and was seen in Marvel’s Black Panther as Young Killmonger and opposite Gabrielle Union in Breaking In. His television credits include series regular roles on Nickelodeon’s Knight Squad and Netflix’s Free Rein. He’s also had major arcs on shows such as Bosch and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He’s also voicing a role in Netflix’s upcoming series Oni: Thunder God’s Tale. Carr also is repped by Zero Gravity Management and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher, LLP. More from DeadlineIndie Stalwart ICM Agent Bart Walker To Gersh; Sofia Coppola, Spike Lee Among Top Director Clients Making MoveJohn Cusack Signs With GershVeteran Publicist Cari Ross Joins Gersh As SVP CommunicationsBest of DeadlineWolfgang Petersen: A Career In Photos'Better Call Saul' Characters' Fates Revealed In Series Finale - Photo GalleryOlivia Newton-John's Daughter And Peers Remember The Actress, Singer And Humanitarian: "Heartbroken Doesn't Even Begin To Cover It"
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Hunger Games prequel releases first look at lead stars Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth

The Hunger Games prequel may be still a long time away, but fans of the YA saga can finally feast their eyes upon the film's first official image. Protagonists Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth have made their journey to Panem to portray Lucy Gray Baird and Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
MOVIES
Variety

Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars’ Marlon Brando Moment; Museum Will Host Special Program in September

When Marlon Brando was named best actor for his performance as Vito Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s best picture winner “The Godfather” (1972), a 26-year-old Sacheen Littlefeather (Apache/Yaqui/AZ) took the stage to decline the prize on behalf of the actor. She was lambasted with an avalanche of boos from the audience, racist gestures such as “tomahawk chops” and threatened with violence offstage. Fifty years later, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is apologizing for the treatment she received that evening, in addition to holding a special program and conversation titled “An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather” on Sept. 17. Now 75, Littlefeather, who...
MOVIES
LADbible

A remake of The Wizard of Oz is in development

Hollywood is once again following the Yellow Brick Road, as the beloved 1939 film The Wizard of Oz is being remade. The Warner Bros. film is set to be a modern retelling of the classic and will be directed by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Barris' Khalabo Ink Society will be...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Billboard

Here’s the Top-Grossing Film for Each Year From 1977 to 2022

Most Billboard readers have at least a rough idea of the top albums and songs of each year but may be less familiar with the top box-office hits from each year. Fortunately, boxofficemojo.com has that information for each year dating back to 1977. So what do we learn scrolling through...
MOVIES
HipHopWired

Kenya Barris to Write & Direct ‘Wizard of Oz’ Reimagining

The creator black-ish and it’s many subsequent spin-off’s, Kenya Barris is poised to put his pen to an American classic, Wizard of Oz.  Barris’ adaptation will be based on the 1939 film, and will be a modern reimagining of the iconic musical. Warner Bros and his Khalabo Ink Society are producing.  Per Deadline, the deal […] The post Kenya Barris to Write & Direct ‘Wizard of Oz’ Reimagining appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MOVIES
Collider

1988's 'Dangerous Liaisons' Is Still the Best Adaptation of the Book

Dangerous Liaisons, the 1988 period drama directed by Stephen Frears and starring Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer, Uma Therman and Keanu Reeves, is set in France in the late 18th century. The gap between the haves and the have-nots is still widening to an eventual breaking point, but not yet. All that the landed gentry has to worry about right now is their social standing and personal pleasure. It is in this social battlefield where we meet dueling rivals in their attempts to conquer and triumph through seduction of each other or of other people, as the consequences of a lifetime of debauchery, deceit and downright unkindness loom dangerously behind them. It is an absolutely gorgeous film, shot on location in many opulent French palaces, with beautifully detailed and period accurate costuming. No wonder it won the Academy Awards for both costume design and art direction that year. It's also a well-acted film, with Close especially shining in one of her greatest and least spoken about roles. It was the first English language adaptation of the original novel, and it still remains the best one of the lot.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy