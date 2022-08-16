Read full article on original website
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Brown Tap Water in Scituate: Why It's Happening & What You Should DoDianna CarneyScituate, MA
The Hockey Writers
Bruins: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Craig Smith
When fully healthy, the Boston Bruins are over the salary cap. Although they are starting the year with several of their players out, they will, unfortunately, need to move out salary once they are healthy. As a result of this, Craig Smith has come up in the rumor mill. Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now also reported that he heard from an NHL source that the Bruins “had in-depth trade talks with another team” about Smith, but they ended up being “put on hold.” It’s important to note that Murphy’s source did not specify which team general manager (GM) Don Sweeney was speaking to, however.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Flames, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Oilers, Sharks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs and defenseman Rasmus Sandin are at a contract standstill. What will the team do to get over the lack of progress in negotiations? Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins have been holding trade talks with teams about Craig Smith. The Edmonton Oilers...
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting the Bruins’ Trade for Tuukka Rask
Late in the 2005-06 season, former Boston Bruins president Harry Sinden decided to part ways with then general manager (GM) Mike O’Connell. The Bruins were well on their way to a last-place finish in the then Northeast Division and needed a shake-up. After firing O’Connell, Sinden handed the reigns for the rest of the season and the 2006 Entry Draft to assistant GM Jeff Gorton.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Have Multiple Options to Reach Salary Cap Compliance
As it stands now, the Boston Bruins are over the salary cap for the 2022-23 season after they signed Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Pavel Zacha to one-year contracts on Aug. 8. Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney needs to get under the $82.5 million cap by opening night on Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals and Sweeney needs to shed about $2.3 million.
Yardbarker
Former Maple Leafs Forward Nazem Kadri Plans to Bring Stanley Cup to Toronto
"I've done a lot of growing up in that city as well and there have been lots of supporters of mine there," Kadri said when speaking to reporters on Friday while vacationing in France. Kadri signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Flames on Thursday and won his first...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Smith, Krejci, Greenway
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Craig Smith is reportedly being shopped around. In other news, David Krejci spoke on whether or not the Bruce Cassidy firing had any impact on his decision to return on a one-year deal for the 2022-23 season. Last but not least, the Bruins announced days ago that they had invited J.D. Greenway to training camp on a professional tryout offer (PTO).
Yardbarker
Carey Price Unlikely To Play Upcoming Season for Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced that Carey Price is unlikely to play the upcoming 2022-23 season in a press conference on Thursday evening. Hughes was speaking to the meeting in regards to the team acquiring Sean Monahan from the Calgary Flames when he summed up the news on Price by saying it was discouraging.
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ Top Trade Assets for 2022-23
The Montreal Canadiens are safely into a rebuild cycle. General manager (GM) Kent Hughes has been very busy in the nine months he’s been at the helm of the iconic hockey franchise. With a prospect pool of approximately 42 players drafted within the last four draft cycles, the prospect pool is deep and has potential. Added to that, the Habs hold 11 picks in the 2023 Draft, making it possible for management to start to focus on trading for the best quality returns as opposed to holding on to future picks as most rebuilding teams do.
Yardbarker
Report: Flames sign Nazem Kadri, working on moving Sean Monahan
The Calgary Flames are reportedly working on a deal to sign Nazem Kadri, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and ESPN’s Kevin Weekes. Kadri, 31, scored 28 goals and 87 points in 71 games with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2021–22 regular season. He added seven goals and 15 points in 16 playoff games to help the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Knies, Kruse, Dubas & Kadri
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at Matthew Knies’ World Juniors Tournament. Second, I report a signing of Brandon Kruse with the Toronto Marlies. Kruse is a highly skilled, but smallish forward. Third, I’ll look at an interesting take...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Jan Mysak Ready to Make Leap to NHL
Jan Mysak has been well travelled in his hockey career since the Montreal Canadiens drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He played professionally in his home nation of Czechia, then with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Hamilton Bulldogs, then returned to Czechia, then returned to Canada to join the Canadiens American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, then back to the OHL, and finally, internationally in several tournaments sprinkled in for good measure. Phew!
Yardbarker
Montreal Canadiens Must-Watch Games in 2022-23
The Montreal Canadiens open their regular season just under two months from now in October. How they progress with Martin St. Louis in his first full season as their head coach along with the vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and general manager (GM) Kent Hughes will be key storylines fans will be paying attention to during the year. St. Louis, Gorton, and Hughes assumed their respective positions over the course of a turbulent 2021-22, a season after they were defeated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.
Yardbarker
Canadiens’ News and Rumors: Savard, Monahan, Price & More
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, general manager (GM) Kent Hughes is definitely not on vacation anymore as he slides into the weekend having made a big trade to help the Calgary Flames with their cap situation. There is also sad news on the future of Carey Price and some bad blood between Hockey Hall of Famer (HHOF) Serge Savard and former GM Marc Bergevin.
numberfire.com
Enrique Hernandez exits Red Sox's Thursday lineup
Boston Red Sox outfielder Enrique Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hernandez started the first two games of the series after being activated from the injured list Tuesday, but he's grabbing a seat for the finale. Jarren Duran will take over in center field and hit ninth.
Yardbarker
Mark Scheifele on Suspensions, Losing Friends, and His Golf Handicap
Mark Schefiele would be the first to tell you that the 2021-22 NHL season did not go his way, or really anyone on the Winnipeg Jets’ way. And as a matter of fact, he did. The 29-year-old forward had recently been selected as the sponsor’s exemption for the PGA Tour Canada’s 2022 CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open, and met with local media at Southwood Golf and Country Club in advance of Thursday’s 2:40 PM tee time to talk hockey, golf and his ongoing summer training regimen.
