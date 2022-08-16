ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran says Swedish citizen detained for espionage might face other charges

DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A Swedish citizen detained in Iran on suspicion of espionage might face other charges, Iranian judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi said on Tuesday in a televised news conference.

The suspect, who remains unnamed, had been under surveillance by the intelligence ministry during several previous trips to Iran because of "suspicious behaviour", the official IRNA news agency reported in July.

