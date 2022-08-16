Read full article on original website
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Russian paratrooper says it was weeks before he realized that Russia hadn't been attacked and that he had actually invaded Ukraine
A former Russian paratrooper said he didn't understand why his unit invaded Ukraine. Pavel Filatyev told the Guardian that it took him weeks to realize Russia wasn't under attack. The Kremlin peddled a propaganda narrative that it started the Ukraine war to defend itself. A former Russian soldier who invaded...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 3-Blasts hit Russian base in Crimea, Ukraine targets supply lines
KYIV, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Russia blamed saboteurs for explosions at one of its military bases in Moscow-annexed Crimea while Ukraine hinted it was responsible as its officials said their strategy was to destroy supply lines supporting Russia's invasion. The blasts on Tuesday engulfed an ammunition depot at a military...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 5-Russia replaces Black Sea fleet chief after Crimea setbacks
(Adds Ukraine statements on Russia plane movements, three grain ships) * Removal of fleet head would be highest-profile sacking of war. * Ammunition store explodes in latest Crimea blasts. * Zelenskiy says explosions save Ukrainian lives. * Russia says 'neutralises' Islamist cell in Crimea. By Natalia Zinets and Mark Trevelyan.
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
Agriculture Online
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Russia blamed sabotage for explosions at one of its military bases in Moscow-annexed Crimea while Kyiv hinted it was responsible as Ukrainian officials said their strategy was to destroy supply lines supporting Russia's invasion. FIGHTING. * Russia's blame of saboteurs for orchestrating explosions at an ammunition...
Agriculture Online
One more grain ship leaves Ukraine, Turkey's defence ministry says
ANKARA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - One more ship carrying grain has left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Thursday, bringing the total number of vessels to leave Ukraine's Black Sea ports under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal to 25. The Belize-flagged I Maria was loaded with corn, it...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine, UN agreed parameters for IAEA mission to nuclear plant - Zelenskiy
(Adds details, background) LVIV, Ukraine, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he agreed the parameters of a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at talks on Thursday with the U.N. secretary-general and Turkey's leader. Zelenskiy told a news conference after the...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's nuclear plant must be demilitarised - U.N. chief
(Repeats, no changes to text) LVIV, Ukraine, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Thursday for the demilitarisation of the vast nuclear power plant held by Russia in southern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, and said he was gravely concerned by the situation in and around it. Guterres, speaking...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: U.N. must ensure security of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
LVIV, Ukraine, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after talks on Thursday with visiting U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the United Nations must ensure the security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian forces. "Particular attention was paid to the topic of Russia's nuclear blackmail...
Agriculture Online
U.N. chief says 'spirit of compromise' needed over Ukraine grain initiative
LVIV, Ukraine, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine on Thursday to show a "spirit of compromise" and ensure the continued success of a U.N. brokered deal that enabled Ukraine to resume grain exports from its Black Sea ports. Guterres said after talks in the...
Agriculture Online
Russian Foreign Ministry says U.N. proposal to demilitarise Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'unacceptable'
MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry on Thursday dismissed a proposal by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to demilitarise the area around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. During a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechaev said the proposals were "unacceptable". The Zaporizhzhia...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine 2022 wheat harvest 91% complete at 17.4 mln tonnes -union
KYIV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is 91% complete at 17.4 million tonnes despite hostilities in eastern and southern regions, grain traders union UGA said on Friday. The union said farmers had threshed 4.3 million hectares of wheat with an average yield of 4.0 tonnes per hectare.
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-Supply concerns lift Indian rates; Vietnam loses out to competition
* China, Philippines have cut rice purchases from Vietnam - trader. Aug 18 (Reuters) - Indian rates for rice exports rose this week as lower planting fuelled concerns over supplies from the new season, while Vietnamese prices and quality of the grain lagged peers. Top exporter India's 5% broken parboiled...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn recovers from 1-week low; U.S. weather, Ukrainian shipments weigh
SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago corn edged higher on Wednesday, after dropping earlier in the session to its lowest in a week on pressure from crop-friendly U.S. weather and easing Black Sea supply concerns. Wheat and soybeans rose 0.8%. "U.S. weather has added a bit of pressure on prices,"...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Aug 24-30
MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Aug. 24-30 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 July 27-Aug 2 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,951.7 3,002.6 2,923.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 388.2 321.0 319.0 July 20-26 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,984.9 4,413.7 3,144.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 386.8 332.9 303.0 July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 401.6 340.7 323.0 July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.4 352.5 322.0 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn and soybeans steady; weather, Ukraine add pressure
CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans inched higher on Wednesday, bouncing from two days of declines, though the recovery was limited by rain improving weather forecasts in the U.S. Midwest. Wheat prices fell, pressured by increased export activity from Ukraine, while corn traded near even. The most-active soybean contract...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat falls on weak U.S. demand, Ukraine grain shipments
CHICAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for a fifth session on Thursday, pressured by soft export sales, a stronger dollar and continued exports from Ukraine, analysts said. Soybeans firmed after better-than-expected export sales last week indicated strong demand as U.S. harvest nears, while corn traded near even.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Traffic builds up along Rhine after vessel's engine failure
BERLIN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Around 20 ships are stuck in traffic along Germany's river Rhine, where low water levels have already impeded shipping this summer, after a vessel's engine failure closed part of the waterway, authorities said on Wednesday. A vessel with a 1,660-ton load was forced to drop...
Agriculture Online
'Spanish Stonehenge' emerges from drought-hit dam
CACERES, Spain, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A brutal summer has caused havoc for many in rural Spain, but one unexpected side-effect of the country's worst drought in decades has delighted archaeologists - the emergence of a prehistoric stone circle in a dam whose waterline has receded. Officially known as the...
