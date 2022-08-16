ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

President Joe Biden Accepts Role As Honorary Chairman For The 2022 Presidents Cup

By James Hibbitt
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kk1Gv_0hIlnmJM00

Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States of America, has accepted an invitation to be Honorary Chairman of the 2022 Presidents Cup when the competition returns to the United States for the 14th staging at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 20-25.

"We are thankful for President Biden’s acceptance of our invitation to serve as Honorary Chairman for the 2022 Presidents Cup with the event’s return to the United States," said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. "The Presidents Cup has a long-standing tradition of hosting world leaders, spanning several decades and many countries across all party lines, and the addition of President Biden to that list of men and women will help promote and grow the event worldwide and further our efforts in unifying people through the game of golf."

The Presidents Cup, a team match play competition featuring 24 of the world’s top golfers – 12 from the United States and 12 from around the world, excluding Europe – is held biennially, and since 1996 has alternated between the United States and international venues. The U.S. Team has won 11 of the 13 Presidents Cups, and the only win by the International Team came at the 1998 edition at Royal Melbourne. A historic 17-17 tie came in 2003 when the event was held in South Africa, with the International Team captained by Gary Player.

Quail Hollow Club will be the fifth golf course in the United States to host the prestigious competition, joining Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Prince William County, Virginia (1994, 1996, 2000, 2005), TPC Harding Park in San Francisco (2009), Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (2013) and Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey (2017).

Davis Love III will lead the U.S. Team as captain for the first time in 2022 as it returns to American soil, and Trevor Immelman will lead the International Team in search of their first win since 1998.

President Biden is part of a distinguished group of world leaders who have previously held the position of Honorary Chairman at the Presidents Cup:

  • 2019 – Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australia
  • 2017 – 45th U.S. President, Donald J. Trump
  • 2015 – President Park Geun-hye, South Korea
  • 2013 – 44th U.S. President, Barack Obama
  • 2011 – Prime Minister Julia Gillard, Australia
  • 2009 – 44th U.S. President Barack Obama
  • 2007 – Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Canada
  • 2005 – 43rd U.S. President, George W. Bush
  • 2003 – President Thabo Mbeki, Republic of South Africa
  • 2000 – 42nd U.S. President, William Jefferson Clinton
  • 1998 – Prime Minister John Howard, Australia
  • 1996 – 41st U.S. President, George H.W. Bush
  • 1994 – 38th U.S. President, Gerald R. Ford

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Elections
State
Ohio State
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Virginia State
City
Dublin, NC
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

107
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy