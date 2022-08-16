President Joe Biden Accepts Role As Honorary Chairman For The 2022 Presidents Cup

Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States of America, has accepted an invitation to be Honorary Chairman of the 2022 Presidents Cup when the competition returns to the United States for the 14th staging at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 20-25.

"We are thankful for President Biden’s acceptance of our invitation to serve as Honorary Chairman for the 2022 Presidents Cup with the event’s return to the United States," said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. "The Presidents Cup has a long-standing tradition of hosting world leaders, spanning several decades and many countries across all party lines, and the addition of President Biden to that list of men and women will help promote and grow the event worldwide and further our efforts in unifying people through the game of golf."

The Presidents Cup, a team match play competition featuring 24 of the world’s top golfers – 12 from the United States and 12 from around the world, excluding Europe – is held biennially, and since 1996 has alternated between the United States and international venues. The U.S. Team has won 11 of the 13 Presidents Cups, and the only win by the International Team came at the 1998 edition at Royal Melbourne. A historic 17-17 tie came in 2003 when the event was held in South Africa, with the International Team captained by Gary Player.

Quail Hollow Club will be the fifth golf course in the United States to host the prestigious competition, joining Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Prince William County, Virginia (1994, 1996, 2000, 2005), TPC Harding Park in San Francisco (2009), Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (2013) and Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey (2017).

Davis Love III will lead the U.S. Team as captain for the first time in 2022 as it returns to American soil, and Trevor Immelman will lead the International Team in search of their first win since 1998.

President Biden is part of a distinguished group of world leaders who have previously held the position of Honorary Chairman at the Presidents Cup:

2019 – Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australia

2017 – 45th U.S. President, Donald J. Trump

2015 – President Park Geun-hye, South Korea

2013 – 44th U.S. President, Barack Obama

2011 – Prime Minister Julia Gillard, Australia

2009 – 44th U.S. President Barack Obama

2007 – Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Canada

2005 – 43rd U.S. President, George W. Bush

2003 – President Thabo Mbeki, Republic of South Africa

2000 – 42nd U.S. President, William Jefferson Clinton

1998 – Prime Minister John Howard, Australia

1996 – 41st U.S. President, George H.W. Bush

1994 – 38th U.S. President, Gerald R. Ford

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.