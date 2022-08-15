The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) on Behalf of Investors

Read full article on original website
Related
Twist Bioscience Chief Financial Officer Sold $687K In Company Stock
James M Thorburn, Chief Financial Officer at Twist Bioscience TWST, reported a large insider sell on August 18, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday showed that Thorburn sold 13,900 shares of Twist Bioscience. The total transaction amounted to $687,605.
$18 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday following the release of Fed minutes, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Here's What Investors Need To Know About Colombia's Cannabis Market, An Analysis Of Flora Growth's Earnings
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC kicked off the week by reporting a 604% year-over-year revenue increase totaling roughly $15 million for the first half of fiscal 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic revealed in his recent note that the company's revenues were below both his and FactSet estimates of $16.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively.
Why Crypto-Related Stocks Are Trading Lower: Here Are 34 Stocks Moving Premarket
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE shares rose 88.3% to $0.9507 in pre-market trading after the company announced a marketing authorization application for pegzilarginase for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency has been submitted to and successfully validated by the European Medicines Agency. Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT shares rose 60% to $1.60...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Healthcare Stock Dipped Over 30%; Here Are 83 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV shares climbed 199.6% to close at $7.64 on Wednesday after the company announced it plans to explore the potential development of a novel monkeypox vaccine using its norovirus shell and protrusion virus-like particle platform. Hill International, Inc. HIL shares gained 60.3% to close at $2.79...
Cineworld Shares Plummet On Reports Of Bankruptcy Filing: What We Know So Far
British cinema chain Cineworld Group PLC CNNWF is expected to file a chapter 11 (bankruptcy) petition in the U.S. and will follow suit with an insolvency proceeding in the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reported. Law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP and consultants from AlixPartners are said to be advising...
Intel Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intel. Looking at options history for Intel INTC we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
Could This Company's HyBryte™ Provide A Safer, More Convenient Alternative To Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment?
Patients always have hope if their cancers are detected early. Thanks to advanced research and therapies, the earlier the cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chance of it being cured. Regular self-exams or medical screening for well-known cancers like skin, breast, mouth, testicles, prostate and rectum may lead...
Comments / 0