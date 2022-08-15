For as long as I can remember, I've been a bit of a Japanophile. My grandfather was an East Asian history professor, so I suspect that has something to do with it. But I also grew up as a painfully dorky teenager in the '90s when a lot of popular culture — video games, comics, fashion — was heavily influenced by Japan. I wasn't much of a foodie growing up, but that didn't stop me from loving Japanese drinks. As a teenager, I was lucky enough to have regular access to favorites like Pocari Sweat, Ramune, and C.C. Lemon. But I also loved green tea in all its forms, from sweetened bottles to meticulously prepared matcha and the ceremony associated with it.

