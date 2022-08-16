Bad Sisters is a worthy remake of Belgian black comedy-drama Clan. It's an intriguing whodunnit that plays out with some brilliant twists along the way. The show's cast, superbly led by Sharon Horgan (who also adapted the series for Apple TV Plus), are on top form, with the actors portraying the five Garvey sisters particularly sublime as the tortured souls to horrific brother-in-law JP Williams. It struggles with plot pacing issues at times and, at 10 episodes, it's a series that feels overly long. Still, those who stick it out will be rewarded with a compelling story that'll leave you guessing until the last moment.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO