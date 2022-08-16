Read full article on original website
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (August 19)
August has already offered up the likes of Prey, The Sandman and Day Shift on streaming services, but this weekend welcomes a whole different caliber of new movies and TV shows. Leading the charge is Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, which begins streaming on HBO Max from...
TechRadar
What time is House of the Dragon episode 1 released on HBO Max?
It's almost time for Fire and Blood. House of the Dragon, the first Game of Thrones spin-off show, is almost here, and fans around the world are eager to see if it'll live up to the hype that surrounded its predecessor. Well, the first seven seasons at least. House of...
TechRadar
A brilliant ensemble cast makes this darkest of comedy-dramas a hit: Bad Sisters review
Bad Sisters is a worthy remake of Belgian black comedy-drama Clan. It's an intriguing whodunnit that plays out with some brilliant twists along the way. The show's cast, superbly led by Sharon Horgan (who also adapted the series for Apple TV Plus), are on top form, with the actors portraying the five Garvey sisters particularly sublime as the tortured souls to horrific brother-in-law JP Williams. It struggles with plot pacing issues at times and, at 10 episodes, it's a series that feels overly long. Still, those who stick it out will be rewarded with a compelling story that'll leave you guessing until the last moment.
Surprise! The Sandman gets a dreamy bonus episode on Netflix
Mild spoilers follow for The Sandman. You have been warned. Netflix has announced a surprise new episode for its TV adaptation of The Sandman – and it's available to stream now. Revealed in a press release, Netflix confirmed that a two-part bonus episode will comprise tales from the third...
TechRadar
How to watch House of the Dragon online: stream the Game of Thrones prequel in India
No queen has ever sat atop the Iron Throne, but when King Viserys I Targaryen names Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, his first-born child, as his heir, the Houses Stark, Velaryon and Baratheon unite behind the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms' decision. However, when Viserys' younger brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen, disputes the ruling and the King bungles his opportunity to make his word final, any chance of a peaceful succession goes up in flames. War is afoot, and you can read on to find out how to watch House of the Dragon online wherever you are in the world.
Netflix's Wednesday Addams TV show gets a creepy and kooky first trailer
Wednesday, Netflix's revival of beloved franchise The Addams Family, has been handed a Fall 2022 release window date. An official trailer accompanied the release date announcement, which gives us our best look yet at the gothic, dark comedy before its arrival later this year. Just watch out for any piranhas in your local swimming pool next time you go:
TechRadar
Star Trek: The Motion Picture sets a course for a 4K cinematic final frontier
Star Trek: The Motion Picture is unexpectedly being re-released in UK cinemas – and it's all down to the movie's forthcoming 4K Ultra HD (UHD) and Blu-ray release. The sci-fi movie, which earned three Academy Award nominations following its original December 1979 launch, will be available to watch in cinemas across the UK for a limited time starting Friday, August 19. Trekkies will be able to watch the film in all its meticulously remastered glory, then, very soon.
TechRadar
A Marvel-ous surprise package that smashes it out of the park: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law review
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a contender for the strongest entry award in Marvel's Disney Plus back catalog. It eschews the studio's tried-and-tested formula in favor of something more creative, funnier, and surreal; elements that help it shine as a TV spectacle. There are issues with some derivative story beats, while its lack of overarching threat mean She-Hulk's live-action debut may fall victim to the same rushed finale problem that other Marvel TV offerings have. Largely, though, Attorney at Law is a superb MCU entry – and arguably its biggest surprise package for a long time.
TechRadar
Netflix's ad-supported plans won't allow offline viewing
Netflix might not allow you to enjoy your favourite shows while you’re offline during your trips if you opt for their future affordable plans. The upcoming ad-supported plans on one of the biggest streaming platforms may disable downloading shows and movies. According to a report (opens in new tab)...
