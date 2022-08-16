ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Rep. Adam Kinzinger Slams Trump, His 'Creepy' Supporters' Reaction To FBI Search

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cbFV4_0hIlhCW400

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) slammed Donald Trump and his supporters’ unsettling behavior since the FBI searched the former president’s Florida home, looking for classified documents.

Soon after the raid of Mar-a-Lago, Trump began feeding conspiracy theories to his supporters, claiming that the FBI had planted damaging materials at his home. He also attacked the credibility of the Justice Department and described the investigation as a politically-motivated attack.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security subsequently reported a spike in violent threats toward federal law enforcement involved in the search.

On Monday, Kinzinger told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that Trump was 100% responsible for inciting his supporters and blasted other Republican lawmakers for echoing Trump’s “dangerous” anti-government rhetoric.

“Donald Trump and his supporters have become quite creepy in how they’re acting and what they’re threatening,” Kinzinger said, referring to a message Trump reportedly had conveyed to Attorney General Merrick Garland last week.

A person familiar with the exchange told The New York Times the message was: “The country is on fire. What can I do to reduce the heat?”

“I don’t know what it means,” Kinzinger said. “Only Donald Trump in his own head knows what that means. But it does strike me as something like, you know, what you hear from the mafia. ‘Hey, if you want your store to be secure, give us money. We’ll make sure you’re secure,’ when in fact there was never a threat in the first place.’”

Federal prosecutors are investigating whether Trump took highly classified materials from the White House. He is also under federal investigation for his attempted coup to remain in power.

Georgia officials are separately probing whether Trump and his allies interfered in the state’s 2020 election. There are also ongoing civil and criminal investigations into his business dealings in New York.

Comments / 169

Renee Cox
3d ago

Adam is a person who is trying to be something he's not and never will be he's been like that since his child hood. thinks he is tough but he's not

Reply(24)
54
Saveyourself
2d ago

Why is he even calling himself a Republican? So now he is attacking all Republicans that support Trump? Not very smart.

Reply(2)
18
Brenda Hapner
3d ago

Trump needs to be charged for all of his high crimes, prosecuted and sentenced to life in prison or permanently banned from the U.S.! 😡😡😡😡😡

Reply(11)
18
Related
TheDailyBeast

Remember When Eric Trump Adamantly Claimed They Didn’t Receive the Search Warrant?

The FBI’s search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate has finally been made public, revealing that the ex-president is under investigation for espionage and unlawfully keeping “top secret” documents. It also confirms that the warrant and property receipt were indeed given to Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb at the time, despite Eric Trump’s claims to the contrary. Earlier this week, the former president’s son told conservative media—including The Daily Mail and Fox Business correspondent Charles Gasparino—that FBI agents “would not give [Bobb] a copy of the search warrant.” The documents that were unsealed on Friday, however, revealed that Bobb actually signed the FBI’s receipt. (The former OAN host, meanwhile, had indicated in multiple interviews this week that she had obtained the warrant and property inventory.) Gasparino, for his part, has continued to stand by his reporting that the Trump family didn’t receive the warrant in a timely fashion while also accusing his critics of living in their mom’s basement.Read more at The Daily Beast.
POTUS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Variety

‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King

“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis

The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news – live: Poll says majority of Americans back Mar-a-Lago raid as Pence rebukes GOP for FBI attacks

As he considers whether to mount a 2024 presidential campaign, Mike Pence this morning told an audience that he would consider testifying before the 6 January select committee if invited.“If there’s an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” he reportedly said. “It would be unprecedented in history for a Vice President to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill, but as I’ve said, I don’t wanna prejudge.”Mr Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, has already testified to both the select committee and a grand jury convened by the Department of Justice to investigate the attempt to overthrow...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolf Blitzer
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The Justice Department#Cnn#Republican#The New York Times
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans

Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
POTUS
HuffPost

HuffPost

119K+
Followers
7K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy