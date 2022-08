UPDATE: The flood advisory for Windward Oahu has been extended through 2 A.M. Wednesday. The same areas are affected with the heaviest rain near Kaaawa and Punaluu as of 11:20 P.M. HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall on […]

HONOLULU COUNTY, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO