Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Leeds Police recover multiple firearms in search warrant

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Leeds Police Department say they’ve recovered multiple firearms during a search warrant on August 17. Authorities say they obtained a search warrant for a home in the 8300 block of 12th Avenue South. Leeds Police partnered with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on an investigation at this location.
police.birminghamal.gov

Media Release 165-Homicide Investigation-29th Place Ensley

The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation. The incident occurred on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Jonathan Devon Glenn, (25), B/M, of Birmingham, Alabama. At approximately 10:50 PM, West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 2800 Block of 29th Place Ensley on report of a person shot. Officers arrived...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police issue warning about recent scam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department warned people about a recent scam. The would-be thief contacts the person by phone using a Birmingham Police Department phone number. The phone number (205) 254-2685 appears on the Caller ID. The scammer then addresses the potential victim by name, and accuses...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Person found dead in house fire in Docena

DOCENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say one person was found dead in a house fire in Docena on August 18. This happened in the 300 block of 6th Street. So far, it is unknown what caused this fire. We will continue to update...
DOCENA, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Person injured in shooting at Birmingham service station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a service station on August 17, 2022. Authorities said officers responded to 1200 40th Street Ensley to a person down. There they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds PD arrest two on drug charges

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Leeds Police Department (LPD) arrested two people on Wednesday, August 17, at approximately 12:35 p.m. According to the LPD, officers had previously obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 8300 block of 12th Avenue South in Birmingham. “The LPD and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics […]
CBS 42

Man shot near 40th Street Ensley Wednesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday night. According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, officers responded to calls of a person shot near the 1200 block of 40th Street Ensley at approximately 5:58 p.m. Officers discovered an adult male who was wounded by […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in Jefferson County house fire, investigation underway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a house fire in an unincorporated area of Jefferson County left one person dead Thursday afternoon. According to the Minor Heights Fire Department, crews were sent to a house fire in the 300 block of 6th Street in Docena, Ala. just before 12:15 p.m. One […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

$1,000 reward offered for info on Talladega homicide

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a Talladega shooting that killed a local woman last month. On July 28, Talladega Police Department officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Brignoli Street on a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they located a 30-year-old Black […]
TALLADEGA, AL
Cullman Daily News

The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper

Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Law enforcement seize illegally grown marijuana in Coosa County

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement agencies worked to recover marijuana that was being illegally grown in Coosa County Thursday. In a since-deleted statement released on the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Michael Howell confirmed that several agencies, including two helicopters, were called to retrieve the marijuana. “This operation was a group […]
COOSA COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

Suspects involved in shooting near Cheaha State Park arrested

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Both suspects involved in the robbery near Cheaha State Park that left a man dead have been arrested, according to Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, Clay County Rescue Squad and Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department arrived to National Forrest Service Road 600-3 near Cheaha Mountain on calls of […]
ABC 33/40 News

Vehicle of interest sought in connection to Birmingham shootings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department requested help from the public with locating a vehicle of interest it said has possibly been used during recent shootings within the city. The police department said the vehicle is being described as a white Ford Explorer, with a stolen municipal...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
wbrc.com

Teen struck by car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say a teenager was struck by a car on August 17, 2022. This happened on 71st Street South and 1st Avenue South. Authorities say the victim was a 17-year-old male, and that he suffered minor injuries. We will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Search canceled for missing 38-year-old woman last seen in Mobile

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a canceled/closed investigation in the Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Ginger Ann Holmes Wednesday night. Moundville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 38-year-old woman. Ginger Ann Holmes was last seen Monday in the area of Delchamps Drive […]
MOUNDVILLE, AL

