PlayStation PC launcher references found in Spider-Man Remastered for PC
It looks like Sony could be working on its own PlayStation PC launcher. References to a PlayStation PC launcher have been discovered in the recent release of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC, and VGC has verified that the references are real. A PC launcher for PlayStation games would compliment...
Quantum Knights open-world shooter gameplay will be revealed at Gamescom 2022
Game development studio Space Dive Games have revealed that they will be showcasing their new open world shooter Quantum Knights at the upcoming Gamescom 2022 games show taking place in Cologne from August 24th to 28th. The new mediaeval fantasy open world action shooter features ”dynamic combat and movement mechanisms”.
Apple releases iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.61.1
Apple has released two new software updates, iOS 15.6.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6.1 for the iPad, both of these updates are now available to download. According to the release notes for this new iPhone and iPad updates, these updates come with some important security updates. Here is a...
Life is Strange remaster collection for Nintendo Switch arrives on September 27th
Following a last-minute delay earlier in the year, the Nintendo Switch version of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will arrive on September 27th. The bundle is now titled the “Arcadia Bay Collection” on Switch and it brings together enhanced versions of the first two entries in the adventure series.
Steam Deck running Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
Earlier this month Sony, Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software launched the PC port of the once PlayStation exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered providing PC gamers with a wealth of graphical enhancements and options to tweak their gameplay visuals. Now Digital Foundry has carried out a performance test comparing the Valve Steam Deck handheld console against the AyaNeo Air. Providing you with an in-depth look at what you can expect from the graphics and gameplay when playing the new Spider-Man game on a handheld console.
Sega unveils every game coming to the Genesis Mini 2
Sega has released the full list of Sega Genesis and Sega CD games coming to the Sega Genesis Mini 2. You might be surprised to learn that one of the more notable titles on the list is the controversial Night Trap from way back when. Night Trap is a full-motion...
Google releases Android 13 for Pixel devices
Google has announced that it is rolling out its Android 13 software update for Pixel devices, it is also expected to be headed to other manufacturers’ devices soon. The new Android 13 software update brings a wide range of new features to Google’s Pixel smartphones, you can see more information below.
1Password 8 password manager launches for iOS and Android
1Password the fully featured and secure password manager application, available across a wide variety of different platforms has today announced the launch of its 1Password 8 app for iOS and Android devices. Earlier this year the app entered its early access development stage and is now available to all via the appropriate app stores.
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed arrives on PC, PlayStation and Xbox on October 18th
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is a four vs. one multiplayer game that will arrive in the midst of Halloween season. The game will hit the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 18th. That is perfectly spooky timing. You can either play as...
How to reset your iPhone network settings
If you have been experiencing issues when trying to connect to the Internet using your iPhone from either your home network, Internet hotspots or your 4G or 5G cellular networks. You may be interested in this quick guide that should be able to easily correct any connection issues you may be experiencing on your iPhone by showing you how to reset your iPhone network settings.
Avermedia Live Gamer Extreme 3 plug-and-play external 4K capture card
Gamers and streamers looking for an external 4K capture card complete with support for variable refresh rate (VRR). May be interested in the new Live Gamer Extreme 3 from Avermedia which is now available to purchase priced at $170. The plug-and-play external 4K capture card, it can capture up to 4K 30fps in SDR while passing through gameplay at up to 4K 60fps in HDR. The plug-and-play 4K capture card, is capable of capturing up to 4K 30fps in SDR while passing through gameplay at up to 4K 60fps in HDR.
OnePlus 10T smartphone gets reviewed (Video)
The new OnePlus 10T smartphone launched recently, we previously saw an unboxing video of the handset and more recently a durability test. Now we get to find out what the new OnePlus smartphone is like in a new review video from Tech Spurt, let’s find out more details about the handset.
Evil West Delayed By Two Months
Evil West, the upcoming third-person wild west action game developed by Flying Wild Hog, has been now been delayed. It was originally due to be out this September, but the game has now been delayed to November 22, 2022. This delay only makes us wait about two months. But why? Publisher Focus Entertainment released a statement on Twitter explaining that it’s the result of the team wanting the game to be the best it can be at launch.
Android 13 in action, top features revealed (Video)
Yesterday Google released Android 13 for their Pixel range of smartphones and now we get to find out more details about the update. The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the latest version of Google’s Android OS and some of its new features. . Here...
What’s new in iOS 16 beta 6 (Video)
Yesterday Apple released iOS 16 beta 6 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 16 beta 6 for the iPad at the same time. Now we get to find out more details about what is included in the new beta of Apple’s iOS 16 in a new video from Zollotech.
TeamFree 4K dual stream video conferencing solution
TeamFree is an all-in-one video conferencing solution offering built-in privacy protection and the ability to conduct face-to-face meetings anywhere in the world. The affordable conferencing system is equipped with a 100° wide angle field-of-view and 360° omnidirectional microphone together with 4K output. Other features include intelligent noise reduction...
Acpotel NV30 6 x 60X full color night vision monocular $319
Acpotel the professional laser measurement company have launched their first Kickstarter campaign this month to take their new high-performance handheld night vision monocular Acpotel NV30 from concept to production. The unique monocular is equipped with a Sony IMX sensor and can provide full colour night vision up to 500 m and is equipped with a 6 x 60X magnification and features three infrared light levels and a Max256G TF card for recording imagery.
ADATA XPG Hurricane ARGB PWM PC fans
ADATA has this week week introduced its new XPG Hurricane ARGB PWM PC fans equipped with patented dual-layer design for maximum cooling performance says ADATA. The Main Blade and Booster Blade work in conjunction to enhance airflow and static pressure, while minimizing wind resistance. This allows the fan to deliver superior cooling results while also keeping the noise to a minimum.
2022 Motorola Edge is official
Motorola has launched its latest smartphone, 2022 Motorola Edge, the handset comes with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 released for the OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus has released OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, the new beta comes a week after the previous release. The new OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 brings a range of new features to the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones, more details on this are below. OxygenOS...
