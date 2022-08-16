Read full article on original website
Sacramento Observer
County Proclaims Public Health Emergency
Sacramento County proclaimed a public health emergency and a local emergency in order to ensure appropriate resources and funding are available to the County in its response to monkeypox. The proclamations of a public health emergency and local emergency do not signify an increased risk to the residents of Sacramento...
Sacramento Observer
Natomas Unified School District Board Meets August 17
The NUSD Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, August 17 at 6 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion is to approve and review consent items, calendar items, action items, and public comments. View the meeting agenda. The meeting can be viewed online. Join the meeting via the NUSD website.
Sacramento Observer
Newsom’s “Water Supply Strategy” Geared to Combat Drought, Climate Change
(CBM) – The Golden State is doing more than just praying for rain amidst the historic drought that is battering the state and the western United States. Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a plan that would increase California’s water supply and combat the extreme weather patterns caused by climate change. The initiative, its scope captured in the 19-page “California’s Water Supply Strategy, Adapting to a Hotter, Drier Future” document released by Newsom’s administration, will invest $8 billion in water recycling, storage, and desalination.
Sacramento Observer
Free Community BBQ and Backpack Giveaway August 19
On Friday, August 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., St. HOPE invites Sacramento students and families to a free Community BBQ and Backpack Giveaway. This celebration is a great way to kick off the new school year and make sure students across the Sacramento region have a backpack and the school supplies they need to succeed in school. In addition to giving away backpacks and school supplies, there will be a delicious BBQ, fun activities, games, and prizes for the whole community to enjoy.
Sacramento Observer
No Stoppin’ Them
As the education tide once again turns to back-to-school season, a group of recent graduates reflect on how they’re overcoming challenges and striving for future success. Pahress Wysinger, Amiyah McDaniel and Montay McDaniel recently graduated from area colleges and have set their sights on taking the next steps in their academic pursuits and careers. They’re also participants in the STRIVE Academy, run by local professor and therapist Dr. Arrickia McDaniel. Dr. McDaniel founded the nonprofit in 2007 to develop pathways to reach and serve underserved youth and marginalized communities.
