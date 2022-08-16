Read full article on original website
Related
How Much Is Jennifer Lopez Worth?
Jennifer Lopez has another reason to celebrate as she turns 53 on July 24: a new marriage. On July 16, Lopez tied the knot with Ben Affleck, her leading man for the past year. The two took the long...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Kiss Passionately After Getting Dunkin' Donuts
Dunkin' Donuts is to Ben Affleck what Birkin bags are to Jennifer Lopez. Which is really just another way of saying, if you spot one in public, you're likely to spot the other. Now, as newlyweds, Affleck is mixing the best of both worlds by bringing his wife along for...
Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin.Christopher Anne Boldt's injury is said to be "not serious" despite the handsome hunk finding his mom wounded after falling off a dock at his Georgia estate, where the celebrations will take place, starting with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 19. Affleck called the police, having reportedly noticed Boldt cut her leg open upon the fall.'SO SELFISH': JENNIFER...
Carrie Underwood Reportedly Has A Feud With Kelly Clarkson Following Their Recent Album Releases
Singer-songwriters and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly ‘very competitive’ with each other, and possibly feuding. According to an anonymous source who recently spoke to Star Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer was not happy that the “Since U Been Gone” crooner dropped her cover EP, Kellyoke, the same week that her country record, Denim & Rhinestones was set to be released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
Rosie O'Donnell Admits Regret for Making Fun of Anne Heche Amid Her Hospitalization
Rosie O'Donnell is expressing remorse. As actress Anne Heche remains in a coma after she survived a fiery car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, O'Donnell took to TikTok on Sunday to reflect on her past treatment of Heche, sharing that she now feels "bad" for her remarks. In the...
Ben Affleck’s mom injured, rushed to hospital ahead of Jennifer Lopez wedding
No “Wedding Planner” could have prepared for this. Ben Affleck’s mom was rushed to the hospital on Friday after falling off a dock at the actor’s Georgia home where he and Jennifer Lopez are planning to marry for the second time this weekend, the Daily Mail reported. Pictures show an ambulance departing the “Argo” star’s property with his mother, who was taken to St. Joseph Candler children’s hospital in Savannah, according to the report. A source told Daily Mail that his mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, fell and cut her leg. The outlet originally reported it was a child who was injured. The...
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mario Lopez goes out for dinner in Los Angeles
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mario Lopez are great friends! The pair were recently captured walking out of Catch Steak LA, a contemporary steakhouse restaurant. For the outing, the tv host kept his look casual and rocked a pair of pants, a velvel t-shirt, and black...
Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos
It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
Ben Affleck’s Georgia Home: Everything To Know About Where He’ll Marry Jennifer Lopez – Again
For a glam couple like Bennifer, one wedding is nowhere near enough! Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, are reportedly set for a second, three-day celebration at his sprawling Georgia estate starting on August 19. The famous couple, who have been engaged in the past before breaking up in 2004, will reportedly begin the festivities with a rehearsal dinner, followed by a wedding ceremony and other activities.
Inside Brad Pitt’s New $40 Million Home in Beachy Carmel, California
Watch: Brad Pitt's Life in the Spotlight: "E! THS" Recap. Brad Pitt has got some new old digs. The 53-year-old actor has reportedly put down $40 million for a historic home overlooking the ocean in the Carmel Highlands along California's central coast, according to public records, per the Wall Street Journal.
Tour Amber Heard's $1.05 Million Desert Home She's Been Forced To Sell To Payoff Johnny Depp Debt: Photos
Amber Heard has seemingly been making extreme life changes since being dealt a huge legal defeat against ex Johnny Depp. The actress reportedly pawned off her secluded Yucca Valley California home in an apparent attempt to pay back the $8.35 million debt she now owes her former spouse. The estate boasts three-bedrooms, three-bathrooms and sits on 6 acres of land with 2,450 square feet of living space. According to documents, the home was officially sold on July 18 for a reported $1.05 million. Heard purchased the home for $570,000 in 2019.FIVE TIMES AMBER HEARD CONFUSED THE PUBLIC IN COURT DURING...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prince Harry Reportedly Called David Beckham & Accused Victoria of Talking to Press About Them
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are probably not thrilled by Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors , which has some pretty explosive stories that seem to have a very negative Sussex slant. We already know that the royal expert dragged Meghan’s friend Jessica Mulroney into the Kate Middleton pre-wedding fight, so why not bring David and Victoria Beckham into the gossip chat?
Jennifer Garner Goes For Morning Run While Ex Ben Affleck Galavants On Parisian Honeymoon With JLo
No days off! On Thursday, July 21, Jennifer Garner was seen pounding the pavement in Los Angeles alongside a few gal pals. The actress was beaming during her sweat session and wore a baseball cap, black tank, black camo print leggings and a pair of athletic sneakers. She had her brunette tresses tied up in a ponytail and she sported an Apple Watch on her wrist as well.
Harper's Bazaar
Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum
Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands While Spotted on a Rare Date Night Outing
Quality time! Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, were spotted out during a rare public date night in New York on Wednesday, August 3. The “We Belong Together” artist and her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reportedly Still Together Despite Breakup Rumors
If you woke with a start this morning wondering, Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly still together? then, boy, do I have news for you!. The couple are indeed still going strong in the face of breakup rumors, at least according to TMZ. Sources tell the outlet that “they're doing just fine” and have “no big issues" which sounds…promising, I guess.
Jennifer Lopez Holds Hands With Emme, 14, After Lunch With Ben Affleck & Seraphina
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got in some quality time with two of their children, Emme Muniz, 14, and Seraphina Affleck, 13, in Paris on July 26. The foursome was photographed leaving lunch together. J.Lo and Emme took the lead as they exited the restaurant, with the duo keeping close and holding hands. Meanwhile, Ben and Seraphina trailed close behind them, walking side by side.
Katie Holmes looks bohemian chic while on a date with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III
Katie Holmes looks bohemian chic while on a date with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise have been going head to head when it comes to cute NYC fashion. This week the actress was spotted walking with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III...
Ben Affleck Fell Asleep On A Boat With Jennifer Lopez And It's A+ Meme Material
Me in college during any math class...
Fox News
779K+
Followers
176K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3