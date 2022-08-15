Read full article on original website
1039thebulldog.com
LCC and Jenkins Volleyball schedule
The Letcher County Central Lady Cougar volleyball team will next play at Pikeville tomorrow, Saturday, morning at 11:00am. Jenkins volleyball team will next play Buckhorn in their home opener tonight at 6:00pm.
1039thebulldog.com
LCC soccer played doubleheader Last night at Pikeville
LCC soccer played a boys/girls doubleheader at Pikeville last night. The boys lost 5-1 and the girls tied 2-2. Letcher Central will next play Belfry in the home opener doublesheader this Tuesday at Cougar Field. The girls play at 6:00pm followed by the boys around 8:00pm.
1039thebulldog.com
LCC volleyball opens the season with a road win
In high school volleyball last night…. The Letcher County Central Lady Cougar volleyball team opened the season last night with a 3-0 win at Belfry winning 25-22, 25-22 and 25-17. LCC will next play at Pikeville Saturday morning at 11:00am. Jenkins volleyball will next play Buckhorn in their home...
1039thebulldog.com
LCC Cougar football begins the 22′ season tonight
The Letcher County Central Cougars open the 2022 football season tonight at home against the Shelby Valley Wildcats. We’ll broadcast the LCC-Shelby Valley game tonight with Anthony Bersaglia and Greg “Bull” Creech here on 103.9 The Bulldog. The Appalachian Wireless Cougar Countdown pregame show begins at 7:00pm...
1039thebulldog.com
LCC golfer qualifies for 2A State Tournament
Letcher County Central High School mens golfer Senior Clay Richardson Finished 2nd in the individual at the sectional 2A tournament at Stone Crest in Prestonsburg. Richardson has qualified for the 2A State Tournament on September 12 at the Owensboro Country Club.
1039thebulldog.com
Jenkins and LCC Soccer games tonight
The Jenkins girls open their first ever season with a game tonight at Shelby Valley starting at 6:30pm. The Jenkins boys open their first ever soccer season tomorrow, Friday, at Buckhorn at 7:00pm. Letcher County Central soccer will next play a boys and girls doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, at Pikeville. The...
1039thebulldog.com
Jenkins and Letcher Central soccer schedule
In high school soccer…. The Jenkins girls open their first ever season tomorrow, Thursday, at Shelby Valley. The Jenkins boys open their first ever soccer season this Friday at Buckhorn. Letcher County Central boys and girls soccer will next play a boys and girls doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, at Pikeville....
wymt.com
Reed Sheppard will not be granted waiver to play in flood relief game
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After previously announcing a charity game featuring the nation’s top recruits, North Laurel’s reed Sheppard will not be allowed to play. Sheppard and Lyon County’s Travis Perry will not be granted waivers to play in the charity game per the KHSAA. The game,...
Eastern Kentucky flooded school districts begin rebuilding; shift focus to staff, students
For the superintendents, reopening the schools physically is the easiest part. The superintendents said they are now focused on meeting the immediate needs of staff and students both physically and mentally while construction crews handle the buildings.
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear updates on eastern Ky. flooding include $6.7 million donated to Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – During his regular weekly press conference on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll from the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky last month remains at 39, while two Breathitt County women are still missing. The deaths have occurred in five counties: 8 in Breathitt,...
q95fm.net
Keith Randall “Horse” Justice
Keith Randall “Horse” Justice, age 61, of Chloe Road in Pikeville, KY., passed from this life, Sunday, August 14, 2022. Keith was born December 20, 1960 to the late Ralph Gene and Glema “Taylor” Justice in Pike County, KY. Visitation for Keith will be Saturday, August...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Humane Society urges adoptions to help animals affected by eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a natural disaster happens, it’s not just people who get displaced, pets do, too. So when the floods hit eastern Kentucky at the end of July, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) went down to help clear animal shelters. However, they weren’t picking up animals...
moversmakers.org
Benefit planned for Ky. flooding relief
A team of Cincinnatians with connections in Eastern Kentucky have organized a benefit to help flooding victims there. “Hope for the Hills” will be Aug. 27 from 1-4 p.m., an afternoon of music, art and refreshments, all to benefit flood relief efforts. Proceeds will go to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, a nonprofit foundation that has already launched individual emergency relief grants and small business loans, and CANE Kitchen, which is currently feeding hundreds of people a day out of its commercial kitchen in a transformed Whitesburg, Ky., high school.
clayconews.com
BULLIES OR SNIPERS: SINGLE BIGGEST THREAT IN CLAY COUNTY KENTUCKY SCHOOLS?
CLAY COUNTY, KY (August 18th, 2022) - Children in the Clay County, Kentucky public education system return to the classroom today after the original start date was postponed for a week due to flooding. The beginning of school marks a day of many firsts. The first day of grade school, the last first day of school for the senior class, the first day for a new bus driver and so on.
kentuckytoday.com
Danville church empowered to ‘get their hands dirty’
DANVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Pastor Jonathan Grizzell of Hedgeville Baptist says there’s a benefit that comes from giving, and an even bigger benefit that comes from doing. He’s getting the best of both worlds after his congregation decided to rally for a family and church that is struggling with flood recovery in the Blackey, Roxanne and Jeremiah areas of Letcher County. Those places became the target after a new church member told the pastor that they had family in that part of eastern Kentucky.
Lexington lawyers seek to help eastern Kentucky flood survivors denied FEMA aid
Dinsmore and Shohl Law Firm will be setting up a clinic at the Pine Mountain Grill in Whitesburg starting at 10 a.m. Friday.
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flood survivor credits her faith when moving forward
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The power of water may be a difficult concept for some to understand, but not for Billie Marshall. It's an all-too-familiar force for her. "You hardly can take it in," the Breathitt County native said. The house she and her husband shared for nearly a...
1039thebulldog.com
Road closure today on KY 931 at Sandlick
There’s a road closure today on KY 931 in Letcher County for some emergency cross drain repair. KY 931 will be closed near Retriever Lane for about 5 hours this morning. All motorists including emergency vehicles will need to use an alternate route. Work also started this week along...
q95fm.net
Experts Visiting Eastern Kentucky Disaster Centers to Help Restore Flood Victims Heirlooms
Experts who are visiting disaster centers in the region can help victims restore heirlooms and keepsakes that were damaged in recent flooding. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency said experts with the Heritage Emergency National Task Force may be able to help restore artwork, quilts, photos, important documents and other items.
wymt.com
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
