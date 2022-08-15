Read full article on original website
LCC Cougar football begins the 22′ season tonight
The Letcher County Central Cougars open the 2022 football season tonight at home against the Shelby Valley Wildcats. We’ll broadcast the LCC-Shelby Valley game tonight with Anthony Bersaglia and Greg “Bull” Creech here on 103.9 The Bulldog. The Appalachian Wireless Cougar Countdown pregame show begins at 7:00pm...
LCC soccer played doubleheader Last night at Pikeville
LCC soccer played a boys/girls doubleheader at Pikeville last night. The boys lost 5-1 and the girls tied 2-2. Letcher Central will next play Belfry in the home opener doublesheader this Tuesday at Cougar Field. The girls play at 6:00pm followed by the boys around 8:00pm.
LCC and Jenkins Volleyball schedule
The Letcher County Central Lady Cougar volleyball team will next play at Pikeville tomorrow, Saturday, morning at 11:00am. Jenkins volleyball team will next play Buckhorn in their home opener tonight at 6:00pm.
LCC volleyball opens the season with a road win
In high school volleyball last night…. The Letcher County Central Lady Cougar volleyball team opened the season last night with a 3-0 win at Belfry winning 25-22, 25-22 and 25-17. LCC will next play at Pikeville Saturday morning at 11:00am. Jenkins volleyball will next play Buckhorn in their home...
LCC Cougar football opens this Friday at home
The Letcher County Central football Cougars open the 2022 season this Friday August 19th at home against Shelby Valley. We’ll broadcast the LCC-Shelby Valley game Friday night with Anthony Bersaglia and the Bulldog sports team here on 103.9 The Bulldog. The Appalachian Wireless Cougar Countdown pregame show begins at...
LCC golfer qualifies for 2A State Tournament
Letcher County Central High School mens golfer Senior Clay Richardson Finished 2nd in the individual at the sectional 2A tournament at Stone Crest in Prestonsburg. Richardson has qualified for the 2A State Tournament on September 12 at the Owensboro Country Club.
Knott County Central football coach resigns
Knott County Central head football coach Joe Beder has resigned. New athletic director Justin Amburgey confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon. Beder was named the new football coach back in January, succeeding Brock Hall. Beder was the Patriot head coach from 2005-09, going 12-41 during that time. Amburgey says the program...
Road closure today on KY 931 at Sandlick
There’s a road closure today on KY 931 in Letcher County for some emergency cross drain repair. KY 931 will be closed near Retriever Lane for about 5 hours this morning. All motorists including emergency vehicles will need to use an alternate route. Work also started this week along...
Judge Adams offers information about black mold
Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams is reminding you to be very careful as you start to encounter more and more mold in the cleanup and recovery process. If you have asthma or a weakened immune system, do not enter buildings that may contain mold and if you must work around mold, wear an N95 or better respirator, gloves, long sleeves, and long pants.
Free farmers markets for the next four Saturdays in Letcher County
The LEE Initiative and the World Central Kitchen, Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, Community Farm Alliance and North Fork Foods, are providing food for free farmers markets for the next four Saturdays in Letcher County. Anyone is invited to take what you need, no questions asked, and bring food to your...
Letcher County Flood Recovery Update – Wednesday August 17
Jeffrey Justice with Pine Mountain Partnership, a group consisting of the cities of Whitesburg, Fleming-Neon and Jenkins along with the Letcher County Fiscal Court, provides a new update on the Letcher County Flood Recovery. Thanks Jeffrey!. On today’s update for Wednesday, August 17, 2022, we learn more about an updated...
Attorney’s offer services to help flood victims with FEMA
A group of Lexington attorneys is setting up shop today in Letcher County to hold those who have been denied financial help from FEMA. WYMT reports that while FEMA has approved more than 5,200 applications totalling more than $42 million in Eastern Kentucky in the past two weeks, many people have reported getting denied.
KYEM: FEMA’s first answer is not always their final answer
As the Governor and Kentucky’s state and federal legislators continue to press FEMA as to why they are turning down so many requests for help from flood victims, Kentucky Emergency Management reminds you that FEMA’s first answer is not always their final answer. They say it’s very important...
Kentucky Floods: Door-to-Door FEMA Inspection Teams to Provide Home Inspections
FRANKFORT, Ky—Special FEMA inspection teams will make door-to-door visits to homes where inspectors have attempted to contact survivors three or more times and had difficulty doing so. These special FEMA inspection teams will be deployed, starting in Perry County, targeting areas with limited cellular coverage and other communication challenges,...
Water For The World offering free buckets of purified water
If you are still without water, the organization Water For The World is offering free 5 gallon buckets of purified water that can be returned as often as needed for refills. They are set up at Action Auto Supply on Highway 15 in Van. They are there to help every day through Sunday from 9:00am-7:00pm.
EKCEP is looking to hire people to help with disaster relief
Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program or EKCEP is looking to hire people to help with disaster relief. If you’re currently volunteering your time in flood recovery efforts or you want to start helping, they will actually pay you to help in affected counties. They have funding to cover wages...
