1039thebulldog.com
LCC Cougar football begins the 22′ season tonight
The Letcher County Central Cougars open the 2022 football season tonight at home against the Shelby Valley Wildcats. We’ll broadcast the LCC-Shelby Valley game tonight with Anthony Bersaglia and Greg “Bull” Creech here on 103.9 The Bulldog. The Appalachian Wireless Cougar Countdown pregame show begins at 7:00pm...
1039thebulldog.com
LCC soccer played doubleheader Last night at Pikeville
LCC soccer played a boys/girls doubleheader at Pikeville last night. The boys lost 5-1 and the girls tied 2-2. Letcher Central will next play Belfry in the home opener doublesheader this Tuesday at Cougar Field. The girls play at 6:00pm followed by the boys around 8:00pm.
1039thebulldog.com
LCC and Jenkins Volleyball schedule
The Letcher County Central Lady Cougar volleyball team will next play at Pikeville tomorrow, Saturday, morning at 11:00am. Jenkins volleyball team will next play Buckhorn in their home opener tonight at 6:00pm.
1039thebulldog.com
LCC Cougar football opens this Friday at home
The Letcher County Central football Cougars open the 2022 season this Friday August 19th at home against Shelby Valley. We’ll broadcast the LCC-Shelby Valley game Friday night with Anthony Bersaglia and the Bulldog sports team here on 103.9 The Bulldog. The Appalachian Wireless Cougar Countdown pregame show begins at...
1039thebulldog.com
Jenkins and LCC Soccer games tonight
The Jenkins girls open their first ever season with a game tonight at Shelby Valley starting at 6:30pm. The Jenkins boys open their first ever soccer season tomorrow, Friday, at Buckhorn at 7:00pm. Letcher County Central soccer will next play a boys and girls doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, at Pikeville. The...
1039thebulldog.com
Knott County Central football coach resigns
Knott County Central head football coach Joe Beder has resigned. New athletic director Justin Amburgey confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon. Beder was named the new football coach back in January, succeeding Brock Hall. Beder was the Patriot head coach from 2005-09, going 12-41 during that time. Amburgey says the program...
Richlands, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Grundy High School football team will have a game with Richlands High School on August 18, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Johnson City Press
Senior-laden Wolfpack looking for strong season
CLINTWOOD — “Experience” and “expectations.”. Those two words are used a lot around Ridgeview’s football camp heading into the season.
1039thebulldog.com
LCC golfer qualifies for 2A State Tournament
Letcher County Central High School mens golfer Senior Clay Richardson Finished 2nd in the individual at the sectional 2A tournament at Stone Crest in Prestonsburg. Richardson has qualified for the 2A State Tournament on September 12 at the Owensboro Country Club.
wymt.com
Reed Sheppard will not be granted waiver to play in flood relief game
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After previously announcing a charity game featuring the nation’s top recruits, North Laurel’s reed Sheppard will not be allowed to play. Sheppard and Lyon County’s Travis Perry will not be granted waivers to play in the charity game per the KHSAA. The game,...
Johnson City Press
Volunteer Speedway offering free admission to weekend races
Volunteer Speedway has turned “Fan Appreciation Night” into a whole “Fan Appreciation Weekend,” offering free grandstand admission for both Friday and Saturday nights. Five divisions of racing are scheduled at the 4/10-mile dirt track for Friday night. They are: Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive. All of those are in action again Saturday along with the Kajun Mini-Stock Association, which features 4-cylinder cars.
Eastern Kentucky flooded school districts begin rebuilding; shift focus to staff, students
For the superintendents, reopening the schools physically is the easiest part. The superintendents said they are now focused on meeting the immediate needs of staff and students both physically and mentally while construction crews handle the buildings.
1039thebulldog.com
Road closure today on KY 931 at Sandlick
There’s a road closure today on KY 931 in Letcher County for some emergency cross drain repair. KY 931 will be closed near Retriever Lane for about 5 hours this morning. All motorists including emergency vehicles will need to use an alternate route. Work also started this week along...
clayconews.com
BULLIES OR SNIPERS: SINGLE BIGGEST THREAT IN CLAY COUNTY KENTUCKY SCHOOLS?
CLAY COUNTY, KY (August 18th, 2022) - Children in the Clay County, Kentucky public education system return to the classroom today after the original start date was postponed for a week due to flooding. The beginning of school marks a day of many firsts. The first day of grade school, the last first day of school for the senior class, the first day for a new bus driver and so on.
kentuckytoday.com
Danville church empowered to ‘get their hands dirty’
DANVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Pastor Jonathan Grizzell of Hedgeville Baptist says there’s a benefit that comes from giving, and an even bigger benefit that comes from doing. He’s getting the best of both worlds after his congregation decided to rally for a family and church that is struggling with flood recovery in the Blackey, Roxanne and Jeremiah areas of Letcher County. Those places became the target after a new church member told the pastor that they had family in that part of eastern Kentucky.
WTVQ
4 Kentucky teens make USA Mullet Championships top 11 final
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentucky teenagers have made the top 11 final for the USA Mullet Championship teen division. Cash, of Ulysses; Dayson, of Danville; Josh, of Frankfort; and Leonard, of Artemus are all in the final running for Teen USA Mullet Champ. Voting begins Monday and will...
q95fm.net
Keith Randall “Horse” Justice
Keith Randall “Horse” Justice, age 61, of Chloe Road in Pikeville, KY., passed from this life, Sunday, August 14, 2022. Keith was born December 20, 1960 to the late Ralph Gene and Glema “Taylor” Justice in Pike County, KY. Visitation for Keith will be Saturday, August...
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flood survivor credits her faith when moving forward
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The power of water may be a difficult concept for some to understand, but not for Billie Marshall. It's an all-too-familiar force for her. "You hardly can take it in," the Breathitt County native said. The house she and her husband shared for nearly a...
WKYT 27
Story of guitar recovered after EKY flooding receives national attention
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Residents of the small town of Buckhorn in Perry County say recovering from the flooding will take a long time. One family who lost their home says what they still have will get them through. Despite so much loss, they say they still have their faith and it’s evident in other blessings from the day of the flood.
Jessamine County inmates volunteer at flood-damaged farms
In no time, Hager had a plan and a team consisting of county officials and five Class D inmates, all from Kentucky.
