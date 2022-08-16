Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
13abc.com
Health experts say universities could be Monkepox hot spots this fall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local health experts say colleges and universities could become hot spots for Monkeypox. They want students to be aware of the virus to help prevent the spread of it. Some of the symptoms include a rash or scabs that may appear as blisters or pimples, as...
utoledo.edu
Making a Difference
The University of Toledo chapter of Camp Kesem, a national nonprofit that provides programs and services to children ages 6 to 18 whose parents have or have had cancer, recently held a free weeklong camp. From left to right, Aru Goel, UToledo Kesem student co-director and a recent graduate; Pranati Kongara, a senior studying biology; Ximena Fernandez Paucar, a junior studying chemistry; Alex Klink, a Camp Kesem camper; and Liam Walsh, a senior double majoring in political science and law and social thought.
Horton Hauls Junk Toledo Offers a Wide Range of Junk Removal Services in Ohio
Toledo, OH - ( NewMediaWire ) - August 18, 2022 - Like in other states, the city and municipalities in Ohio have numerous restrictions on what junk they can pick and what they cannot take. Donation centers are also highly selective on stuff homeowners may want to donate. To ease the process, Horton Hauls Junk Toledo offers stress-free junk removal and hauling services, assisting clients in retaking their space without renting more space to keep their belongings. The company provides free onsite estimates, convenient and secure payment options, and a guarantee of responsible disposal.
themirrornewspaper.com
Free Tours Of Stoneco Maumee Quarry Available To The Public On Saturday
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Free tours of the Stoneco Maumee Quarry will be held on Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., rain or shine. The open house will include bus tours of the quarry, activities for kids, food and giveaways at the 1360 Ford St. location.
Toledo Zoo welcomes newborn gibbon 'Ming'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Meet Ming: a newborn gibbon who came into the world on Tuesday at The Toledo Zoo. The Toledo Zoo announced in a Facebook post on Thursday the latest addition to northwest Ohio's largest animal kingdom. Ming was born to two other Toledo Zoo gibbons: Batu and Hue.
13abc.com
Facebook Marketplace rental home scam takes a laid-back approach
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re in the market to buy a home or find a rental you’d better watch out for listings on Facebook. The hard-selling scammers are now toning down their pitch, but the result is still the same. It’s not all about the fast talking and pressure deadlines. Crooks are now taking the opposite approach.
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
themirrornewspaper.com
The Federal Inn Bed-And-Breakfast Debuts In Uptown Maumee
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — A pop of chartreuse set against dark gray siding greets the visitors of 219 E. Wayne St. in uptown Maumee, and the bursts of color don’t stop at the front door. Nestled in the residential portion of Wayne Street is The...
UPDATE | Bellevue bathroom locks restored, school to seek 'alternative solutions'
BELLEVUE, Ohio — UPDATE: Bellevue High School principal Nate Artino announced in an email Friday morning that the high school will replace its bathroom stall locks, which administrators said were removed to prevent students from misusing bathroom stalls for purposes like vaping. According to Artino, school administrators decided to...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Kabob it
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - This week, we are in Bowling Green to check out a mash-up created by the owner of Kabob It! Get ready for Gyro Fries!. “My husband’s brothers all went to BGSU, and my father-in-law opened this location so they could all, like, work here,” explained Kendra Baroudi, who co-owns Kabob It with her husband, Zach, “and then in 2018 we took over ‘cause they all got different jobs.”
sent-trib.com
Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024
ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
13abc.com
City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development to hold virtual public hearing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Housing and Communtiy Development is holding a virtual public hearing on this year’s Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report. The public hearing on the CAPER is scheduled as follows:. Thursday, Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. Passcode: 663093. The CAPER...
13abc.com
HalloWeekends at Cedar Point up for Best Halloween Event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - USA Today is trying to find the best theme park Halloween attraction, and they’re opening it up to the public. Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends is one of 20 celebrations featured throughout the country on the newspaper’s 10Best contest that will run through September 12.
sent-trib.com
Mural and expansion planned for Rossford cafe
ROSSFORD — The possible expansion of a local bar and addition of a new building-side mural was approved by council on Aug. 8. Brad Morrison, principal of the Maumee Bay Turf Center, is negotiating to purchase of Danny’s Cafe, and has plans for an expansion and a mural for the side of the building. Council approved both plans.
13abc.com
Enrollment and employment event for Mercy Health
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy College of Ohio and Mercy Health are holding an enrollment and hiring event on Saturday, Aug. 20. It’ll take place at Mercy College of Ohio, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. All in one day, this event will give applicants the opportunity to enroll...
sent-trib.com
Food delivery person reportedly assaulted in BG
A food delivery person was taken to the hospital after he was reportedly assaulted Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Grove Street. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to a panic alarm set off by the driver at 12:57 a.m. The driver was found non-responsive in the driver’s seat...
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
Are Ohioans eager to get back to work? Here are the latest unemployment rates
TOLEDO, Ohio — Job seekers like Deonte Moss are looking for their next chapter. "I write books, I'm an author but it doesn't pay the bills all the time so I need to make sure that I figure out what I need to do until my dream takes over," Moss said.
wktn.com
DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
