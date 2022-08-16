Toledo, OH - ( NewMediaWire ) - August 18, 2022 - Like in other states, the city and municipalities in Ohio have numerous restrictions on what junk they can pick and what they cannot take. Donation centers are also highly selective on stuff homeowners may want to donate. To ease the process, Horton Hauls Junk Toledo offers stress-free junk removal and hauling services, assisting clients in retaking their space without renting more space to keep their belongings. The company provides free onsite estimates, convenient and secure payment options, and a guarantee of responsible disposal.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO