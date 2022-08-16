ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utoledo.edu

Making a Difference

The University of Toledo chapter of Camp Kesem, a national nonprofit that provides programs and services to children ages 6 to 18 whose parents have or have had cancer, recently held a free weeklong camp. From left to right, Aru Goel, UToledo Kesem student co-director and a recent graduate; Pranati Kongara, a senior studying biology; Ximena Fernandez Paucar, a junior studying chemistry; Alex Klink, a Camp Kesem camper; and Liam Walsh, a senior double majoring in political science and law and social thought.
TOLEDO, OH
The Associated Press

Horton Hauls Junk Toledo Offers a Wide Range of Junk Removal Services in Ohio

Toledo, OH - ( NewMediaWire ) - August 18, 2022 - Like in other states, the city and municipalities in Ohio have numerous restrictions on what junk they can pick and what they cannot take. Donation centers are also highly selective on stuff homeowners may want to donate. To ease the process, Horton Hauls Junk Toledo offers stress-free junk removal and hauling services, assisting clients in retaking their space without renting more space to keep their belongings. The company provides free onsite estimates, convenient and secure payment options, and a guarantee of responsible disposal.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Health
City
Monroe, MI
City
Charlotte, MI
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Monroe, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Toledo, OH
Pets & Animals
Toledo, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
WTOL 11

Toledo Zoo welcomes newborn gibbon 'Ming'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Meet Ming: a newborn gibbon who came into the world on Tuesday at The Toledo Zoo. The Toledo Zoo announced in a Facebook post on Thursday the latest addition to northwest Ohio's largest animal kingdom. Ming was born to two other Toledo Zoo gibbons: Batu and Hue.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Facebook Marketplace rental home scam takes a laid-back approach

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re in the market to buy a home or find a rental you’d better watch out for listings on Facebook. The hard-selling scammers are now toning down their pitch, but the result is still the same. It’s not all about the fast talking and pressure deadlines. Crooks are now taking the opposite approach.
TOLEDO, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

The Federal Inn Bed-And-Breakfast Debuts In Uptown Maumee

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — A pop of chartreuse set against dark gray siding greets the visitors of 219 E. Wayne St. in uptown Maumee, and the bursts of color don’t stop at the front door. Nestled in the residential portion of Wayne Street is The...
MAUMEE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#Social Animals#Population Health#Depression#Mental Health#The University Of Toledo#Memorylane Care Services
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Kabob it

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - This week, we are in Bowling Green to check out a mash-up created by the owner of Kabob It! Get ready for Gyro Fries!. “My husband’s brothers all went to BGSU, and my father-in-law opened this location so they could all, like, work here,” explained Kendra Baroudi, who co-owns Kabob It with her husband, Zach, “and then in 2018 we took over ‘cause they all got different jobs.”
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024

ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
ROSSFORD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
13abc.com

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point up for Best Halloween Event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - USA Today is trying to find the best theme park Halloween attraction, and they’re opening it up to the public. Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends is one of 20 celebrations featured throughout the country on the newspaper’s 10Best contest that will run through September 12.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Mural and expansion planned for Rossford cafe

ROSSFORD — The possible expansion of a local bar and addition of a new building-side mural was approved by council on Aug. 8. Brad Morrison, principal of the Maumee Bay Turf Center, is negotiating to purchase of Danny’s Cafe, and has plans for an expansion and a mural for the side of the building. Council approved both plans.
ROSSFORD, OH
13abc.com

Enrollment and employment event for Mercy Health

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy College of Ohio and Mercy Health are holding an enrollment and hiring event on Saturday, Aug. 20. It’ll take place at Mercy College of Ohio, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. All in one day, this event will give applicants the opportunity to enroll...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Food delivery person reportedly assaulted in BG

A food delivery person was taken to the hospital after he was reportedly assaulted Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Grove Street. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to a panic alarm set off by the driver at 12:57 a.m. The driver was found non-responsive in the driver’s seat...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy