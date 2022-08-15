Read full article on original website
themountaineagle.com
Jim Andrews gets praise he deserves — finally
It was an impossible task for anyone to try and follow Dan Issel, Kentucky’s all-time leading scorer after his brilliant three seasons playing for coach Adolph Rupp from 1967-70. Yet Jim Andrews did it so well that he will be going into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of...
tncontentexchange.com
2022 Kentucky Wildcats football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date
The Kentucky Wildcats football team opens its 2022 season at home against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, Sept. 3. It is one of eight home games for Kentucky in 2022. After UK faces Miami (Ohio), it also has home games against Youngstown State (Sept. 17), Northern Illinois (Sept. 24), South Carolina (Oct. 8), Mississippi State (Oct. 15), Vanderbilt (Nov. 12), Georgia (Nov. 19), and Louisville (Nov. 26).
cartercountytimes.com
Attention Big Blue Nation: We still must play the 22-23 season and NCAA
Three lopsided wins over high school team dropouts and a so-so victory over an oldtimers squad that huffed and puffed up and down the floor do not a season make, much less an undefeated trip to another NCAA championship. Despite outlandish predictions and armchair observations from fans on call-in shows...
middlesboronews.com
Cal says Cats have chance for special season
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari got a sneak peak of his team during a four-game excursion in the Bahamas last week and came away impressed. The Wildcats reached the century mark in three games and defeated their four opponents by double digits. Calipari was impressed with his team’s performance in the finale against the Bahamas National Team, a 98-74 victory, and liked the way responded after being down late in the first half.
spectrumnews1.com
Wildcats begin moving in at the University of Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — More than 6,000 students are expected to move in this week at the University of Kentucky. Move in week started at the University of Kentucky on Monday. Over 6,000 students are expected to move in this week. Some students reported longer wait times because their rooms...
foxlexington.com
Lexington Christian Academy Eagles high on new quarterback
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Christian Eagles have been shy of a State Title for two-straight seasons losing to Beechwood out of Fort Mitchell two seasons in a row. However, with one of their biggest off-season moves, they’re more hungry for a state title now than they ever have been before.
foxlexington.com
U.S. Navy nurse fulfilling dream at the University of Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A lifelong UK fan is finally achieving his wildest dream. In less than a week, LT. AJ Lueke starts working toward a masters of science at the University of Kentucky. Despite growing up in Louisville, LT. Lueke always knew he belonged in Big Blue...
gonomad.com
Kentucky’s Natural Bridge by Motorcycle
Above It All on the Natural Bridge in Eastern Kentucky. Campsite A40 turns out to be one of the most secluded in the whole campground, and required me to ride my Ninja 400 offroad briefly, across treacherous ruts and slippery rotting leaves. No one else was around, and while the...
Wave 3
Cash Ball 225 prize winner in disbelief after winning $225,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion County man had to check his ticket several times before he would believe that he was a Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winner. The winning ticket holder, who is from Bradfordsville, Ky. but wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his ticket - one set of numbers for $1.00 - on Saturday at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville. He checked his ticket shortly after midnight and discovered he had won the $225,000 top prize.
Eastern Kentucky flooded school districts begin rebuilding; shift focus to staff, students
For the superintendents, reopening the schools physically is the easiest part. The superintendents said they are now focused on meeting the immediate needs of staff and students both physically and mentally while construction crews handle the buildings.
WLKY.com
Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings
FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
indherald.com
Holcombe named marketing director at Lumber King
Sydney Holcombe, formerly a digital strategy consultant for The Holler Creative, a digital marketing agency based out of Corbin, Ky., is joining Lumber King in early August. She will be taking on the inaugural role of marketing director, connecting the dots for the company online and aiding in building advertising strategies at corporate and individual store levels to accomplish company goals and drive business forward.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High School Football Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Stop me if you’ve heard this before… It’s another September feeling day in the Bluegrass state.😎 That’s a phrase I will not get tired of saying. While we look to keep the pleasant temps through the weekend into next week, the threat of storms will really start to ramp.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky lawmakers meet with gas industry reps as gas prices continue sliding
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gas prices continue trending downward and the national average cost for a gallon of regular was $3.92 as of Thursday, according to AAA. Lawmakers in Frankfort heard from industry representatives about the recent price trends at the pump this week. What You Need To Know. Kentucky...
WTVQ
Person found dead on Linden Walk identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
foxlexington.com
How Lexington residents can get free cake on Sept. 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Nothing Bundt Cakes is getting ready to celebrate its 25th birthday, and they’re doing so in a big way. On Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be giving out a free Confetti Bundtlet to the first 250 customers who arrive at any of their Lexington or Louisville locations.
Dead man found in Morehead motel, investigation underway
A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Morehead motel room.
foxlexington.com
Paris dealing with vandalism problem, 1 ministry trying to help
PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) – Paris has seen a lot of vandalism in recent weeks with graffiti popping up all over. Who is responsible is unclear but residents like Chris Boone of the Boone Ministry Project are taking it upon themselves to help clean up the vandal’s work.
foxlexington.com
Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
foxlexington.com
Georgetown police warn parents about back-to-school social media posts
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – If you use Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. it can be easily assumed you have had your feed flooded with back-to-school pictures this week. Although these posts are all in good fun, police are trying to get people to think twice before posting. “But at...
