Athens County, OH

Remembering fairs gone by

By By John Halley Messenger Photo Editor
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

Charles and Kathy Llewellyn have been attending the Athens County Fair for many years. Perhaps it should be said; ‘many, many years’.

Kathy has been coming to the fair for around 65 years.

But Charles has her beat.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of Charles, not only attending the county fair, but also camping out on the fairgrounds.

He was eight years when he first camped out in the empty stalls by the horse barn. He and others were taking care of the horses in the barn. Later, Charles was in 4-H where he showed his white faced calf. As a teenager he would sometimes sleep in the back of a pickup truck with a tarp.

Later again. Charles married Kathy and they camped in a variety of ways. There was a trailer, a motor home, and now they have graduated to a beautiful Coleman trailer with all the comforts of home.

The fairground has two entrances, the Main Gate (across from Seaman’s) and the West Gate (further down West Union Street). The Llewellyn’s camper sits at the entrance of the West Gate. This has been their ‘own’ spot for many years. In the early days, this was the most active gate. The couple would enjoy exchanging ‘hellos’ and having conversations with many people traveling to and fro. Charles would sometimes work the gate, collecting admissions and greeting the public.

Although most people traveled to the fair in cars and trucks, some people arrived in the early days riding horses, if their horse was their only mode of transportation.

The two reminisced fondly about what happened at the Athens County Fair throughout the years. In the early days, the fair only lasted 3 days. It was a short fair, but super crowded and chock full of activities. They recalled several individuals that stood out in their memory. There was the ‘Peanut Man’, with his long white beard hawking his wares while walking through the crowd shouting: “Peanuts.” There was the ’Dish Man’, who sold cheap dishes to those who were looking for a bargain.

Fred Beasley had a display of new Ford automobiles for all to see. And of course, there were carnival rides and lots of games. The size the crowds of people at the fair were tremendous.

In the old days, this was the biggest event in Athens County of the whole year and no one wanted to miss out. The couple also recalled the days when country music stars made a stop at the fair. Grammy award-winner, June Carter performed here long before she was June Carter Cash.

It was a lot of fun to hear about the old time Athens County Fair days from the personal experiences of this loving couple, Charles and Kathy Llewellyn, who truly exemplify the term: ‘Happy Campers’.

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

